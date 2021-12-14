BOONE — A podcast duo is raising money to benefit Western Kentucky Regional Blood Center after tornadoes devastated portions of western Kentucky.
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear issued a state of emergency in the early morning of Dec. 11 due to tornado damage in Western Kentucky. Beshear said in a press conference that it was the most severe tornado event in the state's history. The primary tornado was on the ground for more than 200 miles in the state, he said.
Alex Johnson and Charles Haynes, hosts of App State focused Black & Gold Podcast, started the fundraiser after Boone Chamber of Commerce President/CEO David Jackson reached out to them. On Dec. 18, App State will play Western Kentucky University in the RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl. WKU is based in Bowling Green, in Western Kentucky. According to multiple media reports, there was significant damage to the Bowling Green area.
"In the spirit of good sportsmanship and teamwork before our bowl game in Boca Raton with the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers, we're helping out the folks in western Kentucky," the fundraiser states.
Johnson said he did some research and found that GoFundMe can raise funds directly for an organization. So he picked Western Kentucky Regional Blood Center, Inc. because he said he had always heard local blood banks do a lot of good work and this particular one was in the area that was impacted by the tornados.
Johnson and Haynes originally wanted to raise $3,333 for the blood bank. In a little more than three hours, the GoFundMe raised more than $5,500. Johnson said they made a new goal of $5,000 when it surpassed the original, but bumped it up even more less than an hour later to a goal of $6,500. They did that due to the show of support from App State fans and local community members.
"The main focus of what we do here is the sports, right?" Haynes, who is the Watauga County Clerk of Superior Court, said. "We like to watch games, we like to talk about athletics and all that good stuff, but at the end of the day, it really comes down to just being good people and helping people when they're in need. I think that's kind of built into the App State spirit. We're always here for one another, no matter what."
Haynes said it's not about duo as coordinators, but about the people who are in need and getting them the help they need.
Johnson said he's not surprised by the showing of support. He said when he looked at the names of people who donated, he recognized lots of them. He said for himself, and for other fans, it's par for the course to rally around something good.
"We have these platforms and followers and so we just kind of present the case and then it's up to them," Johnson said. "It's up to them to support it or not. This is a reflection, in my opinion, of the passion of App fans and just their desire to be good sports and show good sportsmanship and goodwill towards people that need it."
Johnson and Charles agreed that it made them feel proud to be a Mountaineer to see fellow fans and alumni come together for something that's good and bigger than sports.
Jackson said that so many people rallied to help the Watauga and Boone community back in the spring and that this just seemed like an easy way for people here to help pay it forward and that the Black & Gold Podcast really did all the work,
The GoFundMe can be found at www.gofundme.com/f/mountaineers-supporting-hilltoppers?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_campaign=p_cf+share-flow-1.
More than 120 people have donated to the fundraiser as of 1:59 p.m. Johnson said every dollar counts even if it's $5, $50 or $100.
