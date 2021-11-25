Tonda Jo Coontz Spear, age 59, a former resident of Barbour County, W.V., and more recently a resident of Boone, N.C. departed this life Thursday morning, Nov.11, in the Mission Hospital at Asheville, N.C. Death was following a short illness.
She was born June 14, 1962, at Parsons, W.V., a daughter of James W. “Jimmy” and Martha Jean Booth “Jeanie” Coontz. On April 6, 1985; in Philippi, W.V., she was united in marriage to John Edward Spear, who survives at their home in Boone, N.C.
In addition to her parents and husband she is survived by two children, Stacie Nichell Spear of Mountain City, Tenn. and Justin Tyler Spear and wife Erin of Banner Elk, N.C.; three grandchildren, Kaylee, Ellie, and Malina Spear. Additional survivors include two sisters, Tammy Tallman and husband L.J. of Belington and Tara Johnson and husband Greg of Raleigh, N.C.
Tonda was a 1980 graduate of the Philip Barbour High School and was a Protestant by faith. She was employed with the Town of Blowing Rock, North Carolina as the Human Resource Director, and was a member of the Order of Eastern Star, Chapter No. 41 of Philippi. She had a great love for her family, especially her grandchildren. She will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Friends were received at the Talbott Funeral Home on Nov. 18, 2021 and again on Nov/ 19, 2021. Interment followed in the Sugar Creek Cemetery near Belington, W.V. Condolences can be made to the family at www.talbottfuneralhome.com.
