WILKESBORO — MerleFest, presented by Window World®, announced its updated safety protocol for this year’s festival, as well as the Band Competition participants.
Safety Protocol: The festival’s top priority has always been and will continue to be to provide a safe and family-friendly environment for musicians and music fans of all ages. MerleFest will continue to follow guidelines for health and safety as directed by Governor Roy Cooper, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and state and local health officials.
Guidance from the CDC and health experts around the world states that getting vaccinated and staying up to date on COVID-19 vaccines and boosters is highly effective at preventing severe illness, hospitalizations, and death due to COVID-19. MerleFest strongly encourages everyone to vaccinate to protect themselves and others. Masking is currently required by the CDC on public transportation and recommended indoors and in highly concentrated public areas.
2022’s festival will not require a negative test or proof of vaccination to enter however masks will be required on shuttle buses to and from the festival and in the artist-only area. Updated cleaning protocols and handwashing stations will be in place festival-wide, and all buildings have been upgraded with bipolar ionization air filters. Each day festival gates will open earlier to avoid crowding at the main entrance and a pedestrian-only exit has been added for greater social distancing.
Children’s craft activities will be pre-packaged and work areas will be preset with social distancing in mind for our littlest festival-goers. Representatives from Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist, Wilkes EMS, Wilkesboro Fire Department, and local law enforcement will be on site throughout the festival to handle health and safety needs. Additionally, representatives from the Wilkes County Health Department will be on site during the festival to monitor health practices in all areas. Please visit merlefest.org/safety for a complete listing of the festival’s protocol and the latest updates.
“Be assured that we are in communications weekly with local and state health officials and we will follow the latest directives,” says Festival Director, Wes Whitson. “We ask for your support and compliance to protect your safety and the safety of all participants. Together, we can do this the right way— the Merlefest way."
All health and safety policies are subject to change as more science-based information becomes available to health officials.
Band Competition: Since the festival's inception, MerleFest has fostered and provided opportunities to up-an-coming musicians, songwriters, local and regional artists, and other undiscovered talent from around the country. MerleFest continues that tradition each year by inviting eight groups to not only perform during Saturday’s events but also compete for the chance to perform on the Hillside Stage in front of thousands of festival-goers. This year’s band competition will include The Blue Ridge Girls, The Burnett Sisters Band & Colin Ray, His & Hers, Jack Marion & The Pearl Snap Prophets, Love & Valor, South Hill Banks, Supper Break, and Will Easter performing at MerleFest’s Plaza Stage from 11:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 30th. Judged by members of The Local Boys, a band competition winner will be announced by host Mark Bumgarner at 4:00 p.m. and the lucky group will get a coveted spot on the Hillside Stage’s Sunday lineup at 11 a.m. Read more about this year’s band competition contestants below.
“For some, performing at one of the nation's largest Americana music festivals is a springboard for their musical careers, while for all the participants it is a once in a lifetime experience,” says Bumgarner. “The level of talent has been incredible and continues to wow the crowds each year.”
“Offering insight into some of the most premier up and coming talent across the nation, this competition is sure to impress,” added judge and The Local Boys band member John Aaron Soots.
Not only a fan-favorite event, this annual gathering of next-generation bands is near and dear to MerleFest organizers’ hearts as well.
“The band contest is a great opportunity to discover your next favorite up-and-coming band. Every year the talent and quality continue to impress, and audiences get a chance to feel like they’re discovering the next big thing before they hit the Watson Stage,” said MerleFest Artist Relations Manager, Lindsay Craven. “We love getting the local and regional talent on our stages and playing for our audience.”
Tickets for this year’s festival are on sale now and may be purchased at www.MerleFest.org or by calling 1 (800) 343-7857. Fans are reminded the volunteer application window is now open. Please visit merlefest.org/volunteer to sign up.
Reminders: Andy May’s Acoustic Kids is returning to MerleFest this year. Those who would have been age-eligible for Acoustic Kids at MerleFest 2020—those age 16 or younger on April 23, 2020—will be eligible for this year’s showcases. Participants who registered for 2020 or 2021 will have a spot in the 2022 Acoustic Kids showcase but will need to register for 2022 to update their information. Acoustic Kids registration is open now and runs until March 26. Registration and more information can be found at this link.
You can still purchase MerleFest Mega Raffle Tickets. The Mega Raffle supports scholarships at Wilkes Community College. The Mega Raffle drawings will be held during the festival on Sunday, May 1, 2022, at the Raffle/Silent Auction Tent from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. Over $170,000 in cash and prizes will be awarded. Only 5,000 tickets will be sold, and ticket holders do not have to be present to win. Raffle tickets are $100 each and include two entries to the MerleFest Mega Raffle drawings. To purchase tickets or for more information visit www.merlefest.org/megaraffle.
More about 2022’s band competition participants:
The Blue Ridge Girls: The Blue Ridge Girls, like their name, invoke a picturesque simplicity with their take on traditional mountain music. The trio features Martha Spencer, Jamie Collins, and Brett Morris, and features a variety of old-time, bluegrass and country songs, flatfooting to fiddle and banjo tunes, original songwriting, and unique takes on other familiar crowd-pleasers. All three women grew up in musical families and are working to preserve and promote the Blue Ridge's rich musical heritage. The Blue Ridge Girls traveled to historic Muscle Shoals, Alabama during the summer of 2021 to record their first album, which is expected to be released in 2022.
The Burnett Sisters Band & Colin Ray: Compiling a repertoire that spans generations, The Burnett Sisters Band & Colin Ray is sure to have something for just about everyone. From bluegrass standards like “Sleep With One Eye Open” to folk classics such as John Prine’s “Love is a Rose” to original hard-driving bluegrass songs written by close friends, audience members will experience a toe-tapping good time mixed with a little nostalgia for the days gone by. Incorporating the Sisters’ Blue Ridge roots music upbringing into the show is the key distinguishing factor from other groups within the genre. From archived historical recordings such as Vernon Dalhart's “Get Away Old Man” to old-time fiddle quartets combined with Appalachian flatfooting, one is sure to get a glimpse of something unique only to this Billboard-charting and award-winning band.
Unique takes on Contemporary Christian music, gospel classics and hymns are what Colin Ray is known for. Songs like David Crowder’s “All My Hope” or for the bluegrass lovers, Doyle Lawson’s “Just Any Day Now” typically find their way into the set in one way or another. All considered, The Burnett Sisters Band & Colin Ray represents a truly unique family-friendly show that offers something for all.
His & Hers: His & Hers is a Bluegrass Americana Harmony music duo from Mocksville, NC consisting of married couple, Caleb and Sara Davis. High School sweethearts meeting at age 14, Caleb and Sara first found their love for music in church and through singing together in the school choir. After marriage and two beautiful children, His & Hers began playing as an original music duo in 2015. With Caleb on guitar and Sara with timely mandolin chops, they perform original songs about family, relationships, and community, along with timeless traditionals. His & Hers released their first self-titled album in 2017 and was proud to release their follow-up, Family Land in April 2019. Their next studio album is scheduled to release in Spring 2022. At their happiest, they are husband and wife, mother and father, and His & Hers.
Jack Marion & The Pearl Snap Prophets: Jack Marion and The Pearl Snap Prophets bring youthful exuberance and high-country swagger to the doorsteps of modern country music. The North Carolina-based band has spent the past four years in honky-tonks, bars, and mountain roadhouses, collecting fodder for songs along the way. There are songs about living; written in the shadows of the Blue Ridge Mountains. They are straight-from-the-hip and straight-from-the-heart. No bull-honky. All truth. But they are just as catchy as any songwriting-factory-formed mega-hit that will ever curse your ear.
Love & Valor: Led by one of America's best up and coming singer/songwriters, Love & Valor is an emerging Americana-flavored folk band based out of Burlington, NC. The band has been a staple in the NC folk scene since 2012 and is known for performing almost exclusively original music. Their influences range from classic singer/songwriters such as Bob Dylan and Johnny Cash to current bands like The Avett Brothers, The Lumineers, and The Civil Wars. Love & Valor performs hundreds of shows each year, recently appearing at Shakori Hills Grassroots Festival, The Cat's Cradle, and much more. Their live shows are intimate yet energetic, with harmonies, gang vocals, and upbeat melodies.
South Hill Banks: South Hill Banks–Lance Thomas (vocals, guitar), Eric Horrocks (mandolin, vocals), Noah Stidham (Banjo, Vocals), and Justin Doyle (upright bass)–have carved a niche for themselves with their jam infused bluegrass sound. Formed in August 2015 in Richmond, Virginia, South Hill Banks pulls from a wide range of influences such as classic rock, jam, blues, to traditional bluegrass to keep audiences entertained with a blend of sounds old and new. South Hill Banks’ accolades include being named Lockn’s 2020 “Rockn’ to Lockn” finalists and Floydfest 17 “On The Rise” competition winners.
Supper Break: Supper Break isn't your standard Asheville, North Carolina-based bluegrass band. Since forming in late 2019, Supper Break has taken the Western North Carolina bluegrass scene by storm. Not only are they the house band at Asheville's iconic bluegrass venue, Jack of the Wood, they also performed alongside well-established national touring acts such as Balsam Range & Songs From The Road Band. From hard-driving tunes that will make you want to get up and cut a rug, to songs that will leave you with tears in your eyes. Fresh takes on old tunes with deep improvised jams that will leave your head spinning! Supper Break has a little something for everyone.
Will Easter: Growing up in Stokes County, NC, Will Easter got his musical and life inspiration from a couple of powerful sources: his family and his surroundings. His family instilled in him an unwavering work ethic; his surroundings impressed on him an appreciation for the beauty of the land. Both are frequent tropes he draws upon in his songwriting. He has become a fixture in the music scene from the mountains to the piedmont, and beyond. Moreover, he has shared the spotlight with some notable folk legends, the likes of which include Jim Avett, David Childers, and Rhonda Vincent.
Will Easter has one of those voices that is like a home-cooked meal for the soul. Maybe it’s a bit rough around the edges, but that’s what makes it so believable, so relatable, so impactful. Will has the cool throwback rock edge with the modern folk-Americana appeal, but with something hard to put your finger on that could only be born out of the shadows and peaks of the North Carolina mountains. He has a knack for capturing the reality of the human condition – the ugly and the beautiful, the mundane and the profound – and drawing meaning from those experiences.
