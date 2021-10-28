BOONE — The beauty of the mountains and the open night sky draw many people to live in the High Country but as the area is developed, light pollution is a growing concern. Although the town of Boone has a light ordinance, the increasing use of energy efficient LED lights is sparking concerns with advocates against light pollution.
Dan Caton, a professor of physics and astronomy at App State, said that the lights being installed in Boone are disrupting the night sky. As director of the university’s observatories who has worked with the International Dark Sky Association, which aims to decrease light pollution, Caton helped develop the town’s lighting policies.
Caton, along with other community members, noticed new LEDs installed on King Street, and he shared his concerns about the lighting plans for the Howard Street renovation project. The LEDs’ impact on the ambiance of downtown Boone is large, and Caton argued that it should be of concern to any Boone resident out at night.
“The town of Boone is in the process of replacing all streetlights with new energy efficient LED street lights. This will allow us to move toward sustainability goals set by town council, and it will decrease operational costs,” said John Ward, town manager for the town of Boone.
Ward stated that reducing the energy used by installing LED lights will allow the town to take advantage of new, lower street light costs. Howard Street, as well as the other lights installed by the town, will follow the town’s unified development ordinance which, among other provisions, calls for full cut-off lights which face down and cannot shine upwards into the night sky.
Little to no lighting is provided in town spaces that close at dark, such as the Boone Greenway, Ward said. Providing safe and hospitable environments for residents is a priority for the town, Ward said, and it is important for the nightlife, jobs, community engagement and the local economy to have lighting at night. The LED lights are a combination of environmental sustainability and safety, Ward said.
LED lights are characterized by a high “color temperature,” Caton said. According to Caton, physicists use “correlated color temperature” to refer to how hot something must be heated to glow at that color. Older types of lightbulbs were not as strong and did not glow at a high temperature, so they gave off softer, warmer colors. Newer LEDs, though, are efficient and when the color spectrum of the light is evaluated with scientific equipment, they have a large spike of blue light.
Keeping night skies dark isn’t just important for astronomy and stargazing, Caton said.
Especially with the rise of working from home and spending more time looking at screens, blue light has become a household term for many people, so much so that blue light glasses are sold to help reduce the strain of the light on the eye. Caton said that blue light can disrupt the body’s circadian rhythm – how the body responds to whether it is day or night.
“The most egregious example of blue light are the blue headlights coming at you — they are awful, they’re disturbing and are what the Illuminating Engineering Society calls discomfort glare, if not what they call disability glare,” Caton said.
“If there were no other alternatives, I’d get it, but there are other alternatives, including much cooler temperature LEDs and phosphoric converted amber technology that virtually gets rid of the spike of blue light,” Caton said.
LED lights last many years at a time, and Caton said that now is the time for the town of Boone to invest in alternatives. Admittedly, Caton said that these alternatives are marginally less efficient than LEDs by about 15 percent efficiency.
“Who cares about that little margin? You can give up that little margin and do the best,” said Caton.
Marisa Mecke is a Report for America corps member for Mountain Times Publications. Report for America is a national nonprofit service program which places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.
