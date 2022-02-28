BOONE — Lost Province Brewing Company announced Feb. 22 that they will be the new owners and operators of Coyote Kitchen, starting April 1.
"The owners/operators of LPBC have always loved Coyote Kitchen’s concept, and over the years they’ve enjoyed countless lunches and dinners at this beloved Boone staple," LPBC stated in a press release. "They are committed to ensuring this restaurant continues to thrive in the Boone community, planning to keep Coyote Kitchen’s concept alive. They are also committed to maintaining Coyote Kitchen’s allergy friendly focus as this is something that they know the community values and loves."
“We weren’t looking for an opportunity like this, but as fate would have it, this opportunity found us and here we are today,” Lynne Mason said in the press release. “This next leg of our journey is sure to be an exciting one.”
Several months ago, the Lost Province family was introduced to Ben and Jaime, long time owners/operators of Coyote Kitchen. Ben and Jaime started on with Coyote Kitchen in 2003, and they took over as owners in 2006.
"After 16 years, they are at a point in their lives where they’re ready for their next adventure," according to the press release. "This has been a tough decision because they’ve poured so much heart and soul into this business but one they feel is best for them at this point in their lives."
Wanting to see Coyote Kitchen remain a local and independent restaurant, Ben and Jaime offered the owners/operators of Lost Province Brewing Co. the opportunity to purchase the business. After numerous coffee and lunch dates, it became increasingly clear that this opportunity could be wonderful for everyone.
Lost Province Brewing Company will start officially operating the business as of April 1, and they will continue to keep the community updated as the transition unfolds.
