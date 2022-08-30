BLOWING ROCK — An apparent misunderstanding about the goals of a proposed meeting involving selected representatives from the towns of Boone and Blowing Rock led to a cancellation of the confab, according to officials from both municipalities. The meeting would have been a joint review of the 2008 water interconnect, with discussion about whether some of the agreement's provisions had become antiquated given both municipalities' changing circumstances.
Instead of the less formal meeting requested by Blowing Rock, with only the mayor, one commissioner, the town manager, town attorney and town engineer attending, on Aug. 26 the Town of Boone issued a press release announcing a special meeting of its entire council for a public hearing, including public comment. The Boone press release also invited public discussion of a potential development on the Blowing Rock side of the interconnect that has not yet come before the Blowing Rock board of commissioners for approval or rejection.
Reached by telephone on Aug. 30, Blowing Rock Mayor Charlie Sellers confirmed that no one from Blowing Rock will be attending a meeting as described in the Boone press release.
"We have two problems with Boone’s press release,” said Sellers. “First, we did not agree to a public hearing, which we consider premature. Second, it is inappropriate for the Town of Boone to hold a public hearing about a potential Blowing Rock development that has not yet been proposed to nor heard by our town council.”
According to information obtained by The Blowing Rocket, the representatives from Blowing Rock would have included Mayor Charlie Sellers, Mayor Pro Tem Doug Matheson, Town Manager Shane Fox, Town Attorney Allen Moseley and Town Engineer Doug Chapman. Matheson would have been the only Blowing Rock commissioner in attendance. Although Blowing Rock did not specify who Boone should bring to the meeting, they expected a similar representation from the Town of Boone and certainly not a full-blown public hearing, said Sellers.
Also reached by telephone on Aug. 30, Boone Mayor Tim Futrelle said, “It was a misunderstanding. We are no longer going to have that meeting. We will come back to the table and try to negotiate the smaller meeting that Blowing Rock has requested. It was just a misunderstanding, I think, between the attorneys. One saw one scenario for the meeting and other folks had other ideas. We are really looking for a situation where both parties are comfortable and we can start the discussions.”
Futrelle also pointed out, “Almost all the players now are different than when the original agreement was signed. Now that has changed and we are able to take a look at the agreement, sit down and determine a good starting point for what we can discuss and what changes may or may not be made.”
At issue is whether or not either party to the interconnect agreement signed 14 years ago, in 2008, can tap into the line for a town's economic development needs.
During the Blowing Rock town council’s winter and summer retreats, Town Manager Shane Fox suggested that almost any economic growth in Blowing Rock is most likely to occur northward, along the U.S. 321 corridor. The south and east boundaries have topological limitations to growth, he said, including steep elevation drop-offs into the St. John's River Gorge or down the mountain toward Lenoir on the south and Wilkesboro toward the east. To the west is a lot of National Park Service land, including the Blue Ridge Parkway as it begins its climb of Grandfather Mountain.
Since the 2008 interconnect agreement was signed and the interconnect completed in 2014, Blowing Rock has seen significant increases in population (both full-time and seasonal), increases in school enrollment and expansion of its emergency services to better serve residents and businesses within the town limits as well as in its extra-territorial jurisdiction (ETJ) and, to an extent, the Blowing Rock Fire District.
In 2008, the Town of Boone had well-publicized concerns about the uncertainty of its water supplies vs. growing demands, particularly because of the planned enrollment growth and expansion of Appalachian State University and related facilities around town, such as housing developments, restaurants, and stores, among other businesses. Since 2008, however, Boone completed a new water intake in the New River, near the Ashe County line, that all but eliminated its water concerns, at least for the present.
“I feel confident that we can work with Boone and resolve this issue to both sides’ satisfaction and to the benefit of both sides’ citizens and taxpayers,” said Mayor Sellers. “The alternative is for either or both sides to run parallel lines to serve new commercial and residential customers, as they evolve. At first glance, constructing parallel lines seems to be an unnecessary expense for either municipality’s taxpayers to bear since the interconnect lines are already there with the same sources of water supplying them.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.