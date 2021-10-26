JEFFERSON — Two passengers were killed in a two-car collision on U.S. 221 near Shatley Road on Monday, Oct. 18, according to the N.C. State Highway Patrol, who responded at 7:15 p.m.
A 2005 Honda CRV, driven by William Calhoun, 65, of Laurel Springs, was traveling south on US 221, drove left of center and collided head-on with a northbound 1988 Ford Mustang. The initial investigation indicates the driver of the Ford swerved to the left in an attempt to avoid the Honda, according to Master Trooper Jeffrey Swagger of the North Carolina Department of Public Safety and Highway patrol.
Calhoun was seriously injured and transported to the hospital by medical helicopter, according to Swagger.
The driver of the Ford, Hunter Luther, 23, of Jefferson, was not injured. The front seat passenger, Harley Marie Taylor, 22, of Jefferson, succumbed to her injuries at the scene. The rear seat passenger, Bentley Taylor, 3, was transported to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem with critical injuries, but died early Tuesday morning, Swagger said. Bentley was the child of Harley Taylor, and he was properly restrained in a car seat. Neither Luther nor Taylor was restrained by a seatbelt, according to Swagger.
Charges are pending the ongoing investigation and consultation with the Ashe County District Attorney’s Office.
