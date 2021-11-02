BLOWING ROCK — The weather may have been a bit frightening on Oct. 30, but it didn't scare away the hundreds of Halloween Festival revelers parading down Main Street for the annual "Monster March."
Kids of all ages — young, old, and 'older' — joined the fun of showing off their costumes for the season.
