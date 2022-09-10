BOONE — “Who doesn’t love snacks?” asks Karalee Cole, a speech-language pathologist and clinical educator in the Charles E. and Geneva S. Scott Scottish Rite Communication Disorders Clinic at Appalachian State University. Cole is the creator of a summer program that pairs fun, hands-on healthy snack preparation and sampling with a speech-language pathology curriculum to help children improve their language and literacy skills.
“As educators, we often see declines in speech and language skills over the summer, when programming isn’t available through schools,” Cole explained. “I wanted to create something fun, where students don’t even realize they’re working on their language and literacy skills because those lessons have been infused with snacking — which the students are always excited about.”
Students in App State’s speech-language pathology program teach the program sessions, while nutrition students slice, dice and prep the various snack ingredients for each session. For the nutritional portion of the program, Cole partnered with App State’s Dr. Melissa Gutschall, professor in the Department of Nutrition and Health Care Management and director of the university’s nutrition graduate program.
App State’s Anna Joy Cantrell, a nutrition graduate student from Marietta, Georgia, has participated in the program for the past two summers. While working with the students, she noticed how they became more at ease with trying new foods because they were having fun, she said.
“I love seeing the students’ sense of pride when they create a tasty and creative snack, and watching them improve their literacy skills at the same time,” Cantrell shared.
Since its beginning in 2019, the six-week App State program has been incorporated into an elementary-age summer literacy program hosted by the Boone United Methodist Church, which is funded through a Duke Endowment grant aimed at boosting reading skills in rural areas. Teachers recommend students for program participation, and the number of students attending each year has continued to increase: 19 students took part in the program in 2019, with 50 students participating this summer. The App State program was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This program has been a great learning experience for participating App State students,” Cole said. “The graduate speech-language clinicians have provided important services and experienced authentic interprofessional practice as they’ve interacted with the nutrition students, and with other teachers and staff on skills to include in the lessons.
“For many of our App State students, this is their first real experience with providing services to a large group instead of providing therapy for an individual.”
Creating healthy snacks can broaden young palates
During one program session, the students were asked to describe how they were feeling, write down the emotion and then create a “food face” representing their chosen emotion using whole wheat bread, red peppers, cucumbers, apples, cheese, carrots and cereal. After their food faces were complete, they sampled their creations.
Logan, a rising third grader participating in the program, said he has tried a lot of different foods, including red peppers, for the first time during the snack sessions, but he still prefers jelly sandwiches over peanut butter ones.
“With kids, it’s all about exposure. Research shows that it takes about eight to 10 exposures of a new food to accept it,” said Gutschall. “The first time, kids may only handle the food and feel its texture. The second time, they may lick it. It may take several times before they actually consume it.”
The program’s snacks were carefully chosen to enhance the language and literacy curriculum and include different fresh fruits and vegetables. Cultural dishes that may be new to students are also incorporated into the program: Imagine making a sushi roll with peanut butter, jelly and bread. Students receive a recipe book that they can take home at the end of the summer and use to prepare foods at home.
Cole’s innovative curriculum is being adopted in areas beyond Boone. She’s been asked to consult with the University of North Carolina at Greensboro’s Department of Communication Sciences and Disorders and has presented the program at the annual Southeastern University Clinical Educator Conference — an event that brings together numerous clinical educators in speech pathology and audiology from programs across the Southeastern United States.
“I want to share this program with as many clinical educators as possible so that we can impact more children,” Cole said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.