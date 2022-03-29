BOONE — When almost two dozen young college women tell you they are going to Daytona Beach in early April it is easy to imagine that fun and frolic in the surf and sand, a "Spring Break" experience, is foremost in their minds.
Wrong — at least in the case of 21 athletes comprising the Appalachian State Competition Club Cheerleading team. For the first time in the young club's history, they will be competing in the National Cheerleading Championship in Daytona Beach during an April 6-10 trip.
The competition routines are only two minutes and 30 seconds long and they only have one guaranteed performance, two maximum if they earn a spot in the championship final. The preliminary competition takes place on Thursday, April 7, with the final competition on Friday, April 8 for the qualifiers.
The App State competition club is not affiliated with the sideline cheerleaders who perform at football and basketball games.
"We all have a lot of friends on the sideline teams but this is a completely separate program," said club secretary Kelsey Dukes. "We provide all of our own funds and we create all of our choreography and music as well."
While all of the athletes interviewed said they were drawn to the club because of the team's family atmosphere and the lure of competition, the backgrounds are diverse.
From Buffalo to Boone
Freshman Katie Couell was a gymnastics competitor until her junior year in high school, when she switched to cheerleading for her school in Buffalo, New York.
"Joining the sideline team here at App State did not really appeal to me, but when I saw there was a competition club team, i got super excited," said Couell. "I tried out and made it. The sideline team's routines show off some of the same skills of our routines, but they are doing a lot more of the cheering with the poms and chants. Our routines are more about the dancing and tumbling. We are more about the skills than the chants."
La Presidente is a Veteran
Sophomore Meghan Perrin is the president of the club and a veteran of cheer competition.
"I've been doing this for about 16 years now," said Perrin, "beginning competition cheer when I was three years old. I really like the environment. Everyone pushes each other to be better. Cheerleading is a sport and this is all about doing the sport for the love of the sport."
The concept of team is not lost on Perrin.
"We are a smaller program, so we love to support each other in everything we do, both in cheer and out of cheer. That support shows when you go on the mat. I really love that kind of bonding that we have even as competitive as it is."
Perrin, who is a native of Kernersville, N.C., emphasized that this is still a relatively new program.
"We were started in 2017 by three students from Pisgah High School. Those cheerleaders from Pisgah came to App State at the same time and, once here, decided to start this competition club. It required a lot of dedication and time, but they were able to get the program jumpstarted. We have grown and certainly our routines have gotten better and better with each competition," said Perrin.
This is the first year that App State has been represented at the prestigious Daytona Beach competition.
"So this is a big year for the team," Perrin said. "Daytona Beach is a lot more pressure. You have one chance that first day to prove yourself and, hopefully, move on to the finals the second day. The pressure is intense because there is no second chance. You have to put everything you've got on that mat the first day. There are no springs in the mat, only about six inches of foam, so it takes a lot more power and energy to get through the routine, which only lasts two minutes and 30 seconds."
Once Dance, Now Cheer — But Still an Eagle
Sophie Fowler is originally from Philadelphia, Pa., but her family moved to Pinehurst a few years ago.
"My Dad still lives in Philly, so I go there all of the time," said Fowler, who admits that she remains an ardent Philadelphia Eagles fan. "Originally, I did dance, beginning when I was very, very young. I eventually moved away from dance, but still wanted to be part of a team and the environment that goes with it. So the competition cheerleading team fills that void. It is a plus that dancing is also a part of it. In middle school and high school I watched cheerleaders do a lot of stunts and stuff and said to myself, 'That is really cool.' So I tried out my junior year of high school and made the team. I loved everything about it.
"Dance and cheer are similar in a lot of ways, especially the team environment," added Fowler. "When I came to App State my freshman year I went to the Club Expo and stopped by the competition cheer team's booth first. I got a great vibe from them and it has stuck with me."
Fowler said the dance portion of their routines usually come in toward the end.
"All of the movements are on a specific count, which is really fun," said Fowler. "It is very upbeat, designed to make you feel really good. Competitive dance, like jazz dance, tends to be more serious."
Fowler said that she is an apparel design student at App State and getting very involved in her major now.
"I spend a lot of time outside of class and outside of cheer, creating clothing and doing window displays on King Street in Boone," said Fowler. "It is always a nice ending to my days to come to cheer practice. Those two hours help relieve a lot of stress."
Like most of her teammates, Fowler said she has never been to Daytona Beach. "I've never been, so I am really excited to go there," she said.
Missed Competitive Cheerleading
Now a college junior, Kylie Bernstein is a graduate of East Mecklenburg High School in Charlotte who did competitive cheerleading from sixth grade into her sophomore year in high school.
"I came back to competitive cheering with this club last year," she said. "As an athlete, I enjoy working really hard towards a goal such as hitting a routine. But there is also the family aspect of this team, getting really close with all the girls. My little sister is on the team, too, so I have my actual family here and then I have my cheer family, too."
Bernstein said that she was never into other sports like soccer and volleyball, but did some Irish dancing for awhile.
"I have never been to Daytona before and am really excited about this opportunity. Ever since I was little I have wanted to go to a big cheerleading competition, so this will be my first shot at one," said Bernstein.
How Do I Get To the Daytona 500?
For Sophie Orcutt, going to the beach is nothing new. A Myrtle Beach, S.C. native, she visited Daytona Beach one time as part of a church youth group and is looking forward to a return visit for the cheerleading competition.
"I am not necessarily a NASCAR fan, but I would love to go to the Daytona 500," Orcutt said, with a big smile and chuckle. "What draws me to competitive cheerleading is the nature of it. It is very fast-paced and very demanding, athletically. Instead of being a sideline feature at a football game, the focus is on you, showing off your skills and the result of all the hard work you have put into the season and your training. It is all about that two minutes and 30 seconds you are on the mat in front of the judges."
Orcutt said she was a cheerleader in both middle school and high school, doing both sideline and competitive cheer.
"I didn't try out for the sideline cheer team here at App State," she said. "I wanted a fuller college experience without the commitment to perform at the football and basketball games. Plus, I liked the competitive aspect of this program."
Orcutt, whose role in the routine is as a back spotter, said her favorite part includes the elite stunts.
No Ice Skating Rinks, So Why Not Cheer?
Hadley Ladue from Waxhaw, N.C. said did not come from a cheer background like a lot of her teammates.
"I was a competitive figure skater and ice skating coach for over 15 years," Ladue said in explaining her choice of extracurricular activities upon arriving at App State. "The closest ice skating rink is about two and a half hours away, so I was looking for that competitive community environment that I got in ice skating and I really found that here, with this team."
Ladue said that she also has never been to Daytona Beach, so really looking forward to this trip. She reported that the team so far this season has competed at CheerSport Nationals in Atlanta, a CanAm meet in Myrtle Beach, and an exhibition event last week in Chapel Hill.
"The UNC event was amazing," said Ladue. "I met a lot of new people as well as re-established some old connections. It was really uplifting and great to know that I will see these people again soon at Daytona."
Ladue may be one of the best equipped among her teammates to handle the pressure of the big Daytona event. As an ice skater, she performed in international competitions.
Of the 2021 edition of the National Cheerleading Association's event in Dayton Beach, Jim Abbott reported for the Daytona Beach News-Journal.
On the sidewalks, in the hotels, restaurants and grocery stores, the cheerleaders are seemingly everywhere this week at the World’s Most Famous Beach.
"Thousands of students on cheerleading teams and dance units representing roughly 140 colleges and universities nationwide are in Daytona Beach to compete in the College Cheer and Dance National Championship sponsored by the National Cheerleaders Association and the National Dance Alliance.
The five-day event runs through Sunday at the Daytona Beach Bandshell and the Ocean Center.
It’s a milestone edition of the long-running competition, which is marking both the 40th anniversary of the event itself and its 25th year in Daytona Beach."
Abbott estimated that 3,000 cheerleaders compete in the college event and another 3,000 high school competitors invade Daytona Beach the following week to take part in the National Cheerleaders Association's marquee events.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.