Editor’s Note: This article is the first in a series of profiles of Avery County municipalities, which includes any town with a mayor and elected town board members. This week’s initial story profiles the town of Elk Park.
ELK PARK – The town of Elk Park, which began as a ‘Tweetsie’ Train stop between Cranberry and Johnson City, Tenn., has come a long way since its inception. Mayor Daniel Boone has served as a board member since 2009 and took over as mayor in mid-2018. The born and bred Elk Park resident and North Carolina State Trooper maintains a vision for the town aimed at continuously increasing the allure of the small town.
Boone, whose father John was his immediate predecessor as mayor, and the residents of Elk Park have noticed a significant change over the last 10 years. Elk Park has not only added a new Town Hall facility, but also a charming town park, named in honor of former mayor Lucille Winters, directly adjacent to the property. The park has acted as a major location for events for the town and has brought the community closer together.
“I like to get people together,” said Boone. “The face-to-face aspect of events are important. People have enjoyed that. I’d love to get people together even more.”
Boone and the board have not only continued with the existing traditions of town events but have expanded the role of community togetherness with an enhanced Fourth of July celebration complimented with increased fireworks displays, karaoke nights in the summer and projected outdoor family-oriented movies in town.
The town has organically increased its budget over the last several years and by doing so has upgraded its water and sewer services, added new essential equipment such as new town trucks and a backhoe, and has also expanded the appealing town park.
“It is important to us to keep our finances balanced and in order,” Boone explained. “We do a check every six months to make sure of that.”
Boone’s father was intent on improving and maintaining the town parks, thus the younger Boone has made it imperative that the sentiment lives on. The more recent town stage built within the park was erected and dedicated to John Boone, subsequently named the John Boone Pavilion. The stage has been utilized numerous times for Christmas and other holiday programs.
Elk Park, recently awarded a PARTF Grant, has plans to install a new basketball court and an in-ground jump pillow (similar to a trampoline). Grant writing has been a vital component of the town, attempting to raise funds to accentuate the aesthetics of the area.
A pair of new businesses are also expected to arise for Elk Park, a retail store and an eatery location. Along with these additions, a new apartment complex is in the works, very close to the town limits.
“People in the town like the parks, events, Christmas lights, banners and signs. Presentation is important to us,” noted Boone, “We plan to have six new Christmas lights for next year, and possibly six more.” The community has plans to add new seasonal banners as well, looking to incorporate other holidays and times of the year.
With aesthetics and presentation being a key factor in the town’s image, Boone also cited a partnership with Lees-McRae College’s art program, who crafted a mural based on the town’s history. The mural cited a partnership historic images like the Elk River Falls, Old Mill, train and depot, and the former hotel.
“History is a big part of our town. Sometimes the pictures look like an old Western,” Boone articulated, “We have future intentions to put up a history museum at the old town hall. We would put up old pictures and memorabilia and open it up so people can see the history. We have plenty. It’s mind boggling to see some of the stuff and stories and the links to people of the town.”
Boone also emphasized how he and the board of aldermen are keen on continuing to “clean up the town.” They have passed ordinances and put components in place to alleviate some of the presentational issues.
“We are working on it,” said Boone. “We treat everyone fairly, but we also understand.”
Elk Park leadership is committed to families and kids, offering the most pleasant and enjoyable experience as possible for the town. Boone takes pride in the events, outdoor movies and karaoke that gets the residents together as a community.
Boone noted the satisfaction he receives from serving the town in the mayoral capacity.
“Absolutely, I enjoy it. It does come with headaches, but I am straight with everyone and treat everyone fair, the same as I am as a patrol officer,” Boone noted.
The town of Elk Park continues to keep an eye on the future while remaining mindful of its past and with its feet in the present day, moving ever forward to serve the town’s residents.
