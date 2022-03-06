BLOWING ROCK — Once upon a time the most important words in real estate were "location, location, location." In today's High Country and North Carolina markets, another word must be added: “inventory.”
"We have plenty of buyers but we have very little product to sell," said Pam Vines, a principal of Jenkins Realtors and former president of the High Country Association of Realtors (HCAR), in an interview with The Blowing Rocket. "Most of what is sold in the High Country are single family homes and condominiums. To put into perspective how tight the market is right now, consider that in the last 180 days, there have been 93 listings sold in the Blowing Rock zip code (28605). That is not just within the town limits, but areas like App Ski Mountain and other locations in the extra territorial jurisdiction and even out in the county, beyond the ETJ. So nearly 100 properties sold in the last six months but in the same area and we only have 22 listings of homes and condos available for sale right now. Demand hasn't stopped.
"The competition for available properties is crazy. To a large extent, these are unprecedented market conditions, at least for this area," Vines added. "In my 30 years in the business, we have seen high levels of demand before but we have always had inventory. Not this time."
How unusual is the current market? Vines quickly pointed to a chart she pulled from Multiple Listing Service to illustrate.
"Over the last five years the charts of 'Days on Market' and 'Average List Price’ have sort of muddled along, both lines in a sort of wide-ranging sideways pattern and staying relatively close together," Vines pointed out on the graph. “We didn't see much separation in their trends until things started opening back up in July 2020, then suddenly there was a sea change of momentum in both — in opposite directions. Days on Market in the Blowing Rock zip code started rapidly declining while the Average List Price skyrocketed. Now we have sustained, clear separation between those trends."
Vines attributed the surge in buying to pent-up demand from when everyone was sidelined in the COVID-19 lockdowns, but also because more people decided they wanted an escape to open spaces, including the mountains and the coast.
“I have to emphasize that word, ‘want,’” said Vines. “Second homes are a want, not necessarily a need, and people buying second homes is an important driver of demand in this market. As a real estate business owner, my greatest fear is that those buyers who are disappointed in not being able to get their bids accepted will become frustrated and decide to go somewhere else or just stay with their primary home."
Tony Jarrett is the Regional Vice President for Allen Tate Realtors, covering the High Country, as well as the Triad and Research Triangle areas.
“The High Country market accelerated a lot in the last 12 months and we are looking at a very good 2022, at this point,” said Jarrett in an interview with The Blowing Rocket. “The pandemic fueled a lot of the activity, with buyers coming in largely to buy a house that they can make a long-term vacation place for themselves or a long-term investment as a vacation rental, such as through Airbnb or VRBO, where short-term rentals are legal. The mountains have seen a lot of this and the coast has seen a lot of the same thing.”
Jarrett also pointed to problems with the area’s inventory.
“The speed of the market has accelerated,” said Jarrett. “When I look at the High Country, the days on market has been cut in half or more, typically. The inventory has shrunk. It is like when they announce a big snowstorm is coming a few days ahead of time and you wait to go to the supermarket the night before the storm — and there is nothing on the shelves. The inventory of product has shrunk. Well, that is what it feels like to real estate buyers in the High Country right now.”
The strength of demand for properties is not just in the mountains and coast, though, according to Jarrett.
“The entire state of North Carolina has lost about a third of the inventory we had a year ago and I think it is going to get worse before it gets better. The properties are flying off the shelf. This is a really good time for sellers,” said Jarrett.
But how aggressive can sellers be in their pricing?
“If there was ever a time for sellers to gamble on listing above market value, this would be it,” said Jarrett, “but that may not be the smartest thing. We coach sellers to price their properties so that they have buyers competing for it. If you overprice a house... well, people are very smart and they do their research. They know their numbers. If you price it to the market, you will get a better final offer because you will have buyers fighting over it with multiple offers in these market conditions.”
Blowing Rock's Vines agreed with that assessment.
"Even in a seller's market like this, you have to be smart about listing your property to get the optimum value," said Vines. "Let's say you have a house that the market thinks might be worth $700,000. Even in a market like this you can't just say, 'There are an abundance of buyers out there and a shortage of properties so I can list it for whatever I want.' You list it for a million and are shocked when your house attracts zero bids. You are much better off listing it closer to its comparables, something closer to market price. Then you will see almost immediate competition from a multitude of smart buyers and maybe end up selling the house above your listing price, say $800,000. On the other hand, if you initially price it at a million and nobody cares, then you are forced to come down with your listing, maybe several times until you get interest. You might end up with the same $800,000, but it took much longer and you had to go through all of that stress and disappointment to get there."
The Allen Tate veteran added that there is almost a vicious cycle occurring in the real estate market, especially in the High Country.
“The majority of our transactions in the High Country are cash sales, with no bank financing,” said Jarrett. “When the cash comes in, appraisals are a non-issue. And those cash purchases also push the comparable market values higher, too. A rising tide pushes all boats.
“The High Country has gone from a four-month market to a two-month market in the last year,” Jarrett added. “Really, it has been cut in half. Depending on the location and the neighborhood, it could even be much less. Blowing Rock, for example, tends to be much less than 60 days on the market right now, depending on the price points. The average is about three weeks.
"What is really intriguing," Jarret added, "is that similar conditions exist statewide, even in the interior of the state. The Research Triangle (Durham, Raleigh, and Cary) is down 50 percent in the first two months of this year compared to a year ago. The Triad (Greensboro, Winston-Salem, High Point) is down 40 percent. A lot of it depends on employment growth, wage growth, and population trends.”
What is driving the evaporation of inventory statewide?
“We are seeing a little bit of everything. Some of it is the migration of businesses to North Carolina from more traditional urban areas, like New York, Detroit and Chicago, as well as other large cities, but we are also seeing a lot of organic growth pushing demand. The pandemic pushed a lot of employers to say, ‘I don’t have to go to the office anymore. I want to live somewhere else,’” said Jarrett. “Most of our Allen Tate sales are not people moving to North Carolina from out-of-state, but from within North Carolina. People are moving from Charlotte to Raleigh. Others are moving from Raleigh to Charlotte, and so on. This last round of buyers, has been people saying, I need a bigger house. I need two offices in my house rather than just one. I need some acreage. We need some outdoor living.’”
Any dominance by organic growth trends might be changing, though.
“Based on some of the job announcements we have seen recently from the Department of Commerce, I think we are going to start seeing more people moving here from other states. And, in part, I am measuring that by the conversations we are having with third party companies that help people move. We are starting to get those kinds of inquiries. People are looking.”
"This is a perfect storm in the real estate market," Vines said. "Even the rental market is extremely tight."
But that, the rental market, is the subject of a separate, upcoming— story.
