RALEIGH — The Watauga Democrat was honored by the North Carolina Press Association with a first place General Excellence Award — the top editorial award and one of the most prestigious statewide awards for newspapers.
The Democrat competed in Division A, for newspapers with under 3,500 circulation and won a total of eight individual awards. Other newspapers in the Mountain Times Publication family with smaller staffs also competed in Division A, including The Blowing Rocket (3 individual awards), and the Avery Journal Times (3 individual awards).
“I’m so pleased with the recognition for the overall General Excellence Award for Community Newspapers in North Carolina,” Mountain Times Publications Publisher Gene Fowler said. “Over the last decade, we have consistently been in the top 3, but this is the first win. We have a dedicated staff that works diligently to provide the most accurate, dependable and reliable news in the High Country. And I am proud of their efforts each day.”
The Democrat won first place general excellence in the Division A category that included many other local newspapers with less than 3,500 in total circulation. The award was announced on Aug. 25.
“I am extremely proud of our two reporters — Jillyan Mobley and Patrick McCormack — who go out and report on this community every day,” Watauga Democrat Editor Moss Brennan said. “There were many great community newspapers in this category, so to be recognized with a first place award is special. Receiving this award during a time when we have had staff turnover and other challenges — just like many other businesses — is also very meaningful. We have a great group of reporters and editors who love covering this community.”
The Watauga Democrat also earned a second place General Excellence award for websites, along with its eight individual awards. The Ashe Post and Times won an advertising award, competing in the Division B category, which was for newspapers between 3,500 to 10,000 in total circulation while the other three were also in Division A.
The individual awards won by the The Blowing Rocket included:
- 1st Place, Special Section, Division A: David Rogers, (reporter and editor) and Kevin Lumpkin (layout) for "Blowing Rock: My Hometown"
- 2nd Place, Business Writing, Division A: David Rogers for "The Land Whisperers"
- 3rd Place, Special Section, Division A: David Rogers, (reporter and editor) and Kevin Lumpkin (layout) for "Winterfest"
The following were the individual award winners for the Watauga Democrat.
Former reporter Ian Taylor and editor Kayla Lasure won a first place award for their story on the April 28 standoff that left five people dead including two Watauga County Sheriff’s Office deputies.
Staff won a first place award for the All About Women Wedding Edition magazine.
Moss Brennan won three second place awards. One was for a story about family feeling the effects of COVID-19 in Watauga County from miles away. Another of the second place awards was for a story about educational change at Watauga County Schools and how the school system was returning back to a normal school year. The final second place award Brennan earned was for a story about the aftermath of a U-Haul fire where one couple lost nearly everything.
Staff earned another second place award for the Winter Times 2021 magazine.
Former reporter Marisa Mecke won an award for her story on how small beetles in the High Country meant good news for hemlock trees.
Finally, Brennan earned a third place award for the choppy vaccine rollout that occurred when COVID-19 vaccines were first being distributed and how Watauga County was impacted.
