Erin McGuire of Cornelius, N.C. and her horse, Kasarr, jump one of the fences during the Russell Hall Memorial Classic competition on July 31. McGuire and her horse captured top honors among the 12 entries, after a five-horse jump off.
BLOWING ROCK — It required a five-horse "jump off", but the Jack Towell-trained Kasarr with owner-rider Erin McGuire onboard captured the prestigious Russell Hall Memorial Classic top prize on July 31, in one of the final featured events of the Blowing Rock Charity Horse Show. First place paid $3,800 as a nice accoutrement to the hardware, for Week 1 of the Hunter-Jumper Division competition.
Thomas "Tommy" John Russell was in the saddle for the next two horses, tied for second. Shining de Reve is owned and trained by Vick Russell, while L'Comme Cento N89 is owned by Outland Farms, LLC, and trained by Vick Rusell. Each picked up $2,450.
It was a foggy, cool day in Blowing Rock after heavy rains made for muddy conditions on and around the arena. The fog may not have been ideal for photography enthusiasts, but didn't dampen the spirits of onlookers in both levels of the box seats and around the ring.
Hosted by the Blowing Rock Equestrian Preserve, the 2022 editions of Week 1 and Week 2 of the Hunter-Jumper Division of the Blowing Rock Charity Horse Show each attracted more than 500 horses and an estimated 3,000 exhibitor-related participants to the show grounds.
Other entries placing in the Russell Hall Memorial Classic:
4th ($1,500): Carey Grant K, ridden by Parker Peacock, owned by Parker Peacock and trained by Kristi Wilson
5th ($1,200): Dale Car, ridden, owned and trained by Fernando Cardenas,
6th ($1,000): Cobalt de la Pomme Z, ridden, owned and trained by Elizabeth Conyers
7th ($800): FVF Nebraska, ridden by Laura Gaither Ulrich, owned by Fox View Farm, trained by Laura Gaither Ulrich
8th ($700): FVF Sailor Man, ridden by Christina Webb, owned by Fox View Farm, trained by Laura Gaither Ulrich
9th ($600): Fortuna, ridden by Leah Curtiss, owned by Kent Farrington, LLC, trained by Leah Curtiss
10th ($500): Pelham Bay, ridden by Lee Hughes, owned by Promenade Farm, LLC, trained by Lee Hughes
11th: Gomarus, ridden and owned by Anne Berg, trained by Laura Gaither Ulrich
12th: Currabawn Daisy, ridden and trained by Leah Curtiss, owned by Oakside, LLC
