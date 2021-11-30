BLOWING ROCK — Just a little after dusk on Nov. 26, Blowing Rock's Main Street greeted the coming holiday season with the annual "Lighting of the Town." Scores of folks braved the chilly weather to celebrate.
The holiday tradition started several years ago as a joint initiative of the town's Parks & Recreation Department and the Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce.
Mayor Charlie Sellers was on hand for the lighting, which occurred at about 5:30 p.m.
"This always happens the day after Thanksgiving," said Sellers. "Town staff has strung lights around trees in the park, around the Rotary Gazebo, and around other structures in the park and the light poles lining Main Street. Somebody flips a switch and 'Presto!' the downtown area is transformed into a wonderland of warmth. It is made even more special by all of the businesses that participate, too. I have heard town manager Shane Fox say that one of the special things about Blowing Rock is the collaboration that we witness almost every day, between people and organizations. This is just another example of that."
