BOONE — A casting company is seeking snowboarders and skiers for two days of work as extras on an upcoming movie.
The extras would work Dec. 13 and Dec. 14 on Appalachian Ski Mtn. and will ski and snowboard on the mountain.
“The Other Zoe” started filming in Charlotte on Dec. 1 and will be a feature film directed by Sara Zandieh and produced by William Bindley, Mike Karz, Matt Luber, Lena Roklin and Matthew Tabak.
The film revolves around Zoe Miller, a super smart college sophomore uninterested in romantic love, who has her life turned upside down when Zack, the most popular boy in college, gets amnesia and mistakes Zoe for his girlfriend, according to the casting agency’s Facebook page.
Matthew Tabak penned the screenplay and Chad Darnell is the casting director.
Extras will be paid a rate of $100 for 10 hours of work plus a $30 equipment fee and $50 for a COVID-19 test. The casting agency — Chad Darnell Casting — is also looking for stand-ins who will not be skiing or snowboarding.
Proof of vaccination will be required, as well as a regular COVID-19 test, which will happen before the first day of shoot.
The extras must have their own skis or snowboard as well as suits.
To apply, community members can email two recent photographs and the following information to ExtrasCastingZoe@gmail.com with the subject of which stand-in they are applying for. The following information should be sent:
1) Name
2) Email
3) Phone number
4) Height, weight and all sizes.
5) City you currently live in
6) Confirmation of vaccination
7) If snowboarding or skiing — which type
The subject line should be BOONE/ BLOWING ROCK HIGH COUNTRY EXTRAS.
