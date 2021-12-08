BLOWING ROCK — It is a pilgrimage of sorts, a rite of passage. The mass exodus started going through Blowing Rock on Nov. 26, the day after Thanksgiving and continues unabated. All makes and models of SUVs, pickup trucks, and sedans continue to pass through town with Christmas trees tied atop their vehicles' roofs.
That's because Blowing Rock sits on a primary exit route from one of the world's most prolific Christmas tree growing areas. Watauga County ranks pretty high in North Carolina tree production, but nowhere near its three High Country neighbors: Ashe County, Avery County, and Allegheny County, which are among the top seven Christmas tree-growing counties in the U.S.
Why is this important? Because of the ongoing supply chain issues impacting distribution of products worldwide, more people are reportedly buying "real" trees for the 2021 holiday season because the number of artificial trees on the market are limited, according to ApartmentGuide.com.
Christmas trees have been no exception to recent supply chain issues affecting nearly every sort of product. The good news, suggests ApartmentGuide, is that the issues should affect live Christmas trees a lot less than artificial ones.
“Real trees are grown in the U.S. and Canada and are not shipped from China like artificial trees," Tim O'Connor, Executive Director of the National Christmas Tree Association, said. “The supply chain issues affecting artificial trees do not apply to real trees." https://www.apartmentguide.com/blog/states-with-most-christmas-trees/
While North Carolina is No. 2 in the nation for the number of trees produced each year, NC is the top-ranked producer of the Fraser fir species of tree, according the NC tree association.
The top-selling Christmas trees in No. 1 ranked producer, Oregon, are Douglas fir, Noble fir, Grand fir, and Nordmann fir, while other species sold there include smaller quantities of Fraser fir and Balsam fir, according to Oregon Agriculture In The Classroom.
According to ProFlowers, there are 16 types of Christmas trees. In addition to the ones named for Oregon and North Carolina, other types include the Canaan fir and Concolor fir, as well as white pine, scotch pine, Virginia pine, blue spruce, Norway spruce, white spruce, Arizona cypress, leyland cypress, and red cedar varieties.
Because of the high levels of natural rainfall, in 2012 (the latest data available), only about 314 of North Carolina's 40,352 acres were irrigated, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Between 2007 and 2012, the number of acres producing Christmas trees in NC increased from 37,653 to 40,352, and the number of trees cut and shipped to be sold increase from 3.09 million to 4.29 million.
Here are some other interesting facts offered by the North Carolina Christmas Tree Association:
- North Carolina has approximately 1,300 growers producing Fraser Fir Christmas trees on an estimated 40,000 acres.
- Fraser fir represents over 99.4% of all species grown in North Carolina.
- Fraser fir is grown in the far Western North Carolina counties which include Alleghany, Ashe, Avery, Buncombe, Haywood, Henderson, Jackson, Macon, Madison, Mitchell, Swain, Transylvania, Watauga and Yancey.
- The North Carolina Christmas Tree Industry is ranked second in the nation in number of trees harvested and cash receipts.
- North Carolina produces over 20% of the Real Christmas Trees in the U.S.
- The North Carolina Fraser fir has been judged the Nation’s best through a contest sponsored by the National Christmas Tree Association and chosen for the official White House Christmas tree 13 times (more than any other species)….1971, 1973, 1982, 1984, 1990, 1993, 1995, 1997, 2005, 2007, 2008 2012, and soon to be 2018!
- The North Carolina Fraser fir Christmas tree is the most popular Christmas tree in North America and is shipped into every state in the U.S. as well as the Caribbean Islands, Mexico, Canada, Bermuda, Japan and other points all over the world.
- The North Carolina Fraser fir has soft, pleasant-to-touch needles, incomparable needle retention, long-lasting aroma, and more pliable yet stronger branches for even the heaviest ornaments.
- Individual Christmas tree growers may sell anywhere from a few dozen trees per year to hundreds of thousands of trees per year.
