BOONE — Multiple people were honored at the Dec. 13 Board of Education meeting, including a teacher assistant and the superintendent.
First on the agenda was the report from Watauga County Schools Superintendent Scott Elliott. He provided an update on a teacher who was named to the Educator Advisory Council to the State Superintendent as well as a student who was accepted to the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction Advisory Council to the State Superintendent.
He also mentioned how the state budget included “well deserved and much needed” bonuses.
Next up was the public recognition portion of the meeting, which included the awarding of the Servant’s Heart award to Cove Creek teacher assistant Alisa Watson. Classroom project grants from the Watauga Education Foundation were also awarded at the meeting.
David Jackson, president and CEO of the Boone Chamber of Commerce, also presented Elliott with the Kathy Crutchfield Citizen of the Year Award. Elliott was honored with the award — which is presented annually to an individual who exemplifies a selfless work ethic while impacting and supporting a broad array of community partners — at the chamber’s annual meeting earlier this year.
“I am humbled by this recognition, but I can think of many other leaders in our community who are more deserving,” Elliott said after the meeting. “Actually, I can think of 720 people who deserve this more than me, and they are all the employees of Watauga County Schools. To me, they are our community’s heroes.”
The board also heard from its two student members, which included updates on exams, recent performances by the chorus and orchestra, volunteer work by clubs and the upcoming break that started on Dec. 17.
After a ten-minute recess, the board then heard a curriculum update from Tamara Stamey. The update included a finalized training plan for LETRS (Language Essentials for Teachers of Reading and Spelling), which is required for K-5 teachers, elementary ELL teachers, elementary EC Resource teachers and reading specialists. Stamey said the total accounts for approximately 160 staff members.
The board also heard a brief planning update on the new Valle Crucis school. Elliott mentioned that there is a planned replacement of a bridge near the school, which has a completion date of November 2024, with construction starting on Jan. 3.
The board then received a COVID-19 update from Elliott. He talked about a test-to-stay program in lieu of quarantine, which tests students who are exposed to a COVID-19 positive person for them to stay in school. If a student tests on day one, three, five and seven and remains asymptomatic after being exposed and does not test positive, they can stay in school.
He also mentioned a pilot pool testing program at Cove Creek. Elliott said 197 tests have been conducted and only one was an asymptomatic positive. He said there would be consideration to expand the program to include all schools after the break. Parents would have to give written consent for their children to participate.
One attendee, Michael Ackerman, spoke during public comment. He talked about how he and other parents had written and presented to the board on why they oppose the mask mandate. He told the board that they are “ignoring a great opportunity to serve as a model for the rest of the state, and nation, on how the school board can work with parents to navigate difficult and controversial topics.”
The board then discussed the current mask mandate for WCS, which requires masks for students and staff inside. Board members felt that with the holidays approaching and 5-11 year olds not fully vaccinated, it would be good to wait to give them more time to become fully vaccinated.
Jason Cornett said his goal has to always be to get children back in school and say in school. Right now with the quarantine rules from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, not wearing masks could potentially mean more students would be out of school.
The board voted unanimously to keep the mask mandate in place as is, but then voted to allow optional masking at athletic events, since it’s hard to enforce that with visitors.
The board will next meet on January 10.
