BLOWING ROCK — These are challenging times for Captain Braxton Marcela of the U.S. Army V Corps, based in Fort Knox, Ky. — and he is loving just about everything about it. He was raised in Mount Airy but has ties to Blowing Rock because his mother works at The Blowing Rock attraction.
As a JAG officer in the Army and the war between Russia and Ukraine now a reality, he could be deployed to another NATO country in Eastern Europe at any time. He is assigned to V Corps which, according to an article in Army Times published on September 9, 2020, has a headquarters in Poznan, Poland.
Meanwhile, he is four months past his first wedding anniversary — and four months past his second wedding to the same bride.
Laughing, Marcela explained, "For months we had planned on a big wedding at the Grove Park Inn in Asheville. It was supposed to be in October of 2020. My soon to be wife, Kristen, had really worked hard at all of the planning.
"Then COVID-19 hit," said the 31-year-old Army captain, who started out in the Reserves but signed up for regular active duty after completing law school and practicing with a firm for a short while. "Given the restrictions on indoor gatherings, we had to cancel our plans at the Grove Park but we still wanted to get married.
"I was stationed at Fort Hood, Texas. We were having a Catholic wedding and within about a month and half we were able to get everything transferred from the archdiocese in Charlotte for the Asheville wedding to the Archdiocese of the Military Services, USA, to have a smaller ceremony in Fort Hood. It was the Old Post Chapel at Fort Hood. We had a few of my friends and a few of her friends. She had gotten a job at a veterinary clinic and both sets of our parents came down. As it turned out, my brother and sister made it but hers couldn't because they had 2-yearold and there were COVID-19 concerns at the time. There was a lot we didn't know at the time and travel was challenging.
"It was really cool. All of my Army friends were in dress uniform and an Army chaplain did the ceremony. We had the reception at the 1st Calvary Division Museum, which was really funny because it was outside, using their gazebo. I had often told Kristen that we should find a way to have an Army tank at the wedding because my grandfather was a tanker in World War II. Well, there aren't any tanks in Asheville, so that would have been out of the question. But at Fort Hood, sure enough, there were multiple tanks around that museum's gazebo."
Marcela said that about the same time his new bride applied to Baylor University to study higher education management. She ended up getting accepted and after he had been mobilized as a reservist, he applied for active duty.
"As a reservist, I was doing the same work that the active duty guys were doing, but just had a different status. No one would have known it from looking at the office because my peers at Fort Hood were really good at not recognizing a difference. But I got accepted to active duty in November 2020," said Marcela.
His wife's acceptance into the Baylor program and his active duty decision created some logistical challenges for the young married couple.
"She really like the program and ended up taking it in Waco, Texas, and I ended up getting assigned to Fort Knox in Kentucky with Fifth Corps, or V Corps. That operation had been set up in October 2020 with a headquarters in Fort Knox and another one in Eastern Europe, in Poland. This is all public record, but we were declared fully operational in October 2021. From my standpoint, it was pretty interesting to come into it when I did and participate in the building of an Army corps.
"V Corps is a pretty historic operation, its formation dating all the way back to World War I. It was part of Patton's army in World War II and Colin Powell commanded it for about six months before being brought back to become President Reagan's National Security Advisor. It has been deactivated and reactivated a couple of times, including the last time deactivated in 2013, but it was reactivated in 2020 expressly for its focus on Eastern Europe and NATO interoperability."
According to an entry in Wikipedia, as of October 2020, there were five active U.S. Army corps, including I Corps (Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington), III Corps (Fort Hood, Texas), V Corps (Fort Knox, Ky. and Poznan, Poland), XVIII Airborne Corps (Fort Bragg) and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (Washington, D.C.).
On February 12, 2020, The News-Enterprise of Elizabethtown, Ky. reported that Fort Knox had landed the reactivated V Corp. At the time, the newspaper quoted U.S. Army Chief of Staff James McConville as explaining, "The activation of an additional Corps headquarters provides the needed level of command and control focused on synchronizing U.S. Army, allied, and partner nation tactical formations operating in Europe. It will enhance U.S. Army Europe and U.S. European Command as they work alongside allies and partners to promote regional stability and security."
As an attorney, Marcela said he went through a six week course at Fort Benning, Ga.
"It isn't the same as boot camp, but a six-week course in soldiering. It is run by the infantry school," said Marcela.
A graduate of Hampton-Sydney College in Virginia, Marcela said he really enjoys being a lawyer in the Army because of the breadth of exposure to different fields.
"One week it could be practicing criminal law, the next administrative law, the next military justice, and the next international law. NATO was founded for a reason and it is particularly meaningful to be a part of V Corps at this time," he said.
Marcela said he doesn't have any plans for leaving the Army any time soon.
"There is a lot more that I want to do here," said Marcela, a former rugby player in college. "What I really like about the military is the team aspect. And you get to work on some really interesting legal issues. Military commanders are people, too, and one of their challenges is all of the legal issues of running a unit, whether running a base in the United States or in a wartime environment dealing with complex international law issues. Maybe its administrative law, maybe ethics law. In civilian law, I found it to be a lot more adversarial. I have enjoyed being a part of a team. I got my foot in the door as a Reservist, then made the decision to go active. It is an opportunity to keep doing it and gain even more experience. It is a unique view of the law. You are getting your feet wet in a lot of different things."
Wife Kristen is halfway through her program at Baylor and, said Marcela, by the time he is ready to leave Fort Knox, she will be ready to leave Waco, Texas.
"She's loving it there, but that is our plan," said Marcela.
As for the second wedding ceremony, Marcela and his wife did end up getting a vow renewal and reception at the Grove Park Inn on October 30, 2021.
"It was pretty much our same guest list," said Marcela. "We invited the people that we think would have come had we been able to go with the original plan. We had the same priest and church that was originally going to officiate, Father Arnsbarger. We had a good time. Liturgically, it was a little bit of a different ceremony but it worked and looked very much the same way. Our families really like it and I am glad we got to do it because I know that Kristen spent a lot of time planning the original. It was a little sad when we couldn't do it originally but we were able to pull it off. Most important, she was able to have that moment for her and her family."
