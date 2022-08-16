BOONE — Motorcyclists and supporters from all over gathered at Watauga High School on Aug. 13 to participate in the annual William Mast Memorial Ride to raise money for scholarships in honor of fallen deputies.
The ride began in 2013 in honor of Deputy William Mast, who died while responding to a call on July 26, 2012. Over the years, the event has grown to recognize several other fallen officers, including Pat Baker, Luke Short, Logan Fox and Chris Ward.
Last year, five WHS seniors each received more than $1,000 in scholarships in honor of the officers.
“It’s just wonderful to see everyone here and I’m so grateful for everyone, especially Bill, who does this for William, who offered to include Logan’s name, which was very touching and heartfelt,” said Tim Fox, father of K9 Deputy Logan Fox. “I really appreciate everyone participating and raising money for the kids.”
The ride began and ended at WHS where catering and a silent auction were offered to riders and supporters.
Event organizer Bill Mast said that 164 bikes participated in the ride and more than 300 people attended.
The Watauga County Sheriff’s Office, Boone Police, App State Police, Cove Creek Fire Department and Beaver Dam Fire Department assisted in directing traffic and Watauga Medics followed riders.
The total amount raised from the ride will be announced at a later date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.