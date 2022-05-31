BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — Alton Russell, age 82, died peacefully in his home in Boynton Beach, Florida on May 20 with his wife Linda by his side. He had been surrounded by their children the weeks prior to his death.
Alton was born in Monroe, NC on May 6, 1940, to Franklin Austin Russell and Frances Clontz Russell. He attended Monroe High School and worked summers in the turkey business. He always said that he learned three things during those summers…" hard work, perseverance, and an ambition to get a job in a clean, air-conditioned office."
Alton attended UNC-Chapel Hill on an NROTC scholarship and graduated from the Kenan-Flagler School of Business in 1962. He served four years as an officer in the Navy. When he obtained his J.D. degree from the UNC School of Law in 1969, he began practice in Raleigh, specializing in real property law before becoming involved in the title insurance industry.
He founded The Title Company of North Carolina (TCNC) in 1983 with three partners and held the position of President, CEO and General Counsel. He was also named a Senior Vice President with Old Republic National Title, a nationwide title insurance company. He served on the Board of Directors of Paragon Bank of Raleigh and Charlotte (2002-2018). Alton was named to North Carolina's Legal Elite on two occasions by his peers and was rated as an AV Preeminent lawyer by Martindale-Hubbell's National Attorney Rating Service. He was also a Mensa member.
Alton was active in numerous community activities. He was a member of the Board of Trustees for Greensboro College and was active in the NC Bar Association.
Alton was loved and admired by family and many friends. His fondest times were when he was playing golf with his good buddies in Florida and Blowing Rock, kibitzing with his Saturday Morning Breakfast Cronies at the local Boynton Beach diner, discussing the plight of the Carolina Tar Heels with his fellow UNC cohorts, or chatting with his grandchildren and hosting family gatherings. He and his wife Linda enjoyed traveling, playing golf and entertaining. Alton was the consummate gentleman, a man who was soft-spoken, kind, humorous and intellectual. A man equally comfortable leading the boardroom or entertaining crowds dressed as Elvis for charitable events. His humorous tales and smooth baritone voice could mesmerize those around him for hours.
Alton is survived by the love of his life, Linda Coombs Russell, his wife of 40 years, his children, Rick Russell (Abigail), Kathy Welch (David), Susanna Russell, Clarke Russell, his stepchildren Ted Johnson (Kelly) and Jon Johnson (Lee), his sister-in-law, Brenda Robinson, and his former wife, Virginia Bopp Springer. Together Alton and Linda have 10 grandchildren. They maintain homes in Boynton Beach, FL and Blowing Rock, NC.
Services will be held in Raleigh NC at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider contributions to Transitions Life Care in Raleigh, Trustbridge Hospice in Boca Raton, or the Blowing Rock Art & History Museum in Blowing Rock.
