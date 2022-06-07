WATAUGA — A man died after an alleged, self-inflected wound on Sunday, June 5, at the High Country Fairgrounds.
According to Watauga County Sheriff Len Hagaman, the incident is under investigation and the investigator is awaiting the cause of death from the medical examiner.
According to the shift report for June 5, deputies responded to the fairgrounds for a gunshot after initial information provided was that a male had been shot.
Once on scene, deputies determined the wound to be self-inflicted and EMS was cleared to enter, according to the shift report. Bystanders had already started to perform CPR, but lifesaving efforts were stopped once EMS performed their assessment.
John Nicholas Porter, 28, of Watauga County, was pronounced deceased at the scene.
The scene was secured, and the on-call investigator responded, according to the shift report. The medical examiner also responded and after the scene was processed, the body was transported to the morgue.
An investigation into the incident is still ongoing, however the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office is not seeking any suspects at this time, and has no reason to believe that any other members of the public were at risk during the incident.
A chaplain was contacted for the family on scene and remained just prior to deputies clearing the scene.
Boone Fire and Watauga Medics also responded to the scene. The High Country Fairgrounds was the location of the Boone Bike Rally, which took place June 3-4.
This story will be updated when more information becomes available.
