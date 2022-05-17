The lunar eclipse as seen from Boone.
The moon turned a reddish hue during the lunar eclipse.
The moon slowly turned different colors during the eclipse.
As the moon moves into the inner part of the Earth’s shadow, the eclipse is created.
As it passes through, the moon slowly returns to its normal look.
A time lapse of the Lunar eclipse on the evening of May 15.
BOONE — Residents in Boone and the High Country were treated to a spectacular sight Sunday night when the moon turned red.
A total lunar eclipse took place Sunday night across the world. In Boone, local photographer Rob Moore took breathtaking photos of the eclipse.
According to NASA, a lunar eclipse occurs when the sun, earth and moon align so that the Moon passes into Earth’s shadow.
In a total lunar eclipse, the entire moon falls within the darkest part of Earth’s shadow, called the umbra. When the moon is within the umbra, it will turn a reddish hue, according to NASA.
Livestreams and more information about the lunar eclipse can be found at moon.nasa.gov/news/173/livestream-the-eclipse/.
