BOONE — Despite the growing number of Latino residents in the area, Boone residents had to drive up to an hour and a half away to get a good taste of classic Mexican snacks. Now, Melanie’s Antojitos is providing fresh, homemade snacks all without leaving town.
Antojitos, which are small treats or street snacks, are popular for Mexicans but are not often featured in the variety of local Mexican restaurants. Melanie’s owner, Edson Mendez, said that for years he and other community members had to drive out of town or make these snacks at home.
The name, "Melanie’s," comes from his 10-month-old daughter, Mendez said.
Melanie’s menu features sweet and savory, including savory dishes like tortas, esquites and chicharrones as well as a variety of desserts like fresas con crema, paletas, homemade ice cream, chopped fruit with tajín and chamoy, shaved ice and milkshakes.
“It was my wife’s idea about 10 years ago,” Mendez said. He has lived in Boone for about five years, and his wife — who owns Venus Salon on Highway 105 — grew up in the area.
“Since there’s nothing like this store in this area, this was a great opportunity to be the first ones and do something not only for the Hispanic community, but something a little bit different for the Watauga community,” Mendez said.
Mendez said he’s always worked in the restaurant business and has a good handle on back-end work and how to run a restaurant. It can be hard to find a good working environment in a restaurant, Mendez said, and he is excited to be his own boss.
Finding a location to open his store in Boone was a challenge since real estate can be so hard to come by, so while Mendez said he’s wanted to open this store for about two years, he wasn’t able to make it a reality until now.
“We already knew what we wanted on the menu,” Mendez said. He, his family and friends all have staple antojitos they love. A couple items were added to the menu, Mendez said, but for the most part it was easy to decide what he would offer at Melanie’s.
After a soft-open, Mendez said word about the business has mostly spread by word-of-mouth. Now, a month after opening, Mendez said he is looking forward to offering his foods to the larger community.
“What’s exciting about this place is that it’s all natural and homemade, so it’s more authentic,” Mendez said. “Bringing joy to this community by giving something a little bit different on the store menu … I think that makes me really happy, and my family and friends.”
Melanie’s is located at 196 Boone Heights Drive.
Marisa Mecke is a Report for America corps member for Mountain Times Publications. Report for America is a national nonprofit service program which places journalists in local newsrooms to report on under covered issues.
