BLOWING ROCK — The future three-story mixed-use space at 1150 Main St. is being constructed with the hopes for completion by May.
“The front building, which contains retail and four of the units, is looking to be done by the end of April and two townhomes in the rear by middle to end of May,” said Stephen Hetherington, who is developing the project.
Hetherington, the owner of Cardinal West Builders of Durham which is constructing the space, said on Jan. 2 that the roof trusses were installed and the building was fully framed.
The mixed-use building is planned to include two retail spaces, four condominium-style units and two townhouses. The plans were approved by the Blowing Rock Town Council in July 2018.
‘We’re excited for how it’s going, we’re excited to provide short-term rentals for Main Street and be an asset for people coming into town,” Hetherington said.
The site is formerly home to a structure known as the Blowing Rock Realty building, a white two-story house that was torn down in March 2019.
