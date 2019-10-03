BOONE — Eight years after playing his first show at the closed Parthenon Cafe, former Appalachian State University student Luke Combs will play a bigger venue a few hundred yards down Rivers Street as he announced a Kidd Brewer Stadium show for Saturday, May 2, 2020.
The announcement came as a video during halftime of Appalachian State’s home football game versus Coastal Carolina on Sept. 28.
“I always said, since I started doing this thing, ever since I played Legends last time, that I would come back to Boone and play a show,” Combs said in the video announcement.
Tickets go on sale to the public Friday, Oct. 11, at 10 a.m., according to Combs’ website, with a special presale for members of Combs’ fan club, The Bootleggers, on Oct. 8.
Doors open at 5 p.m. and the concert begins at 6:30 p.m. Joining Combs will be special guests Ashley McBride and Drew Parker.
According to a Twitter post by Combs, the May 2 show will be his first performance in a football stadium.
ASU students got to take a part in a special presale on Sept. 29 at the Holmes Convocation Center. Students lined up around the Holmes Center to receive numbered wristbands starting at 11:30 a.m. and were encouraged to watch ASU’s home volleyball match at 12:30 p.m.
More than 800 wristbands were given out by the end of the match, with more arriving as it concluded around 2:30 p.m.
Following ASU volleyball’s victory over Georgia Southern, students were called up by the numbers on their wristbands and could purchase two tickets. Those tickets must be used by an ASU student, according to the announcements at the volleyball match.
Combs started his country music career playing local venues in Boone while enrolled at ASU. Now one of country music’s top stars, Combs has had six singles reach No. 1 in Billboard’s Country Airplay chart. His album “This One’s for You” reached No. 1 in Billboard’s Top Country Albums chart for 44 weeks. According to Combs’ website, out of his next 35 arena shows going from September through December, all but one are sold out.
Combs played a surprise free show at ASU’s Valborg Theater in June 2018, announcing the news just two days before.
