BLOWING ROCK — Many were hoping that 2021 would be post-pandemic, but in reality it was anything but. It was a year like no other, filled with buoyancy, accomplishments, trials and perseverance. Here is a month-by-month look at 2021’s headlines and snippets of the stories:
JANUARY
What’s in your backyard? Mayview residents asking for change
A group of residents in the Mayview area were fed up with what they called an eyesore in their neighborhood: the town’s “laydown yard.” The 1.53-acre parcel has been long used as a temporary stockpile area for equipment and materials used in various projects, but several Mayview residents insist that it is an unnecessary eyesore and are proposing a public-private partnership to relocate the yard several hundred feet west on a vacant lot adjacent to the Public Works campus, requiring that lot to be purchased and cleared.
Blue Ridge Conservancy reaches milestone
With the purchase of two parcels in Wilkes County, the Blue Ridge Conservancy has now conserved over 22,000 acres of land in northwest North Carolina. In a related development, the Blowing Rock Art and History Museum has opened an exhibition, “Place Matters,” highlighting the history of land conservation in the High Country.
Samaritan’s Purse opens COVID-19 field hospital
After setting up COVID-19 field hospitals in New York and Italy early in the pandemic, Boone-based Samaritan’s Purse is building a new 30-bed field hospital in Lenoir to provide COVID-19 support to western North Carolina health systems.
STREETWISE: Gone fishin’
Mathematicians looking for a fishing buddy need not look any further than Creedmoor middle schooler Connor Horton. He and his grandfather, a retired police officer from Durham, were visiting Blowing Rock this week, staying in a cousin’s condominium at Chetola Mountain Resort. Asked what they liked to do when visiting Blowing Rock, the enthusiastic duo said almost in unison, “Fishing, hiking, and eating in the restaurants here.”
Blowing Rock Town Council: New officers sworn in, Foggy Rock to expand
The Jan. 12, Blowing Rock Town Council meeting saw the swearing in of the village’s newest police officers and a proposal by the popular Foggy Rock restaurant to expand its outdoor seating.
During the meeting, which was broadcast to the public via Zoom, the town of Blowing Rock Police Department held a virtual swearing-in ceremony for three new officers. The new officers were sworn in by the town’s police Chief Arron Miller and included officers Caleb Lowrance, Gracie Brown and Matthew McBurney.
Pickett looking forward to first term in State House
Rep. Ray Pickett (R –Blowing Rock) will be sworn in for his first term as the representative for the 93rd district which includes Watauga and Ashe counties.
“I am excited to be part of the process,” Pickett said. “I’m extremely excited to represent the 93rd district, and Raleigh it’s going to be an honor to serve the fine folks here.”
A Penny Path to survival — and more
Some might call him an idealist but, if they do, their description should also include, “survivor.”
Looking around his new café and creperie in Blowing Rock’s Tanger Outlets center, Shoppes on the Parkway, Buzov’s skill as a master craftsman in woodworking and making custom cabinets is clearly evident from the walls to the ceiling and even in the seating.
It’s rockin’ at Doc’s Gem Mine and Appalachian Fossil Museum in new location
A good number of 6-year-old boys in America grow up with a passion for baseball, others for football or basketball. Somewhat fewer become fascinated with painting pictures, making music, or expressing their creativity through dance. None of those were what ignited the passion or lifelong interest of Blowing Rock’s Randy “Doc” McCoy.
STREETWISE: Let it snow! Let it snow! Let it snow!
Born in Georgia, but growing up in the Gastonia area after her parents moved there when she was but four years old, Karen Jenkins and her party of seven family members and friends had snow on their minds.
“The weather, and to try out my new four-wheel drive truck,” Jenkins said when asked what brought group to Blowing Rock on a sunny, but crisp Saturday in the High Country, with temperatures in the mid-20s.
Proposed Green Hill Rd. subdivision to be reviewed by Planning Board, Jan. 21
A new, tree-lined public street may soon appear in Blowing Rock, the centerpiece of a planned single-family subdivision on previously undeveloped land owned by the Blowing Rock Country Club. To go forward, the conditional use permit application by John Winkler must receive the approval of the Blowing Rock board of commissioners.
The first test of the CUP request, a quasi-judicial process under North Carolina state law, will come Thursday, Jan. 21, when the proposed development is reviewed by the Blowing Rock Planning Board. If it passes muster with the planning board, then the CUP request is likely to be advanced to the Blowing Rock board of commissioners for either approval or denial.
Downtown car crash creates utiity, traffic mayhem
Downtown Blowing Rock experienced a good deal of disruption on Tuesday, Jan. 19, when a car struck a utility pole on U.S. 221, just west of Main St.
Interviewed by telephone just after he left the scene, Officer Nathan Kirk had few details but reported that an as yet unidentified woman with a medical issue swerved out of the roadway and struck a utility pole with connections to electric, phone, Internet, and television services. All of the affected utility companies scrambled to the scene, said Kirk, in an effort to restore services as quickly as possible area residents and businesses.
Planning Board advances Winkler’s Green Hill Road project
Blowing Rock’s Planning Board advanced developer John Winkler’s conditional use permit application Thursday. Jan. 21, to develop an 8-unit subdivision off Green Hill Road. The subdivision is the major portion of a 12-unit Winkler development on property currently owned by Blowing Rock Country Club.
While there was one dissenting vote in the 7-1 decision to recommend approval of the development by the Blowing Rock town council, the planning board members had little reason to reject the application in that the parcels to be developed are already zoned R15 (single family residential). In addition, the developer is not requesting any variances or waivers from town code.
Blue Ridge Mountain Club Booming
Sometimes a person gets lucky. Sometimes a good businessman makes his own luck. Sometimes miracles happen.
For Jim Pitts, all the above is true.
“The first eight years at BRMC were touch and go and very fragile. Given the challenging nature of building a post-recession community, I often worried about how to sustain our success,” Pitts said.
Look around the bustling activity today, and times have changed.
Tanger: Adapting to changing market conditions — and more
Adapting to change in retailing is nothing new to Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc., the publicly traded, Greensboro-based company founded by Stanley K. Tanger in Burlington in 1981. That said, the challenges posed by a global pandemic have tested the company’s mettle, to be sure.
Blowing Rock council retreat revives ambulance discussion, tackles tourism
The town’s sustainable management plans, ambulance services and the best use for Davant Field were just some of the issues discussed during the second day of the Blowing Rock town council’s 2021 Winter Retreat.
FEBRUARY
Winterfest fun
WinterFest may have been different this year without the massive gatherings of people for the popular Polar Plunge, Chili Challenge, and other headline events from years gone by, but the town was abuzz with winter-themed frolic nonetheless.
ECONOMIC KICKOFF: ‘What a difference a year makes’
Dr. Harry Davis delivered his annual economic forecast virtually at 5th annual High Country Economic Kickoff Breakfast on Jan. 28 by drawing a comparison between the German Luftwaffe’s bombing of London during World War II, and the key role that England’s Royal Air Force played in turning back the threat. Davis, professor of Banking and Economist for Appalachian State University and the North Carolina Bankers Association, quoted Winston Churchill’s address to Parliament in which he said of the RAF, “Never have so many owed so much to so few.”
The longtime economics professor and banking consultant used that historical perspective as a way of saying “thank-you” to the many healthcare workers and other public servants responsible for distributing the COVID-19 vaccine and what he described as their “Herculean task.”
Top priorities for 2021 set by Blowing Rock town council at planning retreat
Infrastructure turned out to be a hot topic for the Blowing Rock Town Council’s winter planning retreat, with four of the top five priorities for 2021 relating to infrastructure topics: (1) Main Street water and sewer lines; (2) Ambulance service; (3) Main Street crosswalks; (4) Pressure release valves; (5) Updates to water and sewer plants.
Blowing Rock town council votes 4-1 to approve Winkler CUP request for Green Hill Road subdivision, development
After two hours and 47 minutes of testimony, questions and answers from the public, town staff and town council members focused on the conditional use permit application by developer John Winkler for a new subdivision development in Blowing Rock; the board of commissioners passed the CUP request by a vote of 4-1. Commissioner Sue Sweeting was the only commissioner to vote against the application.
A chilly start to the year
2021 is off to a chilly start on Grandfather Mountain.
Weather data recorded at the official National Weather Service reporting station at Grandfather Mountain’s Mile High Swinging Bridge showed high winds and low wind chills in January.
The lowest temperature observed was 5.9° Fahrenheit on Jan. 29, while a wind chill of -16.3° was recorded on Jan. 28. January’s highest wind gust was observed on Jan. 20, clocking in at 92.9 mph, while the highest sustained wind speed was 59.8 mph on Jan. 28.
BRAHM celebrates Black History Month with special programs
BRAHM will celebrate Black History Month and explore the intersections between social justice and creative expression. The program series has been organized around the current exhibition, Small and Mighty Acts Altar for Black Lives.
Remembering Jeff: Family, friends craft memorial to former The Blowing Rocket editor, Jeff Eason
Somehow, the beach served as a common denominator in the lives of Leslie Eason and her late husband, Jeff Eason, who for the better part of a decade served as the editor of The Blowing Rocket, from 2008, right up to his passing in 2018.
“When Jeff realized that he was not going to survive,” Leslie said recently about his illness, “the first request he made was that his ashes be scattered near Jennette’s Pier, in Nag’s Head.’”
Injured bear seen at Blowing Rock apartment complex, Asheville-based org investigating
Residents at the Bloomfield apartment complex have seen an injured bear rummaging around the dumpsters every day for the past week, according to representatives for the complex.
Heather Jones of Sofield Properties, which owns the complex in Blowing Rock between Boone and Tweetsie Railroad, said residents have been notified.
Blowing Rock Police: New hires get ballistic vests thanks to community contributions
Civic-minded, community largesse enabled three new Blowing Rock police officers to be outfitted with all the right equipment recently, including custom-fitted ballistic vests.
Faulty light at Blowing Rock School causes smoke, fire alarm prompts school evacuation
At approximately 10 a.m. on Feb. 16, staff at Blowing Rock School reported the smell of smoke in an area of the school. Staff evacuated students from the building and called Blowing Rock Fire Department who were able to quickly arrive on scene.
Once on scene, the fire department determined the source of the smoke was a faulty light ballast in the ceiling. BRFD declared the building was safe for students to reenter and classes were able to resume normally.
Trading Shoppees open at Tanger Outlet Center in Blowing Rock
A dozen members of the Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce and town officials met at the Tanger Outlet Center on Monday, Feb. 15, to greet the Trading Shoppees into the local marketplace with an old-fashioned “ribbon cutting.”
Blowing Rock real estate soars in last half of 2020
Despite four months in the doldrums because of the COVID-19 economic lockdown and stay-at-home orders issued by the governor, the real estate market activity in Blowing Rock’s 28605 zip code was robust during 2020, according to a report obtained from Scott Macintosh, broker-in-charge for the Blowing Rock and Boone offices of Allen Tate Realtors. Total sales in 2020 inside the Blowing Rock zip code totaled $156.55 million, a 16.34 percent increase over 2019’s $134.56 million.
Historic New River recognized by signage gift to town
The Middle Fork South Fork New River may sound odd as names go, but the significance of the river’s origins on the grounds of the Blowing Rock Country Club golf course was not lost on one member of the town council.
Although he has chosen to remain anonymous, it was his initiative and financial largesse that led to recognizing the New River as it crosses under Sunset Drive in Blowing Rock, with special signage.
Foggy Rock/Sunny Rock claim Blowing Rock ‘Business of the Year’ award
In a virtual presentation on Feb. 11, Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce CEO Charles Hardin emceed the organization’s 34th Annual Awards Ceremony.
After acknowledging the stresses and challenges that the COVID-19 pandemic have imposed on area businesses, Hardin said, “Today is about celebration. It is a celebration of the Blowing Rock vibrant and engaged business community. … It is a time to cheer on our fellow business owners in their pursuit of excellence.”
BRHAM Book Club opens new chapters on local history
Area book lovers are in for a treat for the rest of 2020. The Blowing Rock Art & History Museum has unveiled its new BRAHM Book Club selections through the end of August.
The club meets on the last Thursday of each month via Zoom, at 6 p.m., with the discussions led by BRAHM programs and outreach director Willard Watson III.
Special Blowing Rock town council meeting on EMS raises more questions than answers
Monday evening’s special meeting of Blowing Rock’s town council focused on ambulance transport coverage for the town and fire district generated more questions than answers, but by the end all participants agreed that it was a constructive hour and a half well spent.
For those listening to the virtual meeting, one thing was abundantly clear: each of the sitting town council members have been getting an earful from Blowing Rock residents concerned about the unevenness of the ambulance coverage being provided by Watauga County.
MARCH
Blowing Rock Women’s Club takes home Leadership and Service award
By helping foster volunteerism and philanthropy for educational causes in their community, the Blowing Rock Women’s Club brought home the Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce’s 2020 Leadership and Service in the Community Award. The award was presented to the club on Feb. 11, during the Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce’s 34th annual award ceremony which streamed online via YouTube, youtu.be/RZzT0tCDR5o.
Granting wishes, Make A Wish Foundation sends ‘Theo’ to Blowing Rock
Nine-year-old Theo Kelly of Tallahassee, Fla., has a brain tumor. It is inoperable. It was first diagnosed three years ago, and he has been undergoing chemotherapy ever since. None of that stopped him from living a dream.
On Saturday, thanks to a collaboration of the Make-A-Wish Foundation, Doc’s Rocks Gem Mine and Appalachian Fossil Museum and Blowing Rock’s Tanger Outlet Center, Theo and his family got to start a “rocky” vacation.
Village Pharmacy celebrates relocation to Tanger Outlets with Chamber ribbon-cutting
Approximately 30 business and civic leaders turned out Feb. 25 for the grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremonies of Village Pharmacy in the Tanger Outlet Mall.
Although relocating from the pharmacy’s previous location at The Foley Center at Chestnut Ridge, the change in scenery for the subsidiary of Boone Drugs is also part of the evolving business strategy the Tanger shopping center is pursuing in Blowing Rock.
What is the real population of Blowing Rock?
During the last decade, many people have been critical of the U.S. Census tabulations for the population of Blowing Rock. In 2010, the official census number came in at 1,241, even though just two years earlier the census estimate was 1,422 full-time residents, according to a 2009 document prepared by Watauga County entitled, “Citizens Plan for Watauga.”
Was that almost 13 percent decline in full-time population real? Several business and civic leaders in Blowing Rock have claimed that the census tally was inaccurate. Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce CEO Charles Hardin recently said as much in a phone interview.
Getting creative to connect with God
It has been an unusual 12 months for everyone. COVID-19 affected our lives in ways that no one could have imagined. Blowing Rock’s churches have not gone unscathed as in-person worship services were halted.
For many, it seemed implausible that a church would close its doors for all but selected staff members.
Some area churches welcomed back in-person worship services several months ago, as soon as gathering restrictions were lifted, but took precautions. Those included an insistence on face coverings and social distancing. Other churches are only now contemplating how and when they will re-open their doors.
Bobby Ball’s nightmare
A former member of Blowing Rock’s town council, Bobby Ball, still has community service in mind. Through the years, she actively served on various nonprofit boards, and to the delight of youngsters (and the young of heart) for many years she dressed up as a clown and rode a bicycle up and down Main Street, entertaining the throngs gathered for the Fourth of July parade.
The term “nightmare” has not always been prominent in Ball’s vocabulary. Oh, maybe she watched a horror movie at Halloween and the scary plotlines haunted her for a few hours, but she can’t recall actually living in a nightmare.
That changed several weeks ago.
Blowing Rock Town Council moves forward on Parks & Rec plan, Green Hill Rd. traffic study
The Town of Blowing Rock’s fiscal health is A-OK, according the 2020 Audited Financial Statements presented at the March 9, 2021 regular meeting of Town Council.
In spite of the fiscal challenges posed by COVID-19 and various restrictions, mandates, and lockdowns for extended periods of time as instructed by the Gov. Roy Cooper of North Carolina, the town of Blowing Rock’s General Fund increased $192,241 in the fiscal year ending June 30, 2020.
Year over year, revenue increased from $9,782,184 to $9,877,132. Expenditures also increased, from $9,058,425 in FY2019 to $9,684,891 in FY2020. The fund balance increased from $5,942,793 at the end of FY2019, to $6,135,034 at the end of FY2020.
Blowing Rock remote learning class tours fossil museum
Blowing Rock School is rockin’!
Well, at least the class being taught by Watauga Virtual Academy’s K-1 instructor, Laurie Gill, at Blowing Rock School is rockin’ — quite literally. What Gill discovered early on in the pandemic is that remote learning can be fun, thought-provoking and intellectually stimulating. So she has organized several virtual field trips and the possibilities are endless in Gill’s active mind. On March 11, her class of seven remote learning-only first graders grew their faux miners’ beards and went on a virtual tour of Doc’s Rocks and Gem Mine and its Appalachian Fossil Museum at Tanger Outlets in Blowing Rock. Their host for the tour was the owner, Randy “Doc” McCoy.
Green Hill Road subject of comprehensive traffic study
After sidelining it for a year due to budget freezes during the COVID-19 pandemic, Blowing Rock’s board of commissioners is going forward with an expanded Green Hill Road traffic study versus what was originally planned. The town has received a quote of $12,300 from Ramey Kemp Associates, a Raleigh-based transportation engineering firm, and the commissioners unanimously approved that expenditure at the March 9 meeting of town council.
Flat Top Manor extensive restoration under way
At more than $2 million, the renovations at Flat Top Manor on the Cone Estate are extensive. The Colonial Revival home is the centerpiece of the estate we now know as the Moses H. Cone Memorial Park, but it was built from 1899 to 1901, according to the Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation.
Crews began repairs to the weathered exterior on Dec. 3, 2020, and the renovations are expected to continue through the spring and summer of 2021. The work includes fixing or replacing deteriorated wood siding, shingles, doors, the porch ceiling, gutters, windows, columns, railings and balusters, screens, masonry chimneys, screens and more, including lightning protection.
The Makeover: Parks & Rec committee aiming for $1.29 million Memorial Park renovations
If everything goes according to plan, by 2022, Memorial Park in Blowing Rock will have undergone a much-needed makeover.
Thanks largely to the efforts of town staff working with the David Harwood-led Parks and Recreation Advisory Committee, a master plan for Memorial Park was developed and an application readied for a potential PARTF (Parks and Recreation Trust Fund) grant from the state to help pay for it.
Helping Hands: Blowing Rock Community Foundation
In a continuing series on Blowing Rock-focused nonprofits, this week the focus is on an organization known for its largesse: Blowing Rock Community Foundation.
According to the foundation’s website, BRCF was founded in 1985 to raise funds that would directly benefit the Blowing Rock community by awarding college scholarships to deserving students and grants to support the missions of local 501c3 organizations. The scholarships and grants are awarded based on documented need, as well as merit.
During the years since its founding, BRCF has distributed $670,000 in grants to community organizations while also growing its endowment fund to over $3 million and almost $1.2 million in college scholarships to 109 recipients.
Special Meeting: Broad support for park plan, pickleballers ask questions
While the solicited citizen feedback was overwhelmingly positive about the Town of Blowing Rock’s plans to substantially renovate and improve Memorial Park’s breadth of recreation offerings, pickleball enthusiasts emerged as a passionate and organized group during the special meeting of town council, March 22, focused on the park plans.
Churches, Part Two: Rumple Memorial Presbyterian Church
It has been an unusual 12 months for everyone. COVID-19 affected our lives in ways that no one could have imagined. Blowing Rock’s churches have not gone unscathed as in-person worship services were halted.
For many, it seemed implausible that a church would close its doors for all but selected staff members.
Some area churches welcomed back in-person worship services several months ago, as soon as gathering restrictions were lifted, but took precautions. Those included an insistence on face coverings and social distancing. Other churches are only now contemplating how and when they will re-open their doors.
Main Street water, sewer lines’ replacement estimated at $6 million
Human waste can be lethal, suggests the We Are Water Foundation. It was around 8,500 B.C. that people began to gather in growing population centers, and that density resulted in concentrated commerce, political power, and handcrafted production, as well as human-generated waste, including urine and fecal matter in concentrated amounts, too.
So, the development of processes to handle those large amounts of waste became critical to the advance of civilization, insuring that human populations live and thrive in mostly disease-free environments.
APRIL
Controversial legislation proposed, impacts single-family residential neighborhoods
If early feedback is any indication of broader interest, North Carolina homeowners will want to take note of proposed legislation that was filed on March 25, 2021, as House Bill 401 and Senate Bill 349, according to local officials.
In their introductory language, HB 401 and SB 349 advertise that the legislation’s primary goal is to provide affordable housing options in all residential zones in North Carolina. The proposed legislation achieves this by mandating that every local government in North Carolina must allow all “middle housing” types in areas zoned for residential use, including those residential zoning areas currently defined as for single-family homes.
Follow through: Macy Pate to compete April 4 in Drive, Chip & Putt at Augusta National
If at first you don’t succeed, try, try again. And if you come really close, try even harder.
Those could well be words of wisdom voiced through the experience of young Macy Pate, a former High Country resident whose father, Chris Pate, was Blowing Rock’s talented landscape designer for several years.
The Embers Hotel readying to start construction
Demolition of the two small houses on the 0.9-acre parcel behind Speckled Trout and site preparation before beginning construction of a new hotel, The Embers, is scheduled to begin next week, according to the developer.
Stephen Barker, principal of the Catellus Group, LLC, the developer, said that after the long vigil and delayed paperwork from the state for the demolition, the beginning activities have been pushed into next week.
Blue Ridge Energy moves forward with utility-scale solar project
Blue Ridge Energy, a member-owned electric cooperative serving Northwest North Carolina, has selected Oriden LLC to develop a utility-scale solar project as part of its Brighter Future initiative. This project will provide a local generation source and allow Blue Ridge Energy to work toward its low cost, low carbon future with two significant carbon reduction targets: to achieve 50 percent reduction in carbon emissions from 2005 levels by 2030 and to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050.
Blowing Rock Trout Derby lands whoppers
The 2021 High Country fishing season got off to a rollicking start on Saturday, April 3, with the 41st Annual Blowing Rock Trout Derby. More than 100 participants, from small fry to adults participated.
Tweetsie Railroad toots its whistle yet again
A chilly morning didn’t seem to matter. Hundreds of High Country residents and visitors kept the turnstiles clicking on Tweetsie Railroad’s opening day for 2021, April 2.
Blowing Rock nominated for Best Small Town in U.S.
With Blowing Rock nominated in the “Best Small Town in the U.S.” category, fans of North Carolina’s most winsome destination can prove their affection by casting a simple vote.
Blowing Rock Town Council Report: April 13, 2021
A special meeting to cheer on the Town of Blowing Rock’s pursuit of a PARTF grant to renovate and update parts of Memorial Park preceded the regular meeting of Town Council on April 13. That was followed by an abbreviated regular session that took barely a half hour before the board of commissioners and mayor went into closed session.
Blowing Rock occupancy taxes advance nearly 61 percent in February vs. a year ago
Increased demand for lodging in less populated and rural areas for longer periods of time resulted in record occupancy tax revenue to the Town of Blowing Rock in February, reported Tracy Brown, executive director of the Blowing Rock Tourism Development Authority.
Gross occupancy tax collections of $104,319.60 implies lodging sales of approximately $1.74 million during the month of February and a 60.53 percent increase over February 2020. For the fiscal year comparison (July 1 to Feb. 28), occupancy taxes advanced almost 19 percent, to $1.06 million from $887,545 in the year earlier period.
STREETWISE: A (semi)final last NC hurrah, in Blowing Rock
Young Ella Kabigting may not have been around a long time, but she knows a good thing when she sees one — or plays on one or eats one.
“My favorite things about Blowing Rock are the playground in the park and ice cream at Kilwin’s,” she said enthusiastically, after getting over her initial shyness. “The playground is the best I have ever seen.”
Ella was in town during the weekend with her parents and family friends. They currently live in Charlotte, where her father, Felix Kabigting, is in sales with Samsung Corporation.
ZDayZ adding Blowing Rock scavenger hunt
Although the participants may be vying for prizes, the real winners are bound to be Blowing Rock businesses.
The organizers of the May 20-23 ZDayZ event announced last week that they are organizing a special feature of the car show: a “scavenger hunt” for what could be the more than 500 attendees, each seeking to earn credits by patronizing Blowing Rock businesses.
Fun ‘con queso’ in Blowing Rock
What do you do when you retire in Blowing Rock after working as a lawyer in South Florida for more than 40 years? Rest on your laurels and play golf every day?
If you’re Steven Cohen, you come up with the idea for a unique food business in a niche market, open it in downtown Blowing Rock, and develop it into a huge success.
Property, repurposed
For years, the 0.94 acres behind Speckled Trout with Rainey Street, Morningside Drive and U.S. 221 (Yonahlossee Road) as its other three boundaries has been a near-vacant lot.
There are two small houses on the parcel, but on April 22 they were scheduled for demolition, making way for a new 40-room hotel, The Embers, a development organized by Charlotte-based, The Catellus Group.
Area ski resorts report successful seasons despite unprecedented times
To say that the 2020-21 ski season was an anomaly for snow sports enthusiasts would be an understatement, but despite this, a healthy number of visitors turned out to the snow-covered slopes of area ski and snowboarding attractions to breathe in the crisp air and take part in the thrills of wintertime recreation.
Living responsibly with black bears in North Carolina
The N.C Wildlife Resources Commission is already seeing a spike in black bear reports this spring. This comes as no surprise since the state’s residential footprint has grown and people are moving closer into bear habitat and creating opportunities for bears to approach their property, specifically by leaving out food sources.
Ribbon cutting finally opens Watauga Community Recreation Center
After years of planning, construction and delays, a ribbon cutting ceremony at the Watauga Community Recreation Center signaled its long-awaited introduction to the community on Friday, April 23.
High Country resident takes second in USATF elite Women’s 5000 meters against international field
Along with her New Balance team’s training in Johnson City, Abbey D’Agostino Cooper’s work is paying off. A lot of her training is with Blowing Rock-based ZAP Endurance, an elite team of long distance runners sponsored by a professional running shoe company.
A Boone resident and 2021 Olympic hopeful, Cooper (née D’Agostino) placed second Saturday afternoon, April 24, at the Oregon Relays in the Women’s 5000 meters Twilight Grand Prix. Her recorded time of 15:13.27 seconds was a little less than 10 seconds off of her personal best of 15:03.85, which was established in 2015, at Heusden-Zolder, Belgium.
Mountain Times Publications to welcome Report for America reporter in June to cover environmental concerns in the High Country
Mountain Times Publications will join 200-plus newsrooms in welcoming a Report for America reporter in June.
Marisa Mecke will join Mountain Times Publications in June to cover environmental issues in Watauga, Ashe and Avery counties.
North Carolina deer harvest increases 9.1 percent in 2020-21
Results from the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission’s annual deer harvest summary indicate hunters across the state reported harvesting 169,973 deer during the 2020-21 hunting season — a 9.1 percent increase compared to the average harvest the last three seasons.
Watauga County sees more deaths in 2020 than any in previous 20 years
Like many communities across America, COVID-19 was a significant cause of death in Watauga County in 2020, but it was not the leading cause in a year that saw more deaths than any in the last 20.
In 2020, Watauga County experienced more deaths — 456 — than any other year since 2000, according to death records provided by the Watauga County Register of Deeds. The leading cause of death for those who died in Watauga County was tobacco use.
Blowing Rock School cafeteria gets an ‘A’
Blowing Rock School cafeteria, located at 165 Morris St. in Blowing Rock, received an “A” grade and a final score of 100. Blowing Rock School cafeteria received a 98 and a 99 in its previous two inspections.
Foggy Rock, located at 8180 Valley Blvd. in Blowing Rock, received an “A” grade and a final score of 95. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper food separation and protection, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition and a half-point demerit for improperly stored single-use articles. Foggy Rock received a 96.5 and a 97 in its previous two inspections.
Well-suited, Cathy Drury tabbed as Blowing Rock Chamber membership director
There might have been a time, when she was only 13 years old and her family had just moved to Blowing Rock, that Cathy Barker Levering Drury had misgivings about her new home. Not anymore. Now, after many years and a lifetime of experiences she is “all in” on Blowing Rock as the new membership director for the Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce.
Help wanted: High Country labor pool remains shallow
To say that summertime in the High Country is one the most important times of the year for the local economy would be an understatement. However, as the summer season looms, many businesses are experiencing an alarming shortage in the available workforce.
MAY
Five dead including two deputies after April 28 standoff
Watauga County is in mourning following an April 28 standoff with law enforcement that left five people dead including two Watauga County Sheriff’s Office deputies, two civilians and the suspect.
Coyote pup season is here
Coyotes are common in all 100 counties of North Carolina, and although they are generally elusive and avoid people, the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission reports that coyote sightings peak in May as they ramp up their activity searching day and night for food to support their newborn pups.
Too many variances requested; LUC needs updating
A tight housing market is not the only high-profile, real estate-related issue in Blowing Rock these days. What came to the fore as a pre-pandemic concern about potentially needed changes to the Land Use Code has been underlined in recent months because of increased levels of development activity.
Blowing Rock chamber members join litter sweep
A chilly spring day did not faze a hardy group of Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce board members and an assortment of volunteers on Saturday, May 1. Sometimes they looked like mountain goats on precarious cliffs along the side of U.S. 221 heading west out of town, but they were successful in chasing down more than a dozen bags of litter along both sides of the highway.
Celebrating Arbor Day, remembering Anna
Trees clean our air, protect our drinking water, create healthy communities and, according to the Arbor Day Foundation, “feed the human soul.”
Friday, April 30, was Arbor Day in the U.S. and around the world. Especially thanks to the town’s recent designation as a Tree City USA community, Blowing Rock was an enthusiastic participant in recognizing the benefit of trees to humankind and planet Earth.
Procession spanning miles passes through Boone for Chris Ward, Logan Fox
The community lined the streets on the afternoon of Friday, April 30, to honor two fallen law enforcement officers, whose bodies were escorted back to Boone.
Watauga County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Chris Ward, 36, and Deputy Logan Fox, 25, died Wednesday, April 28, during a stand-off that began with a welfare check and lasted for nearly 13 hours.
National magazine ‘appreciates’ Blowing Rock
What do four towns in California, two in New York, and one each in New Jersey, Texas and Massachusetts have in common with Blowing Rock? All have been identified by Fortune magazine as “10 millionaire enclaves where home prices have appreciated the most during the pandemic.”
Good for the economy, bad for business? Extended unemployment benefits have unintended consequences
With the peak vacation season fast approaching, the concept of “sustainable tourism” has taken on a new meaning in recent weeks — and not in a good way. The government’s extended unemployment benefits have had unintended consequences, according to business professionals.
After cyberattack on pipeline company, fuel shortage threatens High Country economy
With gasoline prices already creeping up as the summer vacation season approaches and with year-long COVID-19 travel restrictions being lifted, the eastern U.S. was hammered with a supply crisis over the May 8-9 weekend. A cyberattack crippled what RigZone.com describes as North America’s biggest petroleum pipeline.
In Blowing Rock and Boone, gasoline shortages are already being reported, with yellow plastic covers being placed over the handles of gas pumps to indicate that they are out of order.
Hundreds gather for Ward, Fox funeral service
Only the sound of the wind and the clomping of the horse-drawn caisson could be heard near the Holmes Convocation Center on May 6, as the funeral service took place for late Watauga County Sheriff’s Office deputies Chris Ward and Logan Fox.
Wilson hired as new BRAHM curator
Ian Gabriel Wilson has been hired as Blowing Rock Art & History Museum’s new Curator of Exhibitions & Collections. With a rich background in the arts, “Gabe” brings special talents to the museum’s mission in Blowing Rock.
Blowing Rock commissioners vote to receive Green Hill land, with conditions
While a potentially controversial public hearing was pulled from the agenda of the Blowing Rock town council’s regular May meeting, there was still plenty to talk about. The initial open session lasted more than two hours. A closed session to consider the acquisition of real estate required more than an hour, followed by a decision made in open session. Altogether, the May meeting required a little more than three and a half hours.
App State releases sexual assault records after state supreme court case
On May 1, 2020, the North Carolina Supreme Court ruled 4-3 that University of North Carolina Chapel Hill — including other UNC system schools — had to release disciplinary records of students who violated a school’s sexual assault policy.
With the Supreme Court ruling, App State has released sexual assault records previously unseen due to state law.
Ribbon cutting: The Robbins Trail
They have three different last names, but a trio of Grover Robbins descendants gathered at The Blowing Rock on May 13 for the grand opening of The Robbins Trail.
Blowing Rock trio dominate men’s, women’s half marathons at Tobacco Road event
Blowing Rock athletes dominated both the men’s and women’s division of the Tobacco Road Half Marathon on May 16, on the American Tobacco Rail Trail. The event attracted more than 1,000 athletes from all over the U.S., Mexico and Canada.
Pardon Ndhlovu and Joshua Izewski, both residents of Blowing Rock, finished first and second, respectively, in the Male Division, while Joanna Thompson, also of Blowing Rock, won the Female Division. Izewski and Thompson are formally affiliated with ZAP Endurance of Blowing Rock, while Ndhlovu frequently trains with ZAP.
Blowing Rock-based builder Matt Vincent among Boone Chamber’s ‘4 under 40’ award winners
Four emerging leaders and a 30-year retail veteran were honored during the fifth annual Boone Area Chamber of Commerce 4 Under 40 Awards ceremony.
Conditional zoning public hearing pulled, but...
At the 11th hour, before the Tuesday, May 11, meeting of Blowing Rock’s town council, developer Steve Hetherington withdrew his conditional zoning application for an eight-townhouse development between Pine Street and Laurel Lane.
Blowing Rock’s McClintock wins pro 10,000-meter event in California, qualifies for U.S. Olympic Trials
Closing his last mile in 4:21, Blowing Rock resident Matt McClintock won the men’s 10,000 meter professional event over a stellar field May 15, in The Track Meet produced by Sound Running, in Irvine, Calif. McClintock’s winning time was 28:13.69.
Rumple Prayer Walk starts May 29, public invited
The Gospel of John provides the inspiration for the 2021 “Prayer Walk” on the campus of Rumple Memorial Presbyterian Church, 1218 Main Street, in Blowing Rock. Admission is free and the public is invited.
Young Entrepreneurs: Hunter Allen and Grounded Works
Call Hunter Allen the hometown “triple play” entrepreneur.
‘Here Rests in Honored Glory’: Blowing Rock man behind internationally renowned hymn of remembrance
Overlooking the United States capitol rests Arlington National Cemetery’s Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. The inscription, “Here rests in Honored Glory an American Soldier known but to God,” is chiseled into its marble base. That famed inscription would eventually lead one High Country man to compose a song that is now the official hymn of remembrance for multiple veterans organizations, as well as the state of New York.
Young Entrepreneurs: A big swing, not in golf, but in ice cream and cookies
He didn’t start the new business out of his parents’ garage, but Austin Northern launched Blue Deer with maybe an even zanier model, at least at first glance. He started selling ice cream, cookies and coffee out of a camper trailer some 100 feet off the side of a busy highway, basically in the middle of nowhere.
Snapshot: Meeting Russ Kerr, Rumple’s Associate Pastor
Fresh air streams through an open window in Russ Kerr’s office, fitting for the still relatively new associate pastor at Rumple Memorial Presbyterian Church. Sitting in front of his laptop workstation, he pauses in mid-thought to greet a stranger — who is in short order a stranger no more.
Approximately $3.8M in scholarships awarded to Watauga High School seniors
Graduating Watauga High School seniors were honored May 20 during a scholarship event that awarded approximately $3.8 million to help students pursue post-secondary education.
JUNE
Getting real: Chris Bell tries for realism in his landscape oil paintings, exhibited at the Martin House Gallery
You just never know what kind of pleasant surprises you’ll find in Blowing Rock. Chris Bell, an artist specializing in landscape oils that are hard to distinguish from a photograph, was exhibiting on Saturday at the Martin House Gallery.
Memorial Day — Dr. Tony Zeiss
Approximately 80 people attended American Legion Post 296’s Memorial Day ceremony on May 29. The hourlong program commemorated the ultimate sacrifice paid by U.S. military men and women serving in the armed forces over the years. Dr. Anthony “Tony” Zeiss was the keynote speaker with the theme, “Honoring the Guardians of Freedom.”
Former Blowing Rock resident, famed author and illustrator Eric Carle dies at 91
Nature and the creativity that nature inspires lost one of their most ingenious advocates on May 23, 2021: Former Blowing Rock resident Eric Carle passed away at the age of 91.
Carle was the author and illustrator of “The Very Hungry Caterpillar,” a children’s book first published in 1969 and subsequently translated in 66 languages, selling more than 50 million copies, according to his website. Including “Caterpillar,” his more than 70 books were stories told simply, but radiantly in their illustrations that captured the hearts, minds and imaginations of young readers. His ”picture books” inspired growth and hope in the minds of millions.
RIBBON-CUTTING: 1888 Museum
With Mayor Charlie Sellers and Charles Hardin (CEO of the Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce) holding the ends of the ribbon, Blowing Rock Historical Society president Tom O’Brien does the honors with the giant scissors on May 26, recognizing the recent renovations and improvements to the 1888 Museum.
Home of legendary storyteller a ‘total loss’ after fire
The house was previously the longtime home of legendary storyteller Ray Hicks, who became famous for telling “Jack tales” and received a 1983 National Heritage Fellowship awarded by the National Endowment for the Arts, the United States government’s highest honor in the folk and traditional arts.
Goin’ for the ‘rainbow’ beard
Luke is a 4-year-old Rottweiler-Poodle mixed breed canine and best friend of Lila, of Concord. In fact, they are such good friends, Lila even shares several licks of her ice cream cone with her buddy.
Sunset Manor celebrated as Town of Blowing Rock turns 132
Back in 1920, it is unlikely that Dr. W.B. Council Sr. thought he was building a house that would be immortalized 101 years later by an organization today known as the Blowing Rock Historical Society.
Tanger Outlets in Blowing Rock adds Columbia store
A global leader and innovator in outdoor apparel, footwear and equipment, Columbia Sportswear opened its newest factory store at Tanger Outlets in Blowing Rock on Friday, May 21.
Summer Book Box program having an impact at Blowing Rock School
In supply chain management, they call it “just in time inventory.” So why not “just right books” in elementary education?
Led by reading interventionists Kathy Newton and Laurie Gill, along with a host of other teachers and parents at Blowing Rock School, “just right books” has become the mantra to live by.
The Land Whisperers: From abandoned property to treetop cabins
It was kind of like opening a Christmas present, a gift-wrapped box and you had no idea what was inside. Of course, at Christmas you gave Mom and Dad a wish list for Santa to consider: a transistor radio, a Walkman, a camera or, for the younger crowd of today, a PlayStation. So you have an idea or two about what might be inside, but the excitement builds as you start tearing off the ribbons and wrapping paper.
When Kevin and Lillie Troyer bought the pie-shaped, almost five-acre parcel bordering the Blue Ridge Parkway back in 2018, they had an idea about how it would be developed.
Hiker falls to death at Linville Gorge
At approximately 12:12 p.m. on Thursday, June 3, Burke County 911 received a report of an injured hiker just off Rock Jock Trail in Linville Gorge. Burke County Fire Marshal Michael Willis reported that the rescue team located the hiker at approximately 4 p.m. The hiker has been identified as Michael Patrick Ryva, 30, of Forest Park, Ill. According to Willis, Ryva had accidentally fallen to his death, approximately 80 feet off of a ledge. The responding agencies worked multiple hours in the process of extricating the victim.
Finding Nirvana while burnishing Blowing Rock history
After first locating her interior design and furnishings business, The Bee and the Boxwood at 215 Boone Heights Drive in Boone and growing it into a successful enterprise, Molly Northern yearned for something more.
Blowing Rock’s Yarboro awarded Scouting’s highest honor
A Watauga County resident and dedicated Scouting volunteer now has something in common with 15 U.S. presidents, three Supreme Court justices, Hank Aaron, Neil Armstrong, Walt Disney, and Charles Lindbergh.
Thomas R. Yarboro of Blowing Rock has been awarded the Silver Buffalo Award, Scouting’s highest commendation for service to youth. It was presented Friday, May 28 during the National Annual Meeting of the Boy Scouts of America.
Town Council: Six and a half hours of...mostly interruptions
After a little more than six and a half hours focused on just two public hearings, Blowing Rock’s town council adjourned without hearing a second special use permit application and rushed through a fourth public hearing that was all but a formality.
Watauga County hits 50 percent of population partially vaccinated against COVID-19
After nearly seven months of administering COVID-19 vaccines, Watauga County has hit 50 percent of the population being vaccinated with at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.
At 92, Klaus Schirow goin’ like 60
A former president of The Rotary Club of Blowing Rock, Alice Salthouse can’t remember a year that Klaus Schirow did not volunteer to “man the gate” for the Blowing Rock Charity Horse Show.
Riding High: Blowing Rock Charity Horse Show’s Saddlebreds high step it into history books
More than 350 horses competed in the Saddlebred Division of the Blowing Rock Charity Horse Show, displaying both power and elegance to the large audience filling the patron boxes and sprinkling the grandstand at the Broyhill Equestrian Preserve’s L.M. Tate Horse Show Grounds in Blowing Rock
Blowing Rock School receives $7,500 grant from Clabough Foundation for reading initiative
Parents’ passion for Blowing Rock prompted a Roseville, Ore.-based foundation, the Clabough Foundation, to award a $7,500 grant to Blowing Rock School for an innovative reading program. The funds will be used to buy books for the Teacher Shared Library aimed at the second through eighth grade levels.
Streetwise: Father-son adventures aplenty
Geoff Cramer and son Aiden were on a pre-adventure shopping trip at Lowe’s in New Market Center. They were about to go on a camping trip at the top of a mountain, roasting hot dogs around a campfire.
Law enforcement searching for flag, flower thief
According to law enforcement, flowers and U.S. flags, which had been placed on several of the graves within the Woodlawn Cemetery in Blowing Rock, have been reported stolen. The alleged theft is believed to have occurred between Friday, June 4 and Sunday, June 6, and no vandalism occurred.
One dead after Parkway wreck
A motorcyclist died after an accident on the Blue Ridge Parkway, according to the National Park Service. According to the NPS, a motorcycle traveling north on the Blue Ridge Parkway near milepost 287.7 left the roadway on the outside of a curve on Saturday, June 5, around 2 p.m. The driver, William Clegg Scroggs III, 65, of Moravian Falls, was ejected and sustained serious injuries.
ARHS names Schaefer Family Patient Care Tower in honor of $3M lead gift
Members of the Appalachian Regional Healthcare System and others recognized the Schaefer family on June 10 for the family’s $3 million donation for the future Schaefer Family Patient Care Tower at Watauga Medical Center. Bonnie and Jamie Schaefer of Blowing Rock joined with their family, Marla Schaefer and Steve Weishoff, to make the donation to the hospital.
Abbey Cooper’s inspirational performance at U.S. Olympic Trials offers ‘teachable moment’ for ZAP Endurance coach Pete Rea
Even after more than 20 years coaching elite distance running, Blowing Rock-based ZAP Endurance head coach Pete Rea admits to once in awhile experiencing what he calls a “teachable moment.”
Blowing Rock’s Tristan Van Ord has ‘breakthrough’ marathon performance in Duluth
Shaving more than seven minutes off of her previous best, Blowing Rock-based Tristan Van Ord ran the historic Grandma’s Marathon in Duluth, Minn., in 2:32.55 to place third among 1,256 females on June 19.
Lewis surprises wife with $1.5 million dollar gift to the High Country in her honor
As jumpstarts go, Appalachian Regional Healthcare System and its Foundation could not have asked for a better beginning for a $12 million capital campaign. All in the space of a week, there was a June 10 announcement of a $3 million gift from the Schaefer family. Then the effort gained significant momentum on June 17 when Blowing Rock resident Ken Lewis surprised his wife, Donna, with another $1.5 million contribution to ARHS in her honor for the naming rights to the new cardiovascular center.
Unique antique jade “Buddha” headlines Women’s Club scholarship fundraiser
About the only thing missing from the old jade statue of Buddha carrying bags of gold and riding on a tortoise is a promise of world peace.
Thanks to a generous gift from an anonymous donor, the Blowing Rock Women’s Club has the item — authenticated and appraised earlier this month at $5,000 — up for silent auction to raise money for college scholarships.
Blowing Rock’s Jerry Burns remembered with panel of sisters from 1940s
In honor of the late Jerry Burns, the Blowing Rock Historical Society hosted a panel of three sisters who grew up in Blowing Rock from the 1940s to 1960s. The event was held at the American Legion Building on June 18.
A Blowing Rock kiln firing (and public unloading) links six generations of North Carolina potters
What does Santa, a wizard, candlesticks, ice tea pitchers. and swirl vases have in common? Add in some hot dogs, as well as bluegrass and gospel music and the only thing possible that this could be is the annual Heritage Day and Wood Kiln Opening on the Bolick & Traditions Pottery campus, 10:00 am, Saturday, June 26, at 4443 Bolick Road, Lenoir.
JULY
Transformation stirs our senses (and sensibilities)
It sounds simply destructive, in one sense. Throw a beautiful photographic image of a natural landscape — in this case a tranquil lake ringed with heavily forested hills — into a bucket of water and see what happens. That’s art?
Well, yes it is. In fact, when you understand that the bucket is filled with water from the lake, with all of its chemicals, minerals and various toxins, that photograph becomes symbolic of a new age in photographic art.
Within the space of a week, Macy Pate wins two big golf tournaments
Although now living in the Winston-Salem area, Macy Pate can still be called Boone and Blowing Rock’s “hometown girl.” It has been quite a year for the young golfer who cut her teeth at Boone Golf Course and honed her early skills at courses in the area. First, she earned a spot in the 14-15 year old division of the nationally prestigious Drive, Chip & Putt competition, played at Augusta National the weekend before The Masters. She followed that up in May by winning the North Carolina High School Athletic Association 4A Women’s State Golf Championship at Pinehurst.
And now, within barely a week’s time, she captured the championship titles in the 25th Annual North Carolina Junior Girls Championship at Catawba Country Club in Newton, played June 15-18. On June 21-22, Pate dominated the competition in the 55th Annual Twin States Junior Girls Championship conducted by the Carolinas Golf Association in Shelby at Cleveland Country Club.
Who can resist? Garden Club brings beauty to Blowing Rock
Are they impatients or impatiens?
“It is a common mistake but go without the ‘t’ at the end,” said current Blowing Rock Garden Club president Joyce Zellner. “It is impatiens — and those flowers had an early role in the formation of our Garden Club. How time flies, but the club is now 21 years old. Its beginnings were during the winter of 2000-2001. Blowing Rock residents Lonnie Webster, Mark Klein and Betsy Harris from the Blowing Rock Appearance Advisory Commission played critical roles.”
What can become of clothes dryer lint and WWII Japanese kimonos?
Few people have ever imagined lint collected from a clothes dryer as an artistic medium. Then again, they may not have met Blowing Rock’s Ineke Thomas.
Law enforcement searching for two robbery suspects
According to police, on Tuesday, June 22, at approximately 11:03 a.m., two unknown black males, driving a white 2010 Honda Accord allegedly followed and robbed a landscaper at the intersection of Sunset Drive and Laurel Grove.
Spring home sales continue record pace
Housing inventory increased for the second consecutive month in May as total unit sales in the four-county area broke 1,000, a record pace according to the High Country Association of Realtors monthly sales report. A hectic spring buying season was evidenced by the sale of 1,213 homes worth $515.33 million so far this year — a 35 percent increase in unit sales compared to the first five months of 2019. The onset of the COVID-19 pandemic impacted sales last year, though realtors still sold 815 homes for $250.73 million.
Parking, wayfinding chief among town challenges, consultant suggests
Most of what Roger Brooks of Roger Brooks International and Destination Development Association pointed out in his presentation on July 1, various people associated with town government have already recognized and maybe even are doing something about. That said, Brooks had a no holds barred, straightforward approach to bringing it all together that was instructive and appreciated by most attending his presentation at the American Legion Building.
ZAP runners among elite leaders in Atlanta-hosted U.S. 10k Championships
Just 19 seconds out of first place, Blowing Rock’s Matt McClintock finished at No. 6 among the elite men on July 4 in the U.S. 10k Championships, on an Atlanta course. His time of 29:02 translated to a 4:41 mile pace. More than 24,200 competed in the race, held in conjunction with the Peachtree Road Race Championship sponsored by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution newspaper.
No rain on this parade
Uncle Sam came at Blowing Rock in many different disguises, but all wearing some variation of red, white, and blue July 3 for the Blowing Rock 4th of July Parade. There was the “motorcycle mama” Uncle Sam, the Elvis wannabe Uncle Sam, and the gold-sequined, “floozy” that kind of looked like Uncle Sam. At various times he took the form of a poodle, a state senator, and a dinosaur, among others.
Gherini, Sellers are first to file as candidates for Blowing Rock commissioner, mayor
By 11:30 a.m. on Friday, July 2, prospective candidates for elected offices in Watauga County were already queuing up for the beginning of the filing period, which started at noon that day. Blowing Rock resident and chairman of the the Blowing Rock Planning Board, Pete Gherini was at the head of the line with three members of his campaign committee.
Two more candidates file for Blowing Rock town commissioner
It’s official. Blowing Rock will have at least four candidates for the four open vacancies in the upcoming November municipal elections. On the second day for filing, July 6, Melissa Pickett and incumbent Doug Matheson added their names to the list of candidates for the Blowing Rock board of commissioners. On the first day, July 2, planning board chairman Pete Gherini filed for commissioner and incumbent mayor Charlie Sellers filed for another term.
Blowing Rock Town Council mid-year retreat report
It would seem that a 90-minute assessment of Blowing Rock by a hired professional consultant would provide ample fodder for subsequent discussion — but apparently not for Blowing Rock’s current town council.
Roger Brooks of Destination Development Association led off the Blowing Rock board of commissioners’ mid-year retreat that included mayor Charlie Sellers and town staff led by manager Shane Fox. It was roughly an hour and a half presentation.
Curiously, for the next two and half hours of mid-year retreat discussion (after Brooks left), not once did any of Brooks’ suggestions enter the formal conversation among the commissioners and mayor, even where directly relevant to the issues being discussed.
Artist in Residence: Blowing Rock Pottery
When Barbara and David Ballesty moved to Artists Alley, a couple of miles west of downtown, they were not artists. Today, they lay claim as the only artists on Artists Alley.
We remember the fallen while in service and in the line of duty
As if understanding the significance of the moment, early evening showers were held at bay on July 13, long enough for the Blowing Rock Police Department to host a special ceremony to dedicate a new “Blowing Rock Law Enforcement Memorial” in front of the police station on Park Avenue.
App State student claims Miss North Carolina title
Carli Batson, a rising senior studying at Appalachian State University, was crowned this year’s Miss North Carolina on June 26. Batson took home the 83rd Miss North Carolina crown, securing the cost of her undergraduate degree at Appalachian State University.
No raccoons, but lots of God’s work on display at Edgewood Cottage this week
Somewhat surprisingly, there are no raccoons seen in Dr. Earl Davis’ exhibition this week of original oil paintings at Edgewood Cottage. He is one of three featured artists in the Blowing Rock Historical Society’s “Artists in Residence” series.
New Crossings: Town council approves intersection work on Main Street
Whether or not the July 13 meeting of Blowing Rock’s town council set a record for brevity, the small group of onlookers in the audience said it was refreshing to see the mayor and board of commissioners waste little time in getting down to business.
Book Signing: ‘Rigney’ is more than an education, by Blowing Rock author
“Mr. Rigney, Rigney, and Me (Or is it ‘I’?),” a new book by Blowing resident Marsha Honeycutt Marcela, is about a man who spent most of his 86 years living in a small log hut in the backwoods of the Appalachian Mountains. His only companion was a domesticated wolf and that alone might spark a glimmer of interest for prospective readers.
Blowing Rock’s Izewski wins the 26th running of The Bear to open Highland Games
Even though he had run among the leaders of the U.S. 10K Championships in Atlanta just five days earlier, Blowing Rock’s Josh Izewski, 31, overcame the challenges of any leftover fatigue, nearly a 900-runner field, the remnants of Hurricane Elsa and, of course, the mountain itself to win The Bear on July 8.
Middle Fork Greenway gaining momentum in goal of connecting Boone, Blowing Rock
With another major section under construction, the Middle Fork Greenway is on its way to connecting Boone and Blowing Rock. Wendy Patoprsty, the director of the Middle Fork Greenway which is a project of the Blue Ridge Conservancy, hosted a webinar that provided updates on the trail’s progress on July 13.
Art in the Park: Big crowds greet more exhibitors in July as controls loosened
Favorable weather led to big crowds on Saturday for Art in the Park in Blowing Rock and more exhibitors than in the recent past as the region recovers from pandemic limitations on crowds and special events.
Working, playing in a widescreen world
With a nod to the Cinemascope world in which we live, artist Waitsel Smith produces all of his paintings using a 1:2 or 2:1 aspect ratio. His visually stunning imagery is on display — and he is available to talk about it — this week at Edgewood Cottage as part of the ongoing Artists in Residence series produced by Blowing Rock Historical Society.
Laying it all out
Blowing Rock has the assets — and challenges — that 99.9 percent of the towns and cities in North American wish they had, said Roger Brooks of Destination Development Association and Roger Brooks International. He told a nearly full town hall audience that Blowing Rock does not have an over-tourism problem, but severe shortages in parking and wayfinding.
Living artfully: Virtual Tour of Homes features art in grand scope, style, and scale
More than a million dollars — $60,000 to $80,000 annually in recent years — has been raised by St. Mary of the Hills Episcopal Church with its Tour of Homes special event, now in its 63rd year, to make community funded contributions to various special needs in the area. Thanks to modern Internet technology and the innovative minds of the church planning committee, the event survived the pandemic and lives on even in uncertain times.
Water-sewer rate changes catch up to growing needs
Getting town services to pay for themselves on a stand alone basis so they are not subsidized by revenue from property taxes and sales taxes is the mission, but when it comes to water and sewer it may take the Town of Blowing Rock some time to catch up.
Few answers, but lots of good information gleaned from BRCA meeting on ambulance services
Accidents and injuries happen to people. Heart attacks, strokes, and seizures happen to people. And the greater the population, the probability increases that those tragedies in the human experience occur.
For almost all of the estimated 70 Blowing Rock residents in attendance, the July 22 presentation on ambulance service, organized by Blowing Rock Civic Association and hosted at the Lake House of Blowing Rock Country Club, was a wake-up call.
Big beaming smiles abound as Symphony by the Lake goes around the world
It was just like old times, only better. And it brought the biggest of smiles to town, all around.
The July 23 ‘Symphony by the Lake’ at Blowing Rock’s Chetola Resort had just about everything. God bestowed His blessing on the event with sensational weather. There was inspirational music from around the world by the Symphony of the Mountains orchestra. There was spectacular fireworks at the end of the evening. There was even a harvest moon seen over the horizon after the smoke cleared.
That lucky number, 13
For the many superstitious, the number 13 is unlucky. For some four dozen men in Blowing Rock on July 22, the number 13 never felt luckier.
The hills are alive with Blowing Rock Charity Horse Show
It was Monday, July 26, the day before the start of competition in the 98th Annual Blowing Rock Charity Horse Show, Hunter-Jumper Division. A quiet day?
Not hardly. By late morning, more than 500 horses had either arrived or were arriving. Each horse averages 3.5 people tagging along as its support entourage, said Rick Cram, show manager. That’s nearly 2,000 folks directly associated with the horse show converging on the venue with their gallant steeds. In short, on July 26, the grounds of the Blowing Rock Equestrian Preserve were abuzz with activity: unloading horses and gear, meeting and greeting familiar friends and competitors, and getting valuable time in the practice rings.
Robust home sales surge continues in June
Realtors are welcoming the summer selling season and the High Country is still bustling with buyers. Unit sales total 1,500 homes sold this year, with June accounting for 287 of those sales. Last month most homes sold in less than 60 days of the list date. The High Country MLS reports the median sold date within 44 days of being on the market. It is evident that buyers are looking for homes quickly, which increases the demand for inventory.
It’s what Grandpa did: Kelly Gross is featured artist at Edgewood Cottage
For Kelly Gross, painting is in her DNA.
“My grandfather was a portrait artist,” she said, “and I grew up with a lot of paintings on the walls of our house. The whole family is really into art. I never pursued painting until I took a class in Hickory with Randy Blake Clontz. He taught me about oil painting and I developed a passion for it.”
AUGUST
Vick Russell: A jumping pedigree
Horse show trainers are a special breed and Vick Russell’s family pedigree in North Carolina dates back to 1720. He is a third generation equestrian trainer who still rides, competitively, even though he has two more generations already following him.
Blowing Rock native pushing for acceptance of CBD
Her farm created with the goal of helping others, a first-generation farmer hopes to not only change public perception on CBD, but on what it means to be a woman in agriculture.
Artist in Residence: Lee Harper Vason
Her permanent home growing up may have been in Hickory and she now calls Atlanta her primary residence, but few people have deeper Blowing Rock roots than Lee Harper Vason, one of the two artists exhibiting at the Edgewood Cottage in Blowing Rock, Aug. 2-8.
Blending passions: Tori Bilas rides Blowing Rock
Few people calling themselves equestrian professionals have more love for the Blowing Rock Charity Horse Show than Tori Bilas. The now 26-year-old woman started competing at about 14 years of age, but it is not longevity that makes the show special for her.
Reminiscing: ‘Blowing Rock was a wonderful place to grow up’
It may not be a white knuckler, but sitting down with natives of Blowing Rock is a smile-a-minute thrill ride through local history during the last century, and even before.
Blowing Rock Charity Horse Show’s main ring dedicated to Wheeler family
During this year’s 98th consecutive Blowing Rock Horse Show, the main ring at the L. M. Tate Show Grounds was dedicated to the memory of Sallie and Kenny Wheeler of Keswick, VA.
Rumors flying: Will Harris Teeter replace Food Lion in Blowing Rock? Not likely, says owner of the property
Unconfirmed rumors started circulating on Thursday, Aug. 5, that Harris Teeter is in negotiations to replace Food Lion on the propertyat 7533 Valley Boulevard in Blowing Rock. Greensboro-based owner of the lot and building, Cooper James, stated that he is unaware of any negotiations between Food Lion and Harris Teeter, which is an operating unit of Kroger Corp. and that he would not be a party to those discussions, if they were occurring.
STREETWISE: Upstate New Yorkers on a ‘top down’ journey
Their hair still had a windswept look when Cynthia and Alex Smith sat down at the coffee bar at Sunny Rock restaurant for lunch. That’s because they have been cruising down the Blue Ridge Parkway from its northern entrance in the Shenandoah National Park, headed for its southern terminus near Cherokee, N.C., and the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.
Crimestoppers: Freezer break-in at Tanger
On Thursday, August 5, 2021, between 11:00 pm and Midnight, a Breaking and Entering and damage to property occurred at Shoppes on the Parkway (Tanger Outlets) in Blowing Rock, NC. The white male in the photos can be seen attempting to break into a walk-in freezer and damaging the fence surrounding the freezer. The male was seen heading south from Shoppes on the Parkway after the incident. Blowing Rock Police are trying to identify the suspect in this case.
Sofield and U.S Building Corp. solving Fortune 500 manufacturing problems
Among the most impactful success stories in the High Country’s entrepreneurial world is Tommy Sofield and his U.S. Buildings Corp. The company is headquartered on Industrial Park Drive in Boone, with key manufacturing facilities in Wilkesboro.
The only solution: adopt a pet pig
What else could Ian Zhang do except adopt a pet pig?
An inquisitive, incoming freshman at the Awty International School in Houston, Texas, Zhang and his family spend their summers in Blowing Rock. He was sitting on the couch of a friend in a mountaintop residence when he thought, “I need a pet. I want a companion to accompany me throughout high school, an animal to share my lowest times, as well as the best of times. I want a pet that everyone will adore. I want something unique.”
State of Emergency declared in Blowing Rock, coffee shop SUP approved
It was the last agenda item, but perhaps the most impactful during the Aug. 10 regular meeting of Blowing Rock’s town council. Given the recent spike in COVID-19 infections — and hospitalizations — in Watauga County the past few weeks, the decision was all but expected: the Town of Blowing Rock has reinstituted a “State of Emergency.”
App State finishes first in Multi-Occupant Vehicle class in American Solar Challenge
Appalachian State’s Team Sunergy wrapped up the American Solar Challenge on Saturday, Aug. 7. The team came in first for ASC’s Multi-Occupant Vehicle Class challenge, bringing home the award for Best Electrical Design and sharing the Wilson Cup with the team from Massachusetts Institute of Technology. The second class in the American Solar Challenge is the Single-Occupant Vehicle class, which is judged on different criteria from the Multi-Occupant Vehicle Class.
$2M project at Moses Cone Manor continues
Construction crews began reinstalling columns on the outside of the Flat Top Manor at Moses Cone Memorial Park the week of Aug. 2, the newest renovation in an ongoing $2.3 million project to restore the mansion to its original condition. The Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation sponsored the project in partnership with the National Park Service. The project began in October 2020.
Seven high school graduates receive college scholarships from Blowing Rock Community Foundation
Seven recent high school graduates will be attending college at four different universities this fall, in large part thanks to scholarships received from the Blowing Rock Community Foundation. Four of the students are enrolled in Appalachian State, one at University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill, one at North Carolina State University and one at Virginia Tech.
Planning board to review another Green Hill Road subdivision SUP
Given the current Land Use Code limitations, 103 feet of a new street ending in a cul-de-sac may be the only hope for those wishing to close the door on further residential development within the Blowing Rock extra-territorial jurisdiction, or ETJ.
July home sales dip from 2020 to 2021
Low real estate inventory is directly affecting the high sale prices and low total sales realtors are currently experiencing locally, as well as nationally, according to the High Country Association of Realtors. Residential and land inventory in the High Country continues its slow climb after hitting record lows in April. However, when compared to inventory levels and recorded sales of July 2020, the total number of homes sold dropped by 33 percent.
Seven affected by lightning strike near MacRae Peak
Seven people were in the vicinity of a lightning strike on the Grandfather Trail leading to MacRae Peak on Aug. 13 after a storm came up abruptly.
Watauga County population grew by approximately 6 percent since 2010
Watauga County’s population grew by just over 3,000 people between 2010 and 2020, according to data released by the Census Bureau on Aug. 12. With the growth, Watauga County jumped into the top 50 for the most populous counties in North Carolina, at No. 49 in 2020.
Boating, fishing on Price Lake prohibited due to low water levels from storm damage
Price Lake is closed to fishing, boating and other activities after the dam was damaged during the storms on Aug. 17 and Aug. 18. According to the National Park Service, the flow control gate on Price Dam was damaged and as a result the gate is stuck in the open position. Because of the damage, water levels in the lake are dropping.
House Minority Leader McCarthy headlines Foxx fundraiser in Blowing Rock
‘Take back the House!’ was the prevailing theme Thursday, Aug. 19, when Blowing Rock’s Chip and Monica Perry hosted a GOP fundraiser for Congresswoman Virginia Foxx. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Bakersfield, Calif., served as the keynote speaker and underlined many of the core Republican priorities, including in world politics, national defense, and education.
Young Entrepreneurs: Lemonade for Change
When the newest member of the Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce is an 8-year-old girl selling lemonade, people tend to take notice. And that at least partly explains the long line of folks in front of Atlas Brown’s stand on a warm, ‘chamber of commerce’ day on Aug. 19, in the middle of Farmer’s Market and, fittingly, in front of the Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce.
Ribbon Cutting: Storybook Looks
How does a trio of Johnson City family members — one a healthcare professional, one a real estate professional, and the third a software engineer — collaborate on a new business? Well, when the real estate pro is also a young mother who can’t find the clothes she wants for her 2-year-old son, they start a children’s clothier retail store, Storybook Looks, in Blowing Rock’s Southmarke shopping center.
From polio to Parkway, David Nelson Collins embraces creativity
Inspiration is a many-splendored thing. For a landscape artist, it doesn’t get any more inspirational than the Blue Ridge Parkway. David Nelson Collins is this week’s featured painter in Blowing Rock Historical Society’s “Artists in Residence” series. Like many in the South, he and his wife have dual residences. They call Lakeland, Fla., and Black Mountain, N.C., home, but Collins spends days at a time now along the side of America’s most visited national park.
Emergency town council meeting results in renewed mask mandate
If nothing else, the town of Blowing Rock’s emergency town council meeting that began at 5 p.m. on Aug. 24 was an education in how many different opinions there are about mask-wearing during the COVID-19 pandemic.
NC honors 64 drinking water treatment plants including Blowing Rock, Boone, App State
The N.C. Division of Water Resources has honored 64 water treatment plants for surpassing federal and state drinking water standards in 2020.
Looking back, fondly
A bit of Blowing Rock history walked into town. A former family practice physician recruited by Dr. Charles Davant in 1963, Dr. Larry Heavrin brought many beloved memories of Blowing Rock with him on Aug. 27. Heavrin remained a part of the Blowing Rock healthcare community for five years, leaving for Appalachian State in 1968 to become a staff physician at the school.
Cloning its Blowing Rock success in Morganton is the next challenge for Town Tavern
Success in the Blowing Rock hospitality market led Town Tavern owner Justin Davis and his associates to consider expansion of their brand. But, Davis said, they had to be careful not to cannibalize their existing business in Blowing Rock.
App State announces enrollment of 20,641 students, record high number of underrepresented students
Appalachian State University announced Aug. 27 an enrollment of 20,641 students in fall 2021 — the largest enrollment to date — which includes historic numbers of first-year and underrepresented students. The 3.1 percent increase in overall enrollment supports the university’s continued slow and steady growth since 2014, App State stated in a press release.
Beach, Rogers honored by Presbyterian Women at Rumple
Masks were worn, but the smiles were abundantly visible, with generous praise and thankfulness tossed in for the moment. There was a double honor Sunday, Aug. 29, at Rumple Memorial Presbyterian Church as two women were honored with the Presbyterian Women’s highest honor: an honorary lifetime membership in the organization as recognition for their service and contributions to the church and its congregation.
Reading resources gain momentum at Blowing Rock School
Thanks to a series of grants and eager volunteers among parents, teachers and students at Blowing Rock School, pre-K through eighth grade reading programs have been strengthened, according to Laurie Gill, Literacy Intervention Specialist at the school.
Artists in Residence: Fredrick Craig Franz
At 16, Fredrick “Craig” Franz arrived in Avery County, near Linville, “kicking and screaming” in moving with his parents from where he considered home, in Michigan. Fast forward five decades and, he says, there is no other place he would rather be.
SEPTEMBER
Artist in Residence: Eye-popping Pepper
One of the first things to notice about Lisa Pepper’s paintings now being exhibited at Edgewood Cottage in Blowing Rock, is her use of color. That, and she seems to love to paint animals, though not exclusively.
Artist in Residence: Show me a good time
There is a lot of whimsical fantasy in the art of Linda Elksnin, now on display at Edgewood Cottage in Blowing Rock, through Sept. 12, as part of the Blowing Rock Historical Society’s Artists in Residence series.
Artist in Residence: The accidental potter
With a hole in his academic schedule at Appalachian State University and needing some class credits, Bob Meier discovered not just a lifelong passion but a professional career, too.
Wowser! Blowing Rock CC car show hits on all cylinders
Walking around the Blowing Rock Country Club’s annual member car show on Sept. 4 was like being astraddle time, one foot in the classic past and another in the racy here and now.
High drama in Blowing Rock town hall
Commissioner Virginia Powell felt strongly enough about her dissenting vote in a special meeting of Blowing Rock’s board of commissioners on Sept. 7, that she resigned, effective Friday, Sept. 10, at the same time a new town policy on COVID-19 goes into effect.
Blowing Rock volleyball wins season openers
Blowing Rock volleyball earned two victories on the opening night of the 2021 season on Sept. 6, defeating Mabel 2-1 and Green Valley 2-1.
Former App State Chancellor John E. Thomas dies
Former Appalachian State University Chancellor John E. Thomas passed away on Sept. 2 at Glenbridge Health and Rehabilitation. Grassroots democracy in Blowing RockThomas served as chancellor from 1979-1993 and is the namesake of the John E. Thomas building, which is right across from Durham Park, also on the east side of campus. He joined the staff of App State in 1974 with prior employment history including East Texas State University and NASA, the Watauga Democrat previously reported.
Grassroots democracy in Blowing Rock
While it wasn’t anything like the march on Montgomery or the massive demonstrations at the 1968 Democratic National Convention, it may have been Blowing Rock’s best version of grassroots democracy. Although promoted the day before as a protest in efforts to rally participants, it morphed into more of a lovefest celebrating the town’s employees on the morning of Sept. 10.
Blowing Rock’s STEM scholarship recipients report on their summer courses
They each took different course. One was a virtual course, the others in-person but all six of the Blowing Rock School students receiving scholarships from the Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce to participate in the coursework of the North Carolina School of Science and Mathematics came away with new nuggets of learning and perspective.
Croquet royalty delights BRCC audience in exhibition
With terms like “straight rush” and “over the top cannon,” it might be easy to surmise that the speaker is talking about a card game, or maybe even a beer drinking contest. Those conclusions were not even close to the subject on Sept. 9, when Matt Essick and Tom Balding teamed up at Blowing Rock Country Club for an instructional croquet exhibition.
Artist in Residence: Born with a paintbrush in his hand
Some folks are born with a silver spoon in their mouth. Not Zan Thompson. He claims to have had a paintbrush in his hand before he could even walk or talk.
A somewhat kinder, gentler board of commissioners approve Green Hill, Sunset projects; softens and clarifies new COVID policy
After three hours and 20 minutes of in-public debate and discussion, Blowing Rock’s town council went into closed session on Sept. 14. Before doing so, though, it was a mixed bag of results, action and even inaction.
August real estate report: land listings see surge in sales
With the unofficial start to fall in the High Country underway, Realtors® in the area are preparing for the second round of the selling season. But with residential inventory dwindling, buyers are moving on to land purchases, according to the High Country Association of Realtors®. Land sales are growing as buyers are realizing that in order to have a piece of mountain living, their options may lead them to vacant lots to build their homes.
Talk of the Town: There is this and then there is that
Given what we know so far about this pandemic, I am in favor of people getting vaccinated. The data coming out of the scientific community is overwhelmingly positive about the benefits of the vaccines, especially in this most recent reported surge in infections.
Blowing Rock Historical Society scores big from Rowan County gift
No matter how much things change, they stay the same. While that statement may seem a contradiction in terms, it seems appropriate after browsing through the pages of The Blowing Rock Journal published almost 60 years ago. From the Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce exploring ways to increase tourism in the “shoulder” months like September, to a review of the Blowing Rock Charity Horse Show, to an announcement that Tweetsie will open on the weekend, there are a lot of similarities to current events.
Rumple auxiliary buildings to get facelift, new construction planned
A Main Street house built in 1886 will get a facelift, some 4,500 square feet of new construction will materialize nearby, and other parts of the Rumple Memorial Presbyterian Church campus will be better purposed once the plans for a slightly more than $5 million redevelopment project are completed, according to building committee chair John Calvin.
Rumple’s ‘Visiting Scholar’ perfect for the times
If ever there was a speaker perfect for the current times, Rumple Memorial Presbyterian Church’s fourth annual, 2021 Visiting Scholar may fit the bill. On Sunday, Sept. 26, and Monday, Sept. 27, Rumple welcomes The Reverend Doctor James Calvin Davis to Blowing Rock to meet with the church and the community, virtually.
Overcoming monumental challenges, Blowing Rock group cuts ribbon on new restrooms
It is a story about need. It is a story about resourcefulness. It is a story about perseverance.
BRAHM Book Club features 10th Anniversary Commemorative of Daingerfield
A 10th anniversary for any special event or organization is significant. The Blowing Rock Art and History Museum celebrates No. 10 in October and is pulling out all the stops, figuratively speaking.
Growth brings opportunities, challenges in schools
With some 4,700 students enrolled in kindergarten through 12th grade schools, Watauga County’s enrollment is as high as it has been in at least two decades, WCS superintendent Dr. Scott Elliott told members of The Rotary Club of Blowing Rock on Sept. 27 at Meadowbrook Inn.
Elliott said that unlike most school systems in North Carolina that have seen declines in student enrollment, Watauga County’s has been steadily increasing. He explained that COVID-19, of course, was part of the reason for an increase in the student population, both directly and indirectly.
Forbearance is not a four-letter word
“Forbearance” was a central theme in the deliberations of Dr. James Calvin Davis as shared with members and guests of Rumple Memorial Presbyterian Church in Blowing Rock on Sept. 26 and 27. His three sessions included the Sunday sermon on Sept. 26 and an evening lecture, as well as a Monday morning virtual lecture via Zoom on Sept. 27.
Green Hill Road Traffic Study suggests minimal problems
According to the traffic study commissioned by the Town of Blowing Rock that looked at Green Hill Road during the summer, there are relatively few problems along the roadway.
Talk of the Town: There is this and there’s that, too
While driving along the Blue Ridge Parkway recently and seeing an estimated three dozen people congregated, separately, at the Thunder Hill overlook, I realized that there is so much I and others take for granted anymore.
OCTOBER
Blowing Rock Chamber’s Candidate Forum brings few surprises
With a format that offered moments of fun as well as citizen insight, the well-attended Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce “Candidates Forum” for 2021 revealed that all five candidates — an incumbent mayor who is unchallenged in this election as well as four candidates for three open board of commissioners seats — share a passion for the town, a lot of similarities in terms of values, but some interesting differences in how to address specific issues.
Full Circle: from intern to benefactor
As a little girl growing up on a farm in Fleetwood, in Ashe County, Janet Cone had very little idea of what the future held for her. Wisdom and insight, it turned out, were part of the package.
2021 Candidate Review
Before early voting gets too far along, we offer our version of a “Candidate Review” as an aid to voters. Our emphasis is on the contested race for Blowing Rock town commissioners where there are four candidates for three open seats.
Man’s body found below Yadkin River Overlook, near Blowing Rock
The National Park Service and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation are still working to determine the identity and cause of death for a man whose body was found along the Blue Ridge Parkway Saturday afternoon, near Blowing Rock.
A Reflection: Paul Hunt Broyhill — 1924-2021, ‘The Builder’
Several years before he passed away this past week, I asked Paul Broyhill for an interview, one of my “Blowing Rock ONE on ONE with...” series. I think it was shortly after I attended a party at Blowing Rock Country Club, where he seemed to take great delight in being photographed dancing with his beautiful wife, Karen.
He declined the interview request. Instead, he gave me a book.
Speed and noise highlight town council meeting, land purchase approved
Tuesday night’s regular meeting of the Blowing Rock town council included a lot of business accomplished, but among the more dramatic revelations occurred during a statistics laden report by Blowing Rock Police Chief Aaron Miller about speed enforcement along Valley Boulevard.
Blowing Rock Rotary celebrates ‘75’
One of Blowing Rock’s longest-running community organizations celebrated its 75th anniversary on Oct. 12 with a dinner and fellowship hour at the American Legion Building.
Two birds native to North Carolina declared extinct
Two species of birds native to North Carolina were declared extinct by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service in late September. The largest announcement of extinction in U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service history, the fate of the ivory-billed woodpecker and the Bachman’s warbler tell a larger story about the risks birds are facing in the High Country.
Peak Season: A walk around Bass Lake is good for mind, body, and soul
There are many places around the High Country to witness the changing seasons, including the transition from summer to autumn to winter. Few are as accessible — and photogenic — as Bass Lake on the outskirts of Blowing Rock. Soon, there will even be a sidewalk stretching from Main Street, along Yonahlosse Road, to the access road leading to the destination that is popular with residents and visitors alike.
Leonards presented with Stanback Conservation Leadership Award
On Oct. 10, against the stunning backdrop of the mountains at sunset, Blue Ridge Conservancy presented Michelle and R. Michael Leonard the second-ever Stanback Conservation Leadership Award at an intimate ceremony at Gideon Ridge Inn.
A ‘head’ in the clouds: new craft lager celebrates Blowing Rock
It might be the most thought-through marriage of art and beer. It is called “Cloudland Lager,” the result of a partnership between Blowing Rock Art & History Museum and Blowing Rock Brewing Company.
September real estate report: Buyers need more sellers
Realtors® in the High Country are certainly working hard for both buyers and sellers in the area, however the low levels of housing inventory compared to the high number of interested Buyers, is proving to be a tricky juggling act for Realtors®.
Camp Catawba: Not forgotten
Twenty acres of Blowing Rock history were commemorated on Oct. 15 when the Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation, Blue Ridge Conservancy and Tanger Outlets all collaborated on new signage remembering Camp Catawba near where the Middle Fork Greenway will arrive at the shopping center.
Pat Sumner celebrates 10 years at Blowing Rock Antique Center
Every job that Pat Sumner has had she worked a minimum of 10 years. Then again, she admits to working only one job: in-house sales associate for Blowing Rock Antique Center.
Body found on Blue Ridge Parkway identified, investigation as homicide ongoing
An autopsy has been completed by the North Carolina State Medical Examiner’s Office on the body found Oct. 9 on the Blue Ridge Parkway. Investigators have identified the victim as Josue Calderon, 33, of Rhode Island.
White House chooses 19-foot Ashe County tree for ‘Blue Room’ Christmas
Christmas at the White House has been an extravagant event for years and Ashe County is no stranger to fulfilling the First Lady’s tree selection with the finest Fraser firs the country has to offer. Peak Farms from Ashe County was selected as the winner of 2021, with a 30-year-old, 19-foot-tree.
New lodging developments will bring added revenue to town, if all approved
After meeting all of the requirements for receiving a building permit, the Catellus Group is set to break ground for The Embers, a 36-room, $15 million hotel project just off Main Street in Blowing Rock. The hotel plans were originally approved by town council as a 42-room hotel project, then named, “Rainey Lodge.” The Embers is the third lodging project to get approved and started in the last few years. Previously, the Winkler Organization developed The Manor and Blue Ridge Motel, both on North Main Street in Blowing Rock.
Inspiration has character
Eloise had a smile. There was a twinkle in Gandalf’s eye. And the genie from Aladdin burst up from the lantern, emerging from the smoke with the heartiest rumblings of laughter clearly visible, if not audible. Despereaux had the biggest of ears.
Those favorite children’s book characters — and many more — were brought to life by Blowing Rock School students in October as part of a first annual Pumpkin Decorating Contest, produced and hosted by the school library and media center.
NOVEMBER
Proposed: old Scotchman building to be redeveloped, to get facelift and facade
A long awaited and proposed improvement to the Valley Boulevard cityscape ran into little opposition at the Oct. 21 meeting of Blowing Rock Planning Board. If the special use permit application passes muster at the Nov. 9 public hearing that is expected to be on the town council agenda, the old Scotchman building will get a facelift and the entire property redeveloped with additional landscaping and plenty of parking spaces.
‘Monsters’ prowl Main Street for Halloween Festival
The weather may have been a bit frightening on Oct. 30, but it didn’t scare away the hundreds of Halloween Festival revelers parading down Main Street for the annual “Monster March.”
Pinelaurel hotel project sails through neighborhood meeting
There was little in the way of angst or controversy at the neighborhood meeting to learn about the proposed Pinelaurel hotel development between Pine Street and Laurel Lane.
Deer populations continue rising headed into hunting season
Many Boone residents love to watch deer graze in the fields of the Greenway, but others who confront the animals in their gardens, streets and yards are getting annoyed with the increasing population of deer in the High Country.
Sellers in a landslide; Matheson, Gherini, and Pickett voted in as commissioners
In a landslide victory over late write-in challenger Sue Sweeting, Mayor Charlie Sellers won another term in the Nov. 2 municipal elections.
Blowing Rock ONE on ONE with... Dave Combs
Picking up a copy of The Blowing Rocket from a nearly foot-high stack of the newspapers laid out on his basement billiards table, there is an obvious twinkle in Dave Combs’ eye as he reflects on one of his favorite places in the whole world.
Blowing Rock girls, boys run past Cove Creek
Scoring early and often, the Blowing Rock middle school girls basketball team recorded a decisive win, 23-12, on Nov. 4, to open the 2021-22 basketball season... A 31-23 win by the Rockets’ boys team made it a clean sweep for Blowing Rock over Cove Creek. Colby Whiteside (10 points) and Chris Moore (9) led the Rockets’ offensive attack. Julian Miranda-Aponte and Kilby Hartley each scored 4 points, while Blake Bance and Kyle Williams each earned 2 points.
Edgewood Cottage: Repurposing with a purpose
On the surface, it doesn’t seem like the trip from Harper’s Ferry, Va. to Blowing Rock, N.C. should be all that taxing. For Elliot Daingerfield, though, it was a trip filled with awe and wonder, trials and tribulations, and a multitude of life lessons.
WHS Pioneer Playmakers advance to states after winning numerous awards at regionals
The Watauga High School Pioneer Playmakers advanced to the state competition after winning numerous awards at the North Carolina Theatre Festival regionals on Nov. 6, at Gardner-Webb University.
Franklin Graham undergoes successful heart surgery at Mayo Clinic
Franklin Graham, the head of Samaritan’s Purse and son of famed evangelist Billy Graham, successfully underwent a specialized heart surgery on Monday, Nov. 8, at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn.
High Country October real estate report shows another month of declining inventory
Realtors® in the High Country continue to diligently work to find properties for their clients while seeing October as another month of declining inventory, according to the High Country Association of Realtors.
“Home sales have definitely slowed due to a lack of inventory. Land lots are the sale now, as are fixer uppers,” local Realtor® Billie Rogers stated in a press release. “But even with declining sales, the cost of our housing market continues to rise. To further emphasize buyer demand, High Country homes continue to sell for an average 99 percent of their original listing price.”
Pinelaurel Hotel project gains planning board recommendation
If the Blowing Rock board of commissioners agree with the planning in December, downtown will get a new 14-room hotel just off of Main Street in the near future. Pinelaurel Hotel developer Steve Heatherington and his team gained the blessing of the planning board on Nov. 15, a unanimous vote advancing the project’s conditional zoning application.
Building — and saving — a dream
Few people know that the now legendary Doc Watson played to Blowing Rock crowds even before he was a household name in the High Country. How many times he played in Blowing Rock is unknown, but longtime resident Shirley Snyder remembers.
Lessons few civilians receive
Most of the Blowing Rock residents and visitors attending the Nov. 13 Veterans Day commemoration ceremony at the American Legion Building didn’t expect a glimpse into a military mind, but that is what they got.
Ryan Fox signs to play baseball at Catawba College
Now all Ryan Fox needs is a fu-manchu mustache. Some combination of a powerful fastball, a nasty curve and a bewildering slider or change-up are widely acknowledged essential skills for the modern-day baseball pitcher, but beyond that there is a less tangible but important element for a successful hurler.
Foggy Rock celebrates new patio by hosting Business After Hours
An estimated 60 Blowing Rock business owners, managers, employees and local residents converged on Foggy Rock Restaurant on Valley boulevard, Nov. 16. The occasion? It served doubly as the Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce’s Business After Hours monthly event as well as a celebration of the restaurant’s recently completed new outdoor dining and patio area.
Split vote lifts Blowing Rock state of emergency and mask mandate
In a special called meeting on Nov. 17, Blowing Rock’s town council voted, 3-2, to end the state of emergency due to COVID-19 and lifted the mask mandate within the town limits.
Reveal party: Blowing Rock allocated $4.8 million in the new state budget for Main Street water and sewer infrastructure
A governor’s signature made for a big celebration at Blowing Rock’s “State of the Town” event at the American Legion Building on Nov. 18. That’s because included in the North Carolina state budget signed into law by Governor Roy Cooper on Thursday is an important line item: $4.8 million to help with the cost to repair and replace water and sewer line infrastructure on Main Street.
Sixth grade science fair turns heads at Blowing Rock School
Human beings often approach questions and problems with preconceived notions about the answers or solutions. As sixth graders at Blowing Rock School, Kate McKenzie and Katelyn Morgan admitted to approaching their 6th grade Science Fair project with a bias, too — but then learned something different.
Bra decoration contest raises $1,800 for High Country Breast Cancer Foundation
Local artists, organizations and community members decorated a variety of themed bras to fundraise more than $1,800 for the High Country Breast Cancer Foundation.
Split Decision: Blowing Rock girls win, boys lose at Hardin Park
The Blowing Rock girls basketball team defeated Hardin Park on Monday, Nov. 22, dominating the Eagles, 20-3. The boys team was more competitive, but Hardin Park got the best of the Rockets in winning, 48-34.
App State announces new Hickory campus location, largest building owned by App State
App State announced a new campus location at the former Corning Optical Communications Building, located at 800 17th St. NW in Hickory.
Plot to steal Christmas in Blowing Rock foiled by police with citizen help
Circumstances often dictate the public’s perception of a moment in time and that was the case on Nov. 27. A fitting, even climactic end to the annual Blowing Rock Christmas Parade down Main Street, Santa Claus looked regal sitting atop the fire truck at the end of the procession.
Blowing Rock boys, girls run away from Mabel
Blowing Rock’s middle school basketball teams continued their winning ways on Nov. 29. both boys and girls contingents securing dominant wins over scrappy Mabel squads.
Wildfire pops up, threat to Blue Ridge Mountain Club contained quickly
The wildland fire that started around noon on Sunday, Nov. 28, is contained after it burned approximately 40 acres. Watauga County Ranger Andrew Harsey said the fire — which took place in the 10000 block of Elk Creek Road and on the ridge near the Blue Ridge Mountain Club — is under investigation.
‘Lighting of the Town’ adds to holiday magic
Just a little after dusk on Nov. 26, Blowing Rock’s Main Street greeted the coming holiday season with the annual “Lighting of the Town.” Scores of folks braved the chilly weather to celebrate.
Blowing Rock Holiday Stroll adds fun, value to downtown holiday experience
Some people walk while others amble. A few race through the Christmas season. Why not “stroll” this year in Blowing Rock?
Burn ban issued for all North Carolina counties due to hazardous forest fire conditions
Due to increased fire risk, the N.C. Forest Service has issued a ban on all open burning and has canceled all burning permits statewide effective at 5 p.m. today until further notice.
Land donation adds Watauga River access in Valle Crucis
Thanks to a generous donation of land, Blue Ridge Conservancy will soon open 8.5 acres of river access along the Watauga River in Valle Crucis.
DECEMBER
Almost done: Sidewalk to Bass Lake all but completed
It is not quite Blowing Rock’s version of a ‘yellow brick road’ but after substantial delays it is almost completed. More than five years in the planning, negotiating, adapting and creating, the sidewalk to Bass Lake is just about done. Any additional traffic stoppages or delays should be minimal as the construction crews complete the cement work and fencing enhancements.
Blowing Rock boys put hex on Valle Crucis, 41-12
One team’s tenacious defense with a balanced offensive attack usually spells doom for an opposing team. That was certainly the case on Dec. 7, as the Blowing Rock Rockets bombed Valle Crucis, 41-12, in the first round of the Watauga Middle School Championship tournament.
More people buying real trees vs. artificial this Christmas
It is a pilgrimage of sorts, a rite of passage. The mass exodus started going through Blowing Rock on Nov. 26, the day after Thanksgiving and continues unabated. All makes and models of SUVs, pickup trucks and sedans continue to pass through town with Christmas trees tied atop their vehicles’ roofs.
Blowing Rock girls survive late Parkway surge, 23-15
Utilizing a full court press to harass Parkway possessions and force turnovers, Blowing Rock’s girls basketball team advanced to the Dec. 13 championship game of the Watauga Middle School basketball tournament, 23-15.
Treys doom Blowing Rock boys vs. Parkway, 32-29
It rained 3-pointers at Lentz Eggers Gym on Dec. 10. Parkway’s long range shooting acumen propelled them to an upset win over No. 2 seeded Blowing Rock, 32-29.
A Championship Season: Blowing Rock girls romp to title, 27-14
It took almost 3 minutes for the Blowing Rock girls basketball team to find the bottom of the net in the title game of the Watauga Middle School Girls Basketball Championship tourney at Lentz Eggers Gym on Dec. 13, but once they did, there was very little Cove Creek could do to stop the onslaught. The Rockets won going away, 27-14, and it wasn’t even that close.
Standing ovations highlight Blowing Rock town council meeting for December
Standing ovations were the order of the evening on Dec. 13 at Blowing Rock Town Hall for the regular December meeting of town council. Outgoing commissioners Sue Sweeting and Virginia Powell were recognized for their years of service (Sweeting, 8 years; Powell, 4), while Mayor Charlie Sellers, incumbent Doug Matheson and newly elected Melissa Pickett took their respective oaths of office.
The trail of two bridges: progress on the Middle Fork Greenway
The 321 Trailhead (Section 4, Phase 1) on the Middle Fork Greenway will open soon and two more phases of this section are in progress. The trailhead includes 27 parking spaces, benches, a picnic area, bike racks, two bridges, river access and a large rain garden to capture stormwater runoff. This section has two additional phases that will be constructed before connecting to the existing mile-long section at Tweetsie Railroad and Mystery Hill.
A $22 million price tag, but many benefits
It carries a $22 million estimated price tag but sustainable tourism consultant Roger Brooks said that his recommendations address all of Blowing Rock’s ills while emphasizing everything that is right about the “Crown of the Blue Ridge” village, including “… making Blowing Rock more about people than cars.”
Talk of the Town: Inviting change
For well over a century, one thing hasn’t changed in Blowing Rock. Since even before Moses Cone took up seasonal residence in the High Country and built Flat Top Manor, people have migrated to the mountains from the Piedmont and coastal ranges to escape the oppressive summer heat and humidity while enjoying the mountains’ outdoor recreation opportunities.
High Country Real Estate Report: transactions level out for November
As is usually the case this time of year, High Country real estate transactions declined overall for the month of November. High Country MLS reported less homes sold, less inventory, and less sales volume than recorded the previous month, but this comes as no surprise to local Realtors®.
One acre fire put out in Blowing Rock
A one acre fire in Blowing Rock was put out on Dec. 15 at approximately 1:15 p.m. after it spread from a person burning debris. According to Watauga County Ranger Andrew Harsey, a person was burning debris when wind picked up and the fire became out of control near Forest Park Drive. Crews were on scene for about an hour before containing and putting it out, Harsey said.
STREETWISE: Christmas Prayers
You just never know who you are going to run into in downtown Blowing Rock. On Dec. 20, we roamed up and down Main Street, asking people randomly met about their “Christmas Prayer” this year.
Drought update has ‘abnormally dry’ conditions spreading to western parts of state
Even though the High Country received some rain Saturday, Dec. 11 and Dec. 18, it hasn’t been enough to stave off the ongoing drought conditions stretching across the state.
The US Drought Monitor updates each Thursday, so conclusions have not been made about the rain the High Country received on Dec. 18, which was under a quarter inch, according to the weather observation station on the Watauga Medical Center’s heliport.
Talk of the Town: Our precious lives
How precious is the human life — and how fragile.
Lost Cove Fire remains at estimated 350 acres, 20 percent contained
Firefighters worked throughout the weekend to secure firelines on the Lost Cove Fire burning in the Wilson Creek area on the US Forest Service Grandfather Ranger District in Avery County. Containment of the fire is now at 20 percent, according to the U.S. Forest Service.
Minimal fire growth occurred Sunday, and the fire continued to burn in the interior of the fire area.
Editor’s Note: To read a full story, use the search facility at www.blowingrocket.com and type in the headline.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.