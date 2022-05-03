CHAPEL HILL — As the growth of girls wrestling has exponentially increased across the state of North Carolina and the United States as a whole, and on the 50th anniversary of Title IX, the North Carolina High School Athletic Association again made history as it sanctioned girls wrestling as a sport in North Carolina, officially beginning with state championships in the 2023-24 season.
The growth in popularity of invitational tournaments, as well as listening to its constituency who over the past several years have advocated for the addition, were among several reasons that the association sanctioned its first new sport since lacrosse more than a decade ago.
NCHSAA officials announced the decisions as a result of its spring meetings during a Wednesday, April 24, media conference.
“I think it was a very productive meeting. I think we got a lot of things done. I think we are preparing for a different world and I think a lot of things were taken care of today,” Hendersonville High School principal NCHSAA President Bobby Wilkins said during the conference. “I appreciate everything the board has done. We’ve gotten after it, and I think our staff has done an excellent job, and I know that everyone in the state appreciates what they have done.”
“We’re excited about the possibilities ahead for our female wrestlers, and the other things that will help us as we move forward in this new arena, so to speak,” NCHSAA Commissioner Que Tucker said regarding the outcomes of the spring meetings.
Tucker also spoke to the evolved relationship between the association and the North Carolina State Board of Education. The groups have signed a memorandum of understanding allowing for the association to continue in its role as the conduit of administration of state high school athletics.
“We’ve always had a working relationship with the state Board of Education, and sometimes that gets lost, because some of our rules are their rules, so what has happened now is that that relationship has been enlarged. Their territory has been enlarged, so we’ll do everything we can to work in concert with them while also providing the service to our membership and most importantly to the boys and girls participating in our programs,” Tucker added.
The NCHSAA Board of Directors unanimously approved the proposal from the N.C. Wrestling Coaches Association to sanction girls wrestling as a sport in North Carolina.
“First and foremost, (this decision) means an opportunity for a female to now win a state championship. Heretofore and through this year, it will mean that there will be an individual invitational champion, but it is exciting to know that a sport for such a long time, women didn’t think they could participate in, especially in our state, so it is another opportunity,” Tucker added. “I think, whenever we can provide opportunities to teach lessons that education-based athletics teaches, that’s a win. I’m excited about the opportunity to be able to see those young women receive a medal that will say ‘state champion,’ that they will have that feeling that, up until now and even this year, it won’t be the same, but this final group as they go through, it will be a great opportunity for them to say that we’ve arrived... This is historic, and I think it says a lot about the power of women.”
Tucker noted by name the work of familiar names to Western Highlands Conference athletics, including Rex Wells, who has been part of the athletic departments of both Madison High School and former conference school Polk County High, as well as former Avery High School athletic director and current Mitchell High School athletic director and wrestling head coach Ed Duncan, whose work with USA Wrestling within the state have served as key in advocating with the state high school association the viability of the sport and bringing girls wrestling to the forefront.
“A lot of credit goes to Tre Waters, who oversees wrestling in our office. This season especially, our staff has had to be way more involved, and I think we all have a greater appreciation for our women wrestlers, how they feel and the passion about which they and their parents feel it, we’ve experience that they’ve done an incredible job of trying to promote what we’ve done,” Tucker said. “And I can’t leave out the North Carolina USA Wrestling Coaches Association in North Carolina. They have been such huge proponents of women’s wrestling. Ed Duncan comes to mind, Rex Wells, and some of those guys who have really worked hand-in-hand with Tre and our staff to say we need to do this for these young women, so kudos to them for pushing us, and we’ve gotten it done.”
The timing allows the NCHSAA and wrestling coaches to test run how playoffs and regionals will work during the 2022-2023 season, and the National Federation of State High School Associations will release girls wrestling weight classes in 2023.
Additionally, the board approved a measure allowing for an athlete to play up to five quarters of basketball in a single day as part of a three-year pilot program. The motion was approved in an effort to attempt to save some junior varsity programs in the sport of basketball, primarily on the girls level, where the association noted that participation numbers have experienced gradual decline.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.