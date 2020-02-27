Mental and behavioral health, substance use and misuse and physical activity and nutrition were the top three health priorities of the 2019 Watauga County State of the Community’s Health report released on Feb. 21.
“We use these reports to inform how we can work together as a community to implement program and policy changes that improve health for all people. It takes partnerships across sectors, not just those in public health and health care, in addition to action, to improve the health in our community,” said Jennifer Greene, AppHealthCare health director.
The report is released once every two years between cycles of conducting a community health assessment. Separate reports are released for Watauga, Alleghany and Ashe counties.
In Watauga County, the report contains updates on the community’s top three health priorities, action plan projects, local initiatives and emerging trends.
Mental and behavioral health
Local statistics for youth suicide remained below state and national averages in Watauga County as a number of programs have or will be implemented to help those efforts.
“People with mental health and substance misuse disorders may die decades earlier than those without mental health or substance use disorders,” the report says. “This is mostly due to untreated and preventable chronic illnesses like hypertension, diabetes, obesity and cardiovascular disease.”
According to the biennial Youth Risk Behavior Survey conducted in 2018, 15.4 percent of the 870 Watauga High School students who responded to the survey said they seriously considered attempting suicide in the previous 12 months. Out of that number, 9.8 percent of students said they made a plan on how to attempt suicide in the past 12 months and 6.1 percent said they actually attempted it.
In comparison, the state and national averages, respectively, were 16.2 and 17.2 percent for considering suicide in the last 12 months, 13.8 and 13.6 percent for making a plan for attempting suicide and 8.2 and 7.4 percent for attempting suicide.
The same survey for 872 Watauga County middle school students found that 17.2 percent of students had seriously thought about suicide, 12.3 percent had made a plan and 6.1 percent had attempted it.
The averages are below the state comparison of 21.4 percent for serious thoughts about suicide, 13.7 percent for making a plan for suicide and 10 percent for trying to commit suicide.
Programs such as the National Alliance on Mental Illness’s “Ending the Silence” campaign, designed to get people talking about mental health issues and ending lingering stigmas, have been implemented in the High Country chapter or the organization. So far, 20 scholarships for “Ending the Silence” training have been allotted for community members unable to afford it.
A depression, alcohol and substance use screening program — known as Screening, Brief Intervention, and Referral to Treatment — has been established in the Appalachian Regional Healthcare System, High Country Community Health and the Appalachian State University Interprofessional Clinic.
“AppHealthCare has integrated standardized screening tools for depression into multiple clinical and non-clinical areas to increase the percentage of eligible individuals (older than age 12) to 70 percent who are screened routinely for depressive symptoms,” the report said of the mental health screening tools. “Those who screen positively will receive brief intervention services or who are referred to treatment.”
Perinatal mental health workshops are offered by AppHealthCare to combat the feelings of depression in pregnant women or new mothers. AppHealthCare has also worked with the Wilkes County Health Department in making a free doula pilot program available for pregnant women.
“In 2019, the Improving Community Outcomes for Maternal and Child Health initiative provided training to the local Postpartum Support International High Country chapter who organized the event ‘Climb Out of the Darkness,’ to provide a space for families to acknowledge the impact of postpartum mental health disorders as well as share resources locally and nationally,” the report stated.
Substance use and misuse
Two program goals were established in the health priority of preventing substance use and misuse.
The first program goal is to implement one local tobacco-free policy, increase the numbers of individuals who are trained to provide evidence-based tobacco/e-cigarette cessation education, increase merchant and retailer education and increase compliance checks.
Programs such as “We Won’t Be Fooled By Juul” at Watauga High School, finalizing a smoke-free bus stop project with Appalachian State University and CATCH My Breath e-cigarette prevention are being implemented to cut down on tobacco use numbers among teens to accomplish that goal.
In addition, the Western Youth Network is working to hire two to three students to be youth prevention advocates at Watauga High School in tobacco use prevention.
Alcohol purchase surveys have been done for 31 Watauga off-premise outlets with 97 percent having successfully checked IDs and refused sale to those without, the report states.
So far, 15 clinicians have been trained to provide tobacco/e-cigarette education in Watauga County, the report states.
The second program goal is to develop new community-based harm reduction resources to address substance misuse; implement and expand a social marketing, communication and education campaign to complement the new resources, increase community awareness and understanding, decrease stigma and increase referrals to treatment for substance abuse.
Since February 2019, N.C. Certified Peer Support Specialist program measures have been put in place, the report states. In their time, specialists have served approximately 170 people across Alleghany, Ashe and Watauga counties, with 38 referred to some type of evidence-based treatment. In addition, 39 individuals are now registered Syringe Exchange Program participants.
Physical activity and nutrition
Diabetes self-management is a major focus of the health, physical activity and nutrition health priority section of the report.
“The rate of diabetes mortality has increased both for Watauga residents and North Carolinians overall,” the report states. “Diabetes self-management education and support has been shown to be cost effective by reducing hospital admissions and readmissions, as well as estimated lifetime health care costs related to a lower risk for complications.”
Two program goals are given. The first is to implement or expand an evidence-based strategy around nutrition, diabetes and pre-diabetes risk management strategies.
The Women, Infant and Children’s program and medical nutrition therapy programs were highlighted as methods to help improve nutrition for at-risk populations in Watauga County, according to the report. WIC provides basic nutritious foods to eligible pregnant, breastfeeding and postpartum women, as well as infants and children. Medical nutrition therapy is offered through AppHealthCare to help improve the livelihood of patients with diabetes, heart disease and hypertension through setting nutrition goals.
To meet the goal of implementing at least one worksite wellness or community-based policy or environmental change encouraging physical activity, nutrition or whole wellness across the district, Active Routes to School, which ended in May 2019, was highlighted. Initiatives such as International Walk To School Day and the October 2019 Boone walkability audit aimed to meet those goals.
Emerging issues and new initiatives
Controlling vaccine-preventable diseases such as pertussis, mumps, hepatitis A and B and measles through maintaining high immunization rates remains a goal, according to the report.
Communicable diseases in Watauga County, both confirmed and probable, increased from 166 cases in 2014 to a peak of 338 in 2017 and 318 in 2018, which was the latest information available. Those numbers include a local uptick in sexually transmitted diseases/infections and rabies cases, the report states.
For Watauga County, hepatitis C cases in Watauga County are four times higher in 2018 compared to 2016. Lyme disease and other vector-borne disease cases went up from five in 2018 to 13 through August 2019.
The leading causes of death in the county were not updated, as the data was from the 2017 N.C. County Health Data Book that was in the 2018 report. Cancer, diseases of the heart, chronic lower respiratory disease and Alzheimer’s disease, in that order, remain the leading causes of death in Watauga County. The leading risk factors remained tobacco use, lack of physical activity and poor nutrition.
