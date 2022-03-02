NEWLAND – The town of Newland is saying farewell to yet another employee crucial to the operation of the municipality.
Town Administrator Jeremy Gerrish, who took on the role in September 2021, resigned from his position at town hall on Wednesday, Feb. 16. Gerrish, a college-educated veteran with more than 20 years of career experience managing healthcare administration firms, stepped down from his position citing attitudes and actions of a number of Board of Alderman members as the ultimate reason for his departure.
Gerrish’s resignation is the third of a Newland town employee and comes on the heels of a pair of additional recent resignations within the town of Public Works Supervisor Colby Benfield and Town Clerk Tammy Gardner, who also cited board acrimony as influential in their respective decisions to no longer work for the town.
Gerrish candidly offered his reasoning that factored into his decision in an interview with The Avery Journal-Times.
“The board is the only reason I’m leaving, with overlapping issues of the other employees,” Gerrish said. “This is not a place I am comfortable working at or even being associated with.”
Disturbance and acrimony with a number of board of alderman members in Newland has become a recurrence of late for the town. In a letter sent to The AJT, Gerrish noted, “I have been lied to and lied about, asked to do unbelievably unethical tasks, and lost nearly half of the town hall staff directly due to the actions or inactions of the Board.”
The family and career-oriented Gerrish relocated to the town of Newland as a way to cherish the small mountain town, but also to provide a service and aid to an area in need of direction.
“When I started I had an open story. I’ve worked successfully with different types of boards throughout my career. The departing employees have been proven right,” Gerrish explained. “It had become much more visible and confrontational. Some board members use their position to settle petty scores. It is unethical.”
Gerrish explained a multifaceted and layered reasoning for his decision to step down, citing that the entire board of aldermen are not at fault in his choice to seek employment elsewhere.
“I cannot continue to professionally align myself with Aldermen who haven’t fully paid their taxes or town water/ sewer bills, and yet are allowed to vote on financial matters for the very town they are not willing to pay,” Gerrish explained. “I cannot continue to professionally align myself with aldermen who tell me not to bother with board proposals because ‘I don’t have the votes,’ even though no one had even seen my research data and proposal yet. I cannot continue to professionally align myself with aldermen who refuse to take calls and information from myself, the town clerk, or the town’s mayor. I cannot continue to professionally align myself with aldermen who summon town employees to their house to discuss confidential board business and employee pay and relations. I cannot continue to professionally align myself with aldermen who seek to evict tenants of Town Hall for no reason other than, ‘because I want them out of here.’”
Frustration over the inability to effectively carry out his duties was realized over a five-month stretch of employment, and Gerrish contended that he communicated with board members on numerous occasions via email, direct contact and telephone about the issues he witnessed throughout his tenure, yet claims that no solutions or corrections were provided.
“The response I received from my inquiry was belligerence,” said Gerrish. “Newland has lost good board members because of these members. They have lost good town employees. The Town of Newland needs to vote in civic-minded people to better the town and its residents.”
While operating as the Town Administrator/Manager for Newland, Gerrish claims he faced a plethora of backlash and micromanagement similar to conditions cited by the previously departed town employees.
“Some board members do not understand operational budgets at all. I was denied many aspects of the job specifically because of some aldermen. This is not secretive; it is well documented and employees are well aware,” Gerrish added. “I feel bad for Newland and the employees that are staying behind. Throughout my career I’ve learned to take care of employees. For Newland, that is the police department, public works, the tag office, general administration and everyone else. It has become increasingly clear that there are board members who have ended negotiations with regard to any attempts to better the Town or its employees.”
Gerrish explained that he had been instructed that as board guidelines, unrealistic expectations were presented, elaborating on the notion that some board members have attempted to override the town’s governmental guidelines.
“Board members have told me that anything over $500 has to go through the board. Eighty percent of all the bills are over $500, Gerrish said. “That would make town meetings four to five hours long. There is nothing in the charter with those rules.”
Gerrish expressed concern over the prospects of future investments or development within the town, as he felt any investment or research group might be hesitant to work with the town based on the acrimony of the written meeting minutes and problematic aldermen board members.
“Hopefully this will fire up some of the town,” Gerrish noted. “There are good alderman. The mayor is great, and there are amazing employees. I hope that there is increased attention in the town with respect to governance. I do not want the town to lose more great people. Some aldermen have a problem with self-importance. Newland has potential and deserves more.”
Newland Mayor Derek Roberts offered his sentiment when asked for comment on the loss of another vital town employee.
“I am devastated from the loss of Jeremy Gerrish. He is an amazing administrator, a bright man and great for Newland. He fit the role perfectly,” Roberts remarked. “It is an absolute shame that the contentious micromanagement, meddling and childish games of some aldermen led to the loss of another amazing employee for this town. We are in the middle of losing a lot of great people, and they are totally oblivious to their misconduct.
“Jeremy had us going in the right direction and provided the town with a bright mind,” Roberts continued. “It is a shame that we are losing him because he refused to play some of the board members’ political reindeer games. This town has become a hostile working environment due to a few members. When I ran for mayor of Newland I truly had no idea of the headaches and grade school antics that it would bring. I am just trying to help the town, just like Jeremy, Colby and Tammy.”
Town aldermen were contacted for comment for this report. Alderman Lauren Turbyfill shared a statement with The AJT on the loss of Newland’s latest employee and circumstances surrounding the decision.
“It grieves me terribly to have to write another submission regarding our most recent resignation. It has become senseless to me how some members of the board could allow, (and) potentially encourage, such amazing employees to slip away,” Turbyfill stated. “I hand-picked Mr. Gerrish’s resume from a pile of applicants because of his history of success in writing grants for hundreds of thousands of dollars in previous positions.
“His most recent proposal was an intensive pay study and budget comparison to hopefully get our employees up to some semblance of a ‘fair’ wage in comparison to our budget capacity. However this proposal was shot down without being truly examined or considered.
“I thank Jeremy for sticking it out as long as he could. He is an amazing human and could have continued to be a huge asset for our town,” Turbyfill continued. “Newland is in shambles, and it’s only because of the insatiable desire to say ‘no.’ Please bear with us as we build from the ground up and address the common denominator: Pettiness.”
Roberts also noted his desire that citizens of Newland make it a priority to be involved in town affairs through attendance at town board meetings and letting their voices be heard on important issues that affect the community.
“These folks are leaving career positions because of board members. I, as the Mayor, and as Derek Roberts, a Newland citizen, am encouraging all Newland citizens and business owners to come to our town hall meetings so you can see for yourself,” Roberts said. “I’ve talked with multiple residents who have been dismissed by board members, and they are as frustrated as me. Please come to the meeting and see the detriment. If we do not fix our foundation, we cannot have success as a town. I want to change the lights, pay police more, do more events and help this town grow, and keep our town employees.”
