BOONE — The NCDOT 11th Division crews spent Wednesday, Oct. 11 beginning the opening stages of preparation for the upcoming winter snow season.
The members of NCDOT’s Division 11 crews are responsible for covering Alleghany, Ashe, Avery, Caldwell, Surry, Watauga, Wilkes and Yadkin counties.
On Wednesday, trucks and equipment were fired up and tested, salt piles and other spreadable materials were assessed, and NCDOT personnel gave reports and predications. Watauga County Maintenance Engineer Travis Chrisawn was on hand explained what work was being done in preparation.
“We’re here preparing for snow days in Watauga County. Doing maintenance, getting our trucks prepared for the upcoming winter season,” Chrisawn said. “We’ll be testing out snow plows, getting the trucks calibrated and doing other steps that we need to take to be ready to keep the roads clear in-and-around Boone.”
“We have nine single-axle trucks, 16 tandem trucks, and 10 contractor trucks. We have three motor-graders and one snow blower, so we’ll have quite a bit of equipment out on the road during snow events. We actually have a couple trucks more than what we had previously at this time last year,” he continued.
Even if there is a mild winter, the NCDOT crew still have plenty of work to do, according to Chrisawn.
“The recent mild winters are nice, although it seems like the frequency of events is consistent even if the accumulations are not quite as bad,” Chrisawn said. “We still have to get out and run about the same schedule, whether it is mild or not, there is always some work to do.”
Supply of spreadable materials should not be an issue this year as Chrisawn noted the division’s healthy stockpiles.
“We’ve not had an issue getting salt,” Chrisawn said. “Our suppliers have done a great job. Currently, we have 4,400 tons of salt on hand, 2,500 tons of aggregate screenings and 500 tons of a mix of salt and screenings.”
Chrisawn talked about the importance of doing this preparation now, rather than later.
“We like to get this done as early as possible. We know that winter can show up any time. It’s not uncommon to have snow events in late October here,” Chrisawn said. “So the intent is to get ahead of the curve, to have the trucks prepared so that when it does snow, there’s no delay in responding to it.”
Talking about the priorities for when snow does come, Chrisawn listed the hierarchy of roads that they do begin clearing.
“It is NCDOT’s policy to remove snow from interstates and divided highways first. Then we come down to two lane primary roads and secondary roads,” Chrisawn said. “Unpaved roads are the last since they are the least traveled roads. We do not salt on unpaved roads, but we do apply the aggregate screens to help folks with traction.”
Chrisawn had advice for drivers when the snows do arrive.
“I recommend that drivers exercise caution, slow down a little bit, particularly in shady areas and steep areas. In spots like those, slow down a bit so you can provide enough traction to stop in time. And in the possible case of a heavy blizzard, please stay at home,” Chrisawn said.
