BLOWING ROCK — Jewerly retailer, cutting and appraisal store McCoy Minerals, located at 537 North Main Street in Blowing Rock, opened to the public on Friday, Jan. 24.
“It’s been a long road,” said Randy McCoy, co-owner of Doc’s Rocks Gem Mine and McCoy Minerals.
The expansion came as inventory continued to grow at Dock’s Rocks Gem Mine, located at 111 Mystery Hill Lane.
The gem mine will be staying put, McCoy previously said, and the location will continue to be used for education purposes.
The location is the second for McCoy, who has operated Doc’s Rocks Gem Mine at Mystery Hill for 13 years.
“At the hill, we have the Appalachian Fossil Museum, the largest private collection of real artifacts, fossils, minerals and gem stones in the state of North Carolina,” McCoy said. “Doc’s Rocks Gem Mine is the only gem mine backed by the (Watauga) board of education that teaches geology about (the) regional regional Appalachian mountain range.”
“McCoy Minerals is the jewelry side of the business where we make the jewelry, sell the jewelry, sell the gem stones, do all the cutting, jewelry fabricating, gem stone repair, specimens,” McCoy said.
McCoy said the reaction from other Blowing Rock business owners and the town itself has been great.
“Everybody’s excited to have us and we’re excited to be here,” McCoy said.
The history of the building was noted by McCoy, as he’s added a handicap-accessible ramp and a stairwell from the sidewalk.
“We’ll pay tribute to the building, the building’s been here since the early 1930’s,” McCoy said. “We put a lot of renovation into the building.”
