BLOWING ROCK — After meeting all of the requirements for receiving a building permit, the Catellus Group is set to break ground for The Embers, a 36-room, $15 million hotel project just off Main Street in Blowing Rock.
The hotel plans were originally approved by town council as a 42-room hotel project, then named, “Rainey Lodge.” The Embers is the third lodging project to get approved and started in the last few years. Previously, the Winkler Organization developed The Manor and Blue Ridge Motel, both on North Main Street in Blowing Rock.
Even more new lodging accommodations are yet to come if developer plans get approved either through the special use permit or conditional rezoning processes.
One of those projects will come sooner than later. Developer Steve Heatherington is requesting a conditional rezoning of a small, 0.337-acre parcel for construction of a 14-room hotel west of Main Street, between Pine Street and Laurel Lane. Heatherington hosted an informational meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 27, 5 p.m., at town hall. He is requesting rezoning from CB to CZ-CB.
Previously, Heatherington proposed a condominium or townhouse development on the same site, but canceled those plans when questions arose from the public about the number of bedrooms and whether sufficient parking was being provided. The hotel plans include parking at ground level and the hotel rooms on upper floors.
No plans have been finalized yet, but another mixed use project that will likely include a hotel is in the works for the 7.35-acre parcel near the entrance to Chetola Resort, according to town manager Shane Fox.
If the remaining two projects gain approval from the board of commissioners, in aggregate the five new lodging properties may represent as much as $1 million annually in new revenue to the town when taking into account property taxes, occupancy taxes, and sales taxes, plus water and sewer revenue, said Fox.
For water and sewer, there are ostensibly some costs for providing those services, so any gross revenue will not be “net,” but overall the incremental revenue will be significant.
To provide an idea of how the numbers work, Fox broke down estimates of revenue to the town expected just from The Embers project.
Fox said that at an estimated property value of $15 million, multiplied by the current 0.43 tax rate, The Embers will generate approximately $65,000 in annual property taxes.
“Add to that the occupancy taxes, or the TDA revenue potential,” said Fox. “If you have 36 rooms be rented at a potential nightly rate of $250 per room, at 50 percent occupancy that is revenue to the hotel of $1.642 million. Multiply that by the 6 percent occupancy tax and it would be generating roughly $100,000 annually in TDA revenue. In addition, we are likely to see about $25,000 per year in water and sewer services. We haven’t included sales taxes yet, either for the lodging or the other spending the hotel guests might do around town, but for just property taxes, TDA revenue and water and sewer it is realistic for the town to realize approximately $200,000 in added revenue.”
Considering the other four properties, if all get approved and built, plus the town’s portion of state sales taxes, and you are getting very close to $1 million and possibly more in revenue to the town, Fox said.
Will there be an adverse impact to the hotels’ construction?
“At least from our property, The Embers,” said developer Steve Barker, the principal of the Charlotte-based Catellus Group, “we should be neutral when it comes to parking in town because we have our own on-site parking. That should be the case with every new lodging establishment, if planned properly. There may be an increase in traffic in getting to and from our property, but that should be offset by our guests walking around downtown instead of driving, once they arrive. I cannot speak for all of the other properties, of course, but to some extent we should actually relieve some of the traffic congestion as our guests walk to the downtown shops and restaurants. And I think the new crosswalks recently approved by town council will also help.”
Insufficient parking and wayfinding are leading to unnecessary traffic congestion in town, concluded consultant Roger Brooks in his study of tourism in Blowing Rock this past summer. Brooks advised that Blowing Rock does not have “too much” tourism, but when people are driving around and around, looking for a parking space — most of which are already occupied by the cars of employees working at various downtown businesses — it can lead to congestion.
An ancillary benefit of the revenue increases to the town, said Fox, is that it reduces pressure on town council to raise property tax rates to maintain or even improve municipal services.
