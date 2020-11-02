BLOWING ROCK — A Lenoir man was arrested on Oct. 29 after reports of breaking and entering and larceny were made three days prior in Blowing Rock.
According to the Blowing Rock Police Department, breaking and entering and larceny were reported on Oct. 26 at Blowing Rock Mini Storage — located at 405 Ransom St. in Blowing Rock. Locks had reportedly been cut off of several storage units and a set of custom wheels had been stolen. The reported break-in was believed to have occurred between Oct. 23 and 25.
Blowing Rock Police Officers, with the assistance of the Lenoir Police Department, conducted an undercover operation on Oct. 29 that resulted in the arrest of Larry Conley Fenner, 28, of Lenoir.
Fenner was charged with misdemeanor possession of stolen property and booked into the Caldwell County Jail with a $5,000 secured bond, according to Blowing Rock Police. All property reported stolen from the storage units was recovered. The police department stated that additional charges are pending.
