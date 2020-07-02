RALEIGH — North Carolina elections officials are looking for “democracy heroes” to work at polling places and early voting sites in 2020.
“These local heroes will protect democracy, learn about the elections process, serve their communities and get paid in the process,” the State Board of Elections office stated.
The State Board of Elections encourages voters of all ages to lend a hand to the democratic process in this important presidential election year. Election workers often consist of retirees and older members of a community — groups at higher risk during the COVID-19 pandemic.
To learn more and express your interest in working in the 2020 general election, fill out an election worker interest survey on the State Board of Elections’ website at https://tinyurl.com/yctk8aju.
“Elections officials in many North Carolina counties are looking for election workers for the November 3 general election and the early voting period in October,” said State Board Executive Director Karen Brinson Bell. “Not all heroes wear capes. You can be a hero for democracy and our state in 2020.”
After completing the online form, your information will be forwarded to your county board of elections. You will be contacted if election workers are needed in your county.
The State Board is committed to protecting election workers’ health and safety. Appropriate protective equipment, including where applicable masks, gloves, face protection, and cleaning supplies, will be provided, and social distancing guidelines will be in place at polling places this year.
Election workers have an important role. They:
- Staff polling places during early voting and on Election Day
- Set up and close the voting enclosure
- Check in voters and issue ballots
- Assist voters upon request
- Serve at the Help Table and perform research for voters who are not on the pollbook
To serve as an election worker, you must be a registered voter and serve in your county of residence. Other restrictions may apply. To check your registration status, go here: https://vt.ncsbe.gov/RegLkup/.
In North Carolina, high school students may also serve as election workers. To become a student election assistant, you must:
- Be 17 years old by Election Day;
- Be a U.S. citizen;
- Reside in the district where you wish to serve;
- Be enrolled in a secondary educational institution with an exemplary academic record as determined by that institution;
- Be recommended by the principal or director of the institution; and
- Have the consent of a parent, legal custodian or guardian.
The Student Election Assistant application can be found at www.ncsbe.gov/Portals/0/Forms/Student%20Election%20Assistant%20Guide.pdf.
