memorial day.jpg

BOONE — The High Country Chapter of the Military Officers Association of America will host the annual Memorial Day Ceremony on May 30 at the Boone Mall after a two year hiatus.

All veterans and the general public are invited to attend this event to honor those who have sacrificed their lives.

The ceremony will begin at 11 a.m. with opening remarks from Capt. Fred Schmidtt of the United States Coast Guard.

The event will feature music from the Watauga Community Band, posting of colors by Watauga High School MCJROTC and guest speaker Edward Graham.

Graham is the vice president of operations at Samaritan’s Purse and a graduate of the United States Military Academy where he went on to serve for 16 years in the U.S. Army.

Trending Recipes



Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.