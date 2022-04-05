WEST JEFFERSON – LifeStore Bank will offer scholarships to seniors at Watauga High School, Ashe County High School and Ashe Early College in Ashe and Watauga counties.
The deadline to apply for the scholarship is April 15, and applications for the scholarships should be dropped off at the guidance office.
The LifeStore Bank 1939 Scholarship reflects our founding date and denotes our long history and continued commitment to supporting the community. This award will be in the amount of $1939 and we will award one 1939 scholarship for Ashe County and one for Watauga County. The award is based on a combination of financial need, academic achievement and extracurricular activities.
Applications for the scholarship can be found at golifestore.com/about/scholarships.
