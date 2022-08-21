Middle Fork Greenway ribbon tying 1

Wendy Patoprsty, far left, emcees the 'ribbon tying' ceremony as NC State Senator Deanna Ballard and Zika Rea of ZAP Endurance tie the knot on Aug. 18, symbolically connecting the Boone and Blowing Rock sides of the Middle Fork Greenway.
Middle Fork Greenway ribbon tying - crowd listening to Wright Tilley

More than 50 area residents, government officials, and business leaders gathered for the 'ribbon tying' ceremony, Aug. 18, at the recently completed section of the Middle Fork Greenway.
Middle Fork Greenway map

When finished, the Middle Fork Greenway will connect Boone and Blowing Rock with more than six miles of running, walking and biking trail.
Ray Pickett and Deanna Ballard

Among the dignitaries and supporters of the Middle Fork Greenway at the Aug. 18 'ribbon tying' event were NC Representative Ray Pickett and NC State Senator Deanna Ballard.

Trending Recipes



Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.