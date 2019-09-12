BLOWING ROCK – National fundraising trainer, Amanda Pearce of Funding for Good, is hosting a one-day retreat in Blowing Rock on Nov. 6 from 9:30 a.m. to 4:40 p.m. at the Blowing Rock Art and History Museum.
In the workshop, Pearce will discuss building board expectations, where the board ends and the staff begins, effective fundraising with a board, and crafting your ask.
“We don’t just tell you what you need, we teach you how to do it,” Pearce said. “Building strong foundations for any nonprofit business begins with the board of directors.”
Funding for Good is bringing its one-day “Building Dynamic Boards” retreat to Blowing Rock to help clear up the confusion and offer insight on how to create the ever-elusive A-list board, get them engaged, and work in tandem with board and staff to create a thriving nonprofit.
“Board development is messy,” Pearce said. “This interactive day of training for board members and executive staff provides practical and proven tools to mobilize, engage, and empower your board.”
This seven-hour retreat will introduce tools designed to get your board off the sidelines and into an active leadership role, as well as strategies to help you quickly identify ideal board prospects and fully engage your board. Participants will be guided through conversations and exercises that clarify the roles and responsibilities of board members vs. those of staff, and provide effective strategies for conflict resolution within the organization.
“When you know the pitfalls to avoid, you will save time and cut down on frustration as you work to find ideal board member who fill your current needs and can grow into future leaders,” said Pearce.
Real stories from the nonprofit world will serve as case studies for the group and participants will also be able to present their own unique situations for discussion.
For more information and to register, visit fundingforgood.org/product/dynamic-boards/. For additional questions about the retreat and its content, contact Amanda Pearce at (704) 614-8703. Seating limited to 50.
