BOONE – Infinite Beginnings, LLC, a progressive health agency, is hosting an event at their Boone location on April 22 to meet members of the community and showcase the services that they offer.
The agency assists people who struggle with homelessness, substance abuse or their mental health. With four locations, one of which in Boone, Infinite Beginnings aims to serve and advocate for these underserved communities.
They offer rehabilitation, peer support, outpatient therapy, medication management, transitional housing and many more services.
Vickie Smith, the chief empowerment officer and owner of Infinite Beginnings, LLC, said that they meet people where they are, and that sets them apart from other agencies.
Ever since Smith was younger, she knew she wanted to do something to help people.
“That’s really how Infinite Beginnings came about,” Smith said. “Our folks are our folks. And we’re going love on them. And we’re going to make sure they get the best treatment.”
Through all of their services, Infinite Beginnings, LLC aims to meet the needs of each individual person.
“It is that attention to detail. And it’s also identifying each person’s strength,” said Kimberly Watson-Holden, program manager at Infinite Beginnings, LLC. “We find ways that they can build their self esteem. We get them out there and doing it themselves. It’s beautiful.”
Within the Boone community, Infinite Beginnings, LLC has provided the community with another option for getting help in the area.
“We’ve learned that in the rural areas of the High Country that there are not a lot of providers within the area,” Smith said.
She noted that because they have such a leader oriented and progressive team, it has helped with diving into the community and offering help to those in need. “We’re just not afraid to go out there and help,” Watson-Holden said.
Smith and Watson-Holden said that their agency aims to pay attention to all of the little details that can really make a difference in a person’s life.
“We get so caught up into numbers and reports and things of that nature,” Smith said. “We forget about how good it feels when we’re able to have a shower.”
She said that these little things impact the process of recovery for these people. Whether it be food insecurity, homelessness or substance abuse, being able to take a shower, eat a meal and even just getting dressed matters.
The services that they provide have been created based on gaps that they have seen in the community, according to Smith. Their newest service is a laundry program for people within the community who are experiencing homelessness.
“We know that we take for granted the ability to have clean clothes,” Smith said. “And something that we really believe in is that everyone deserves a dignified life.”
Infinite Beginnings, LLC has worked with local laundromats to create an app that can activate the washers and dryers, so that those people can go independently and wash their clothes at no cost.
“We’re dedicated, and we get the job done,” Watson-Holden said.
