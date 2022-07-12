BLOWING ROCK — The Blowing Rock “Men’s Connection” announced this week that Stan Smith, the former world’s No. 1 tennis professional, will serve as keynote speaker on July 29, 8:30 a.m. for the Bible study group’s 12th Annual “Summer Breakfast,” at Chetola Resort.
The Men’s Connection group has a history of attracting featured speakers each summer, from members of the Graham family to the CEO of Krispy Kreme and Wayne Huizenga, Jr., to name a few that have appeared to share thoughts about their faith journey. This year is their equal.
Smith was ranked No. 1 in the world in the early 70s, winning the U.S. Open (1971) and Wimbledon (1972). He was a four-time U.S. Open doubles champion and a member of seven winning Davis Cup teams. He was inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame in 1987.
One of the founders of the Men’s Connection Bible study group, Jim Steele of Blowing Rock, said it wasn’t just his tennis credentials that make Smith’s appearance in Blowing Rock special.
“Stan received international acclaim as a world-class athlete known for his sportsmanship and courtesy,” said Steele in an interview with The Blowing Rocket. “I’m sure his sharing elements of his faith journey will be inspiring for all of us.”
"Stan speaks not just as a world class athlete, but how his faith has led him to be a better husband, father and grandfather. He has two grown sons and tw grown daughters, and 16 grandchildren," said longtime friend of 50 years and Blowing Rock resident, Reggie Bray. "He is a great friend to many, all over the world. You might have caught him on TV last week at Wimbledon, sitting courtside right behind the royal family. And he is not a bad golfer, either!"
The July 29 event will be “under the tent” on the Chetola property and a complimentary continental breakfast will be served.
“This is not a fundraiser and there are no politics involved,” said Steele. “This is a good opportunity for men who have thought about joining us to come and see what we are about — and to bring their wives, too. There is no charge of any kind.”
The Men’s Connection meets regularly for breakfast, Bible study and prayer throughout the year, every Tuesday, at Chetola, 7:30 a.m to 8:30 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.