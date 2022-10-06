HIGH COUNTRY — OASIS, Inc. is recognizing October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month by highlighting the variety of services the organization provides through the theme “OASIS: Not Just a Women’s Shelter.”
Director of Community Programs Sarah Crouch said that, like every other year, OASIS is recognizing the awareness month by hosting events, educational centers and distributing support materials throughout the community. However, this year is the organization’s first DVAM with a theme.
Crouch said in her years working for the non-profit, she is frequently met with a well-intentioned misconception when telling others what she does.
“The number of times that I have said, ‘Oh, I work for OASIS’ in these past four years and someone has responded and said, ‘Oh, I know about OASIS, you guys are the women’s shelter.’ The number of times that’s happened is extremely high,” Crouch said. “So I always kind of laugh and redirect and say ‘Yes, we do provide shelter and we do serve women, but we’re not only a women’s shelter.’”
Crouch said that though inaccurate, she understand why people assume OASIS is only a women’s shelter. Crouch said statistically speaking, women do experience domestic violence more often than individuals of other genders and that shelter is important when fleeing intimate partner violence as the first two weeks after leaving an abuser is the most lethal time in the relationship.
“I definitely have compassion and understanding for for that thought process, but what I really want for folks to know this DVAM is that Oasis is not just a women’s shelter and I say that because No. 1, it’s not only women who experience intimate partner violence,” Crouch said. “In fact, we know that people of all gender identities experience intimate partner violence and while again, we can look at those statistics and say, ‘Well, women experience it more often,’ we also know that statistic sometimes lie... male gender identity or non-binary or trans folks may not feel safe reporting that they’re experiencing intimate partner violence so we know that the data can definitely be skewed.”
With this theme, Crouch said she hopes the community knows that OASIS is a safe place for people of all gender and sexual identities and that prescribing stereotypes to binary genders can actually promote violence.
Crouch said though the shelter can be a crucial step in healing from intimate partner violence, it is not the only thing survivors may need assistance with.
“We know that for someone to be able to fully heal from an abusive relationship, and I don’t mean emotionally or physically necessarily but I’m talking like really getting back up on their feet, able to lead a life that is safe and independent and empowered, it takes a lot more than only shelter,” Crouch said. “The services that we offer outside of shelter are also making it so that people can live lives free of violence.”
In addition to an emergency shelter, OASIS offers a rapid rehoming program and housing support. In the last fiscal year, from July 1, 2021 to June 30, 23 families participated in the supportive housing program, Crouch said. Advocacy programs, including judicial system and medical advocacy, are also frequently used and requested services with OASIS going to court 611 times with 152 clients during last fiscal year.
OASIS also focuses on community education at local businesses to spread the word about what the organization does and what intimate partner violence is. Last fiscal year, 8,700 community members were educated about the non-profit through 239 events.
“There are so many misconceptions and so much stigma around intimate partner violence and so providing community education can help reduce the shame for survivors and increase community awareness,” Crouch said.
Crouch said to recognize DVAM, individuals can wear purple, OASIS stickers, buttons and purple ribbons to show their support for survivors. Community members can also inform others about what services OASIS offers.
Crouch said she hopes when people hear OASIS they’ll say, ‘OASIS, oh the survivor advocacy group’ rather than a women’s shelter, but recognizes the thought process is well-intended.
“It’s not so long ago that our state and federal funders were calling agencies like OASIS battered women’s shelters. That was the ‘right’ thing to say even though it’s always been true that not only women experience it and we could probably pick a lot of holes in the term battered because you know, we’re not shrimp. This theme is not to shame people who are still thinking of OASIS in that way, but rather, it’s to illuminate the fact that, yeah, it makes perfect sense that you would think this and we do so much more than just shelter and we know that people of all identities can experience violence,” Crouch said.
OASIS provides free and confidential services to victims and survivors of intimate partner violence in Avery and Watauga counties.
The best way to learn about future events is to follow OASIS on Instagram and Facebook at @OASISHighCountry. To host an event or educational workshop, contact Sara Crouch, director of community programs, at scrouch@oasisinc.org or call OASIS at (828) 264-1532.
