BLOWING ROCK — History was made at the regular monthly meeting of Blowing Rock Town Council me on Aug. 9. The town now has a full-length, one-way street.
Among the business conducted at Tuesday night’s meeting:
PASSED (unanimous) — Approval of the Blue Ridge Conservancy's 5K March Madness.
PASSED (unanimous) — Resolution to support the naming of U.S. 321 from Lenoir through town to the intersection of North Main Street as a state recognized "John Muir Scenic Byway."
PASSED (unanimous) — Maple Street is now one way, going to its intersection with Sunset Drive from approximately the Ice House. There
PASSED (unanimous) — Request by Chetola to install another public sculpture at the current site along North Main Street.
PASSED (unanimous) — Request by Larry Pickett to connect to a town water line serving neighboring residences on Rocky Knob. He plans to build a house on the parcel, and the water line runs through his property to serve the others, even though they are not within the town limits. Like those neighboring property owners, he is willing to pay double rates.
The meeting last just short of one hour. Missing were Mayor Charlie Sellers and Town Manager Shane Fox, both of whom have recently tested positive for COVID-19. Although both Fox and Sellers participated in closing comments virtually, Mayor Pro Tem and Commission Doug Matheson chaired the meeting, while Planning Director Kevin Rothrock filled the town manager's role during the course of the meeting. The meeting was adjourned at 6:59.
