BLOWING ROCK — One of the U.S. Army's most highly decorated commanding officers in recent decades, Major General (Ret.) Charles H. Swannack, Jr. will serve as keynote speaker on Saturday, Nov. 13, 11:00 am, for the annual Veterans Day ceremony.
Hosted by Blowing Rock's American Legion Post 256, the ceremony will take place at the American Legion Building on Wallingford Street in downtown Blowing Rock.
Post 256 Commander Albert Yount said that it was a great honor for Blowing Rock to have someone with Maj. General Swannack's credentials speaking at the ceremony.
"General Swannack will speak in tribute to the outstanding performance and selfless sacrifice of the men and women that serve in all of our military branches," said Yount. "A willingness to put yourself in harm's way, defending our country, its citizens, and our constitution — protecting the freedoms we all enjoy — epitomizes the concept of service above self. It is a willingness to pay the ultimate sacrifice to get the job done."
Swannack, born on March 9, 1949, served in the U.S. Army from 1971 to 2006. He is a 1971 graduate of the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, later earning an M.S. degree in mechanical engineering from the Georgia Institute of Technology.
As a Lieutenant Colonel in the late 1980s, Swannack commanded the 2nd battalion of the 9th Infantry Regiment garrisoned at Fort Ord, Calif. During his command, the unit deployed as part of the 7th Infantry Division for Operation Just Cause in Panama.
His last position within the U.S. Army was as Deputy Commanding General of the 18th Airborne Corps and Fort Bragg, N.C. Previously, he served as the commander of the Army's 82nd Airborne Division.
After retiring from the military, Swannack served as chief executive officer and chief operating officer of U.S. Logistics, executive director of Speedway Motorsports Childrens Charities, and currently serves as vice president, armed forces affairs for Speedway Motorsports. Since 2006, Swannack has served as president of the Patriot Military Family Foundation.
