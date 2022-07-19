HIGH COUNTRY — High Country Real Estate recorded 1,254 residential sales totaling $631.9 million during the first and second quarters of 2022 — from January through the end of June.
Seven hundred and ninety-five land listings sold for a combined total of $114.8 million for the first half of 2022. Homebuyers have continued to remain strong in the High Country regardless of the still rising prices of listings and the rising mortgage rates, according to the High Country Association of Realtors.
The MLS reports that in June, 250 homes sold worth a combined total of more than $127 million with 226 of those sold locally in Alleghany, Ashe, Avery and Watauga counties contributing to $118 million of that recorded sales volume.
This is a 17.6% increase in sales volume compared to June of last year when 265 homes sold for $108 million. The median sold price for residential homes in June of this year was $441,350 — a 31.7% increase versus June of 2021 ($335,000). Sellers received an average of 99.7% of the list price last month and the median days on market was 44 days.
INVENTORY: High Country counties, more specifically Alleghany, Ashe, Avery and Watauga, reported 576 homes listed as active inventory for the month. June of last year saw 1.8% fewer homes on the market than June of this year.
ALLEGHANY COUNTY: REALTORS® sold 10 homes worth $2.58 million in June, and had a 65% decrease in sales volume from 2021 when 29 homes sold for $7.36 million. The median sold price for June of this year was $215,000 — a 29.5% decrease from June of last year ($285,000).
ASHE COUNTY: REALTORS® sold 48 homes worth $20.71 million in June, which was a 32.2% increase in sales volume compared to last year when 46 homes sold for $15.67 million. The median sold price for the month of June was $409,000 — a 36.3% increase versus June of 2021 ($300,000).
AVERY COUNTY: REALTORS® sold 56 homes worth $28.3 million in June, an increase of 4.9% in sales volume from a year ago when 57 homes sold for $27 million. The median sold price this June was $337,460 — a 25% increase over June of last year ($270,000).
WATAUGA COUNTY: REALTORS® sold 112 homes worth $67.2 million in June, which was a sales volume increase of 14.7% compared to last June when 133 homes sold for a total of $58.6 million. The median sold price this June was $490,000 — a 30.7% increase over last June, which was $375,00.
MLS LAND SALES: The MLS reported a total of 121 land listings sold in June for a total of $24 million. There were 103 tracts of land sold in the four-county region in June 2022, which totaled nearly $17 million. In June Realtors® sold 11 land listings for $401,000 in Alleghany County. Realtors® sold 21 properties totaling $2.14 million in Ashe County. Realtors® sold 14 land listings, which totaled more than $3.9 million in Avery County. Realtors® recorded 57 properties selling for more than $10.4 million total in the month of June in Watauga County.
COMMERCIAL SALES. The four recorded commercial sales in Alleghany, Ashe, Avery and Watauga totaled $2.47 million in June. Two of the commercial properties sold in Ashe County and two sold in Watauga County.
INTEREST RATES. Rates posted on July 8 indicate that the average 30-year fixed-rate mortgage loan is at 5.3 percent. Although it is a half percent less than a month ago, prior to 2022 this is a rate not seen since July of 2009. The information posted online, per Freddie Mac, “the housing market will continue to normalize if home price growth materially slows due to the combination of low housing affordability and an expected economic slowdown.”
Disclaimer: Figures are based on information from High Country Multiple Listing Service. Data is for informational purposes only and may not be completely accurate due to MLS reporting processes. This data reflects a specific point in time and cannot be used in perpetuity due to the fluctuating nature of markets.
