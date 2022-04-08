BOONE — Gathered together in the back of their drummer’s garage, a cool and cordial trio plans ahead for their ensuing future as a heavy psych band.
RUGG, consisting of Brandon Mangano, Carolyn Becht and Brendan Grove, has infiltrated the music scene in Boone, playing shows almost every single week and captivating audiences with their jam intensive songs and visual effects.
During the original 2020 COVID lockdown, Mangano and Grove discovered the niche genre of psych rock music and took inspiration – the two decided to start a band.
Sitting on top of their newly redecorated floral print amps, the group discussed the progression within their musical endeavors.
“I recorded a little EP for us before we really started meeting up just to kind of get a better idea of what we were working with,” said Grove, singer and guitarist. “And then we started playing.”
When RUGG was originally established in the summer of 2020, they began with a different drummer, but Becht joined the group in fall of 2021.
Running within the same circle of friends in high school, the three all ended up in the Boone area and soon became well versed in the music industry throughout the town.
Their unique twist on performing makes for an entertaining and one-of-a-kind experience when attending one of their shows. To go along with their distinctive – and very loud – sound, RUGG has added a visual aspect to their performance.
“It’s all about creating a whole audio-visual experience,” Grove said. “To where it’s more than just three dudes walk on stage, play some songs. We want to immerse you because it’s more than that.”
With the help of their friend, Nasa, they create video feedback by sending analog video signals from a camera back into itself, which creates the psychedelic illustrations projected on them as they play.
“It’s just a step above what you would normally get out of a local act,” said Becht, the band’s drummer. .
As they continue to gain traction, RUGG is playing shows around the east coast, and is performing with some bigger names, such as Frankie and the Witch Fingers later this year.
“We’re trying to release a few two-or-three-song song EPs,” Grove said. “A lot of the time we write songs, we write them in pairs, just because it’s just conducive to the way we write.”
Becht agreed saying “Yeah, it’s more compelling. Just to be able to build out our sound first before committing to a full project.”
As Rugg continues to grow in popularity, the band credits their success to Boone.
“We wouldn’t have what we have now without the Boone music scene,” said guitarist Mangano. “It’s incubated so many bands, and bands that are on a national level now like the Nude Party, Rainbow Kitten Surprise, Self Help.”
The three describe Boone as an incomparable place where the culture cultivates this crazy music industry, and the community comes together to support local musicians.
“It’s not about stepping over the other guy to get better,” Grove said. Between the countless bands throughout Boone, members come together to collaborate and support each other. Grove noted that the three of them had recently played as a backing band for Erik Brandt, another local musician.
Brandt is a part of the band “Funkelstiltskin” but also performs solo. Becht said that for Brandt’s solo act, he pulls musicians from various bands around Boone to perform with him for each show. “It’s just a testament to the community that we have,” Mangano said.
As for the next few months, RUGG will be very busy between all of their shows and releasing new music. Their first tour will be a five-day-run in May, beginning in Boone, and then traveling to Winston-Salem, to Blacksburg, Va., to Bristol, Tenn., and ending in Asheville.
In June, the band is relocating to Asheville, where they hope to grow and introduce RUGG to the national scale music industry.
“We’re hoping that we can really make something out of this project,” Mangano said. “We all just have a lot of love for it.”
RUGG’s music can be found on Spotify and Apple Music. For more information on upcoming shows and new music, visit their Instagram page at instagram.com/ruggband/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.