BLOWING ROCK —A lot of balls are potentially in the air for the upcoming year, but 2022 is likely to be more about preparation and planning than execution, said Blowing Rock town manager Shane Fox.
“We can’t really say much about 2022 until after the town council’s winter retreat, Jan. 24-26. That’s when the board of commissioners and mayor will establish their priorities for the upcoming year,” said Fox.
Fox suggested that this might prove the perfect time to discuss and plan for a number of projects, since the repair and replacement of Main Street water and sewer lines is planned for 2023.
“The council, along with staff input, must decide what Main Street will look like after it is torn up and put back together,” said Fox.
The town manager said that the recent Roger Brooks International study aimed at sustainable tourism in Blowing Rock is likely to weigh heavily in the opinions of some of the council members. Combined with other projects contemplated by the previous council, the Brooks study raised a lot of questions, as well as opportunities.
- What, specifically, will the crosswalks and intersections look like on Main Street? Will they be the more modest designs originally approved by town council, or will they move toward the more decorative designs suggested by Brooks — which he says have a more calming effect on traffic.
- What does town council feel about the a large parking structure on Valley Boulevard and a shuttle service to downtown that makes it a practical alternative to help address the current parking problem?
- Are there streets or highways that the North Carolina Department of Transportation would pass on to town ownership and under what circumstances would the town want to take ownership of them? Main Street from the U.S. 221 intersection south to Valley Boulevard, for example, might be considered.
- If the town takes ownership of Main Street (which is the actual U.S. 321, Valley Boulevard being the U.S. 321 Bypass), what modifications might the town want to make? Make it more pedestrian friendly? Modify Main Street parking?
- What is the town willing to do to improve the wayfinding problems identified by Roger Brooks?
- What improvements to the parks and recreation facilities does the town want to undertake?
Given those and other considerations, 2022 is shaping up to be one of the most important decision-making periods for Blowing Rock’s board of commissioners and mayor.
“The Main Street water and sewer lines project is going to kickstart any number of things,” said Fox. “Most of the answers to the questions we face are impacted by Main Street. On top of that, we have a property revaluation (by Watauga County) coming for the first time in eight years.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.