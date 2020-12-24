The National Environmental Health Partnership Council, is currently accepting applications from community-based organizations to participate in a one-time technical assistance mini-grant program. The purpose of the project is to provide technical assistance and mini-grant awards to three local communities as they work to address environmental injustices.
To apply, go to www.apha.org/-/media/files/pdf/topics/environment/partners/NEHPC/NEHPC_EJTA_RFA.ashx. The deadline for submissions is Jan. 8, 2021.
The NEHPC is convened by the American Public Health Association with support from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s National Center for Environmental Health/Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry. The council strives to support healthy people by working for healthier environments and brings together diverse stakeholders to help expand and sustain awareness, education, policies and practices related to environmental health.
For more information about the NEHPC, go to www.apha.org/topics-and-issues/environmental-health/partners/national-environmental-health-partnership-council.
