BLOWING ROCK — When the town of Blowing Rock fills up for this year’s Fourth of July parade on Saturday, July 4, the hope is for a new $600,000 playground in Memorial Park to be open for hundreds of kids to use.
That’s the plan, according to Blowing Rock Parks and Recreation Director Jennifer Brown, who got a unanimous and enthusiastic approval to move forward with the new playground during the Tuesday, March 10, Blowing Rock Town Council meeting.
“We’re not guaranteed, but our goal is the Fourth of July,” Brown said.
Brown said the working timeline is that the current playground would be removed in mid-May and installation would begin in early June.
The new playground will include 120 features, compared to 12 on the current playground, Brown said. Out of the 120 features, 77 will be ADA-accessible, including two ADA-accessible swings.
“This will bring a ton of people to town,” playground committee member Sam Hess said.
The all-in-one playground area will offer features for kids of different ages in the same general area, bridging the two current playground areas for kids 5 to 12 years old and 2 to 5 years old.
The current swing area near the Blowing Rock Police Department and tennis courts will be repurposed into a grassy area as the new playground is moved more toward the center of the park.
The 10,000-square-foot playground incorporates a number of different slides, swings and climbing obstacles, plus will use natural play-scapes, earth tones and a turf surface.
“We were looking for a destination playground,” Brown told the council.
The playground will come from Cary-based Carolina Parks and Play, which was selected by a committee of community members and town staff that held 15 meetings with three different companies.
Hess and Sam Glover, who was also on the committee, previously made a presentation to the town council in December 2019 imploring council to spruce up Memorial Park’s playground. Playground replacement was one of the top priorities recognized at the town council’s January retreat.
The total cost of the playground came in at $599,934 before tax, according to Brown’s presentation.
Half of the funding will come from the town, with $200,000 from the town’s fund balance, and 50 percent will come from the Blowing Rock Tourism Development Authority. Unanimous preliminary approval to its half of the funding was already given by the Blowing Rock TDA, who will vote on final approval at its May meeting, Blowing Rock Finance Officer Nicole Norman said.
Norman said that Blowing Rock will remain above its mandate of having the equivalent of 50 percent of its operational fund balance for a year on hand. Norman also explained that the town will be reimbursed by the state for the tax spent on the project.
Councilwoman Virginia Powell called the playground “beautiful” and implored Brown to order the equipment as soon as possible. Mayor Charlie Sellers noted that his grandfather purchased the land the park currently sits on and that he is proud of what this project will become.
In other news from the meeting, developer John Winkler got unanimous approval for a conditional use permit for a six-lot family subdivision and new public street along Rankin Road alongside the Blowing Rock Golf Course.
According to Blowing Rock Planning Director Kevin Rothrock, the entire project is currently on a single tract of wooded land that is 4.63 acres alongside Rankin Road and the Blowing Rock Golf Course. The proposed 575-foot road would service five of the six proposed lots and would end in a cul-de-sac, Rothrock said.
Going forward, the basic concept of the property won’t change, Rothrock said, with the possible exception of having one lot less and maybe some street adjustments.
The proposal was previously approved by the Blowing Rock Planning Board on Feb. 20, according to the meeting materials.
Council Member Virginia Powell asked about stormwater runoff going down into the adjoining creek and flooding downstream roads such as Country Club Lane, noting she lives in the area. Powell said that during one deluge, she couldn’t get to her driveway for two and a half hours and this development could add to those stormwater issues.
“We’re losing a lot of trees and grass,” Powell said.
Rothrock said that the town’s stormwater standards are “intense” and McGill and Associates' Doug Chapman, who is contracted by the town as an engineer, said the town’s standards are more stringent than other towns. Rothrock added that the creek area has a mandated 30-foot buffer of undisturbed area.
Resident Alex Hallmark, who said he’s lived along Rankin Road for more than 40 years, said the “poor, little ugly stream” has problems with the sewer line causing a smell on hot days and that future neighbors will complain.
Blowing Rock Public Works Director Matt Blackburn said that he’s heard no complaints about a smell from that sewer line.
Hallmark asked that Winkler help contribute to improving the sewer line before tax dollars are put into it. Winkler later said he didn’t think it was up to him to maintain the town’s sewer line.
The council also received two letters in opposition to the project from Rankin Road residents, who said it could negatively affect their property values, add construction noise and change the charm of the neighborhood.
One condition put on the permit’s approval was that construction traffic use right turns and the easiest ways to get in and out of the area when they’re building, with which Winkler said he would comply.
In another conditional use permit hearing on the night, the Blowing Rock Market got approval for an amendment to its 2017 permit that would eliminate the exit from the property onto Park Avenue and create an elevated patio area with retractable awnings on both sides of the entrance.
The council added a condition that either the planned patio seating be reduced from 38 to 32, or Blowing Rock Market’s owners pay $7,500 into the town’s parking fund annually to have the 38 seats it wants.
David Barker of the Blowing Rock Market said that the building changes of enclosing the patio area to expand the market were completed in 2019, but the site improvements approved in 2017 have not been completed.
The site improvements approved in 2017 had one-way traffic flow coming in from Main Street and out onto Park Avenue. Barker said that with increased pedestrian traffic and the new sidewalk along Park Avenue, it’s hard for vehicles to get out, especially during events such as Art in the Park and Blowing Rock Farmer’s Market where the street is closed to vehicular traffic.
"We just see too many instances of cars versus people,” Barker said.
The new elevated patio will have an ADA-accessible ramp, Barker said, plus an outdoor kitchen. A short stone wall will be constructed to separate that area from the parking lot, which will go from 10 to nine spaces, Barker added.
The Blowing Rock Market no longer is a gas station as of this week as the last pumps have been removed, Barker said, but noted the pump island will remain for now.
Council member Sue Sweeting said that she thought since the market was no longer a gas station, the store should get a new CUP and not an amendment.
Barker said that he’s following a trend of other gas stations/service stations that are expanding food options and that it’s not a total change of use.
“My competition would have been Scotchman, now it’s anyone who serves eat or drink,” Barker said. “Selling gas didn’t make it a market, selling gas was a component of what we are."
In other news from the meeting:
- Sellers told the crowd that the town is looking at live-streaming town council meetings going forward, partially due to the 2019 novel coronavirus, COVID-19, adding that since most of the town is in the hospitality industry, they have to be very careful.
- Kathy Beach of Rumple Memorial Church and Appalachian State University professor Adam Hege gave a presentation on adverse childhood experiences and the Watauga Compassionate Community Initiative’s 2020 Conference on May 16, at Watauga High School in Boone. Registration for the event is at www.wataugacci.org and closes April 1.
- The High Country Triple Crown will host its 10th annual High Country Half Marathon, which will end at Davant Field from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Aug. 22, with the awards ceremony set for 10:45 a.m.
- Moretz Paving of Boone was awarded contracts for the 2020 Road Resurfacing project worth $1,923,566 and a drainage installation along Chestnut Drive for $220,180. The 2020 road resurfacing project, which will be paid for the the 2014 Blowing Rock bonds, will include parts of 50 roads in town.
- Town Manager Shane Fox said that the Blowing Rock Historical Society will add ADA-accessibility to the 1888 Museum and plans to have it open seven days a week in the near future.
- The High Country Council of Governments is seeking to hold an inter-county meeting with Watauga County’s municipal leaders in April. Fox said the meetings use to occur until a few years ago and this is an effort to re-start having them on an annual basis.
- Legacy Trail was completed and opened in late February/early March, Fox said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.