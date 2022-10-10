Mountaineer Dental offering free dental care for Veterans Nov. 11 By Moss Brennan moss.brennan@wataugademocrat.com Moss Brennan Author email Oct 10, 2022 Oct 10, 2022 Updated 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BOONE — Mountaineer Dental is offering free dental care for Veterans on Nov. 11 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.The event is first come first serve. Veterans will be able to consult with a doctor to determine provided services including examinations, cleaning, X-rays, extrications and fillings.Veterans interested should email soldiersmilesnc@gmail.com by Oct. 15 with a copy of their military ID or DD-214, phone number and email. Trending Recipes Recommended for you Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Veteran Dental Care Orthodontics Email Dental Phone Number Extrication Filling Moss Brennan Author email Follow Moss Brennan Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now AppalCart unveils first electric bus The Blowing Rocket to end print paper, will keep online aspects Blowing Rock hosts last market of the season Chief of Blowing Rock Police gives Rotarians an Update Boone student named National Merit Scholarship semifinalist Trending Recipes
